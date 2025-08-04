The Winfield Industrial Park includes approximately 25 acres on the south side of JDS Technologies that the town will prepare for future development.

WINFIELD | The Town of Winfield will receive a $100,000 grant from the TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development for the purpose of due diligence at the Winfield Industrial Park.

The grant was announced last week by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter of the TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development. The funding is among six grants that total more than $6 million that were awarded.

“What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all of Tennessee, and today’s grant announcement marks another step forward in creating greater economic opportunity across our state,” Lee said. “I thank our local leaders for their partnership to drive growth in their communities that will in turn attract future investment and job creation.”

The Site Development Grant program mis part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, which provides funding to improve the economies of Tennessee’s rural communities. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 197 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling more than $120 million in assistance to local communities and generating 7,459 new jobs for Tennesseans.

The Winfield grant was one of two $100,000 due diligence grants awarded by TNECD as a part of this round of funding. The City of Bartlett also received $100,000 for the Bartlett Innovation Park.

Other funding included $1 million to the Town of Livingston for property grading at the Livingston Industrial Site, more than $3.9 million to Knox County for property grading at the Eastbridge Business Park, $658,922 to Morgan County for purchase of the Darnell Property, and $241,769 to the City of Milan for master planning and sewer infrastructure design at the Milan Arsenal Property.

The Winfield Industrial Park is located near the TN/KY line, and includes the former ABC building that is currently owned by JDS Technologies. The property that Winfield hopes to develop is on the south side of the JDS building.