Angel Falls Overlook is located on the Grand Gap Loop Trail. Photo: Sarah Dunlap.

Trail: Grand Gap Loop to Angel Falls Overlook

Starting Point: Alford Smith Road

Length: 2.9 miles

Elevation Gain: 322 feet

Difficulty: Easy

It isn’t winter anymore, so it’s almost time to wrap up the Winter Hiking Challenge. We have two hikes remaining, and this week’s will lead us on a short walk to what is perhaps the single most photographed sight in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area: Angel Falls Overlook.

There are multiple ways to get to Angel Falls Overlook, but we’re going the shortest route: by way of Alford Smith Road near Bandy Creek.

Angel Falls Overlook is located on the Grand Gap Loop Trail. By itself, Grand Gap is a 6.8-mile loop along the rim of the gorge that encases the Big South Fork River. It’s a nice hike, but not a spectacular one, and it is most popular among mountain bikers these days. So we’re going to bypass the chance to do the entire hike.

On the other hand, the most popular way to access Angel Falls Overlook is to begin at Leatherwood Ford and take the John Muir Trail to the top of the gorge. It’s a beautiful hike, but a strenuous one. More on that later.

To get to the Grand Gap Loop trailhead, travel to Bandy Creek and turn right into the campground. Take a left just past the check-in kiosk, towards the swimming pool. At the pool, the pavement ends. Continue straight onto the gravel road, which is Duncan Hollow Road. As you travel Duncan Hollow Road, you’ll pass two turnoffs — one to the right (Litton Farm Road) and one to the left (Duncan Hollow Bypass). Continue straight on Duncan Hollow Road at both of these turnoffs, until you reach Alford Smith Road, which turns right. Follow Alford Smith Road to its end, where there’s a small parking area.

Alford Smith Road is named for the man who once lived just past where the road now ends. He was the son of John “Hawk” Smith, one of the Big South Fork region’s best-known characters. As you hike the Grand Gap Loop to Angel Falls Overlook, you’ll pass the grave of one of Alford Smith’s sons, baby Archie Smith.

As you reach the end of the road, you’ll notice the hiking trail crossing the road. Once you’ve parked, backtrack slightly on foot, then turn left onto the Grand Gap Loop Trail. You’ll pass an intersection with the Fall Branch Trail almost immediately. Fall Branch Trail leads to the John Litton Farm Loop. Continue along Grand Gap Loop, which loops around the ridge and follows the old Alford Smith Road for a distance before turning down a ridge top towards the gorge.

At the end of that ridge, you’ll emerge at a scenic overlook of Fall Branch. It’s a beautiful view, but don’t be fooled into thinking this is the destination, because Fall Branch Overlook pales in comparison to Angel Falls Overlook.

A short distance past Fall Branch Overlook is another trail intersection. This is the John Muir Trail, which leads back to Leatherwood Ford. Beyond the trail intersection, it’s a short, flat walk to Angel Falls Overlook, which is located on an rock outcropping at the mouth of Fall Branch, just above the Big South Fork’s most famous whitewater rapid.

Step over a crack and onto the rock outcropping and enjoy one of the most beautiful views the Big South Fork region has to offer before retracing your steps to the trailhead.

The total length of this hike is 2.9 miles, out and back, with 322 feet of elevation gain. It’s an easy hike.

The Extra Mile: Want something longer? Take the alternate route to Angel Falls Overlook, by starting at Leatherwood Ford. You’ll cross the S.R. 297 bridge on foot, turn down a set of concrete steps on the west side of the bridge, and from there access the John Muir Trail, which follows the river to Fall Branch. At Fall Branch, the trail fords the creek and begins the ascent to the top of the gorge, where it passes through a beautiful canyon-like setting and intersects with Grand Gap Loop Trail. This way is a 5.5-mile hike featuring about 600 feet of elevation gain. It’s a strenuous hike, only because of the climb between Fall Branch and Grand Gap, but it’s well worth the effort.

Remember: Obey the creed — “Leave only footprints; take only memories.”

