Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald.

Another winter storm forces more schedule disruptions

Nancy Chambers shared this photo of a car abandoned along Old Jamestown Road in the Sheep Ranch area near Robbins during the weekend’s winter storm.

A second winter storm in as many weekends created travel headaches and schedule disruptions throughout the region.

Schools and government offices will be closed Monday, as roads continue to melt in the aftermath of Friday night’s light snowfall, which left virtually all secondary streets and back roads throughout Scott County snow-covered and slick throughout the weekend.

Between one and three inches of snow fell Friday night and early Saturday, with most parts of Scott County experiencing the low side of those totals. However, isolated areas saw higher amounts. Although the snowfall was light, all roads and highways were slick overnight Friday. State roads quickly recovered on Saturday, and the Scott County Road Department put down gravel chips on secondary streets to aid travel, but road conditions remained inclement into Sunday. More light snow showers Saturday night dropped a thin layer of fresh powder across Scott County.

Major improvements began to be Sunday. Even though temperatures were only in the mid 20s Sunday, the sun was out for much of the day.

Local schools remain closed Monday for a sixth consecutive day, after missing all of last week due to the first winter storm, which struck on Jan. 24 with light snow followed by freezing rain. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced Sunday morning that all county government offices and the county recycling center in Huntsville would be closed Monday. The Scott County Commission meeting that was originally scheduled for Monday will be held Feb. 9.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville will be on a virtual schedule Monday. The college was virtual three days last week, before students returned to class on Thursday. Roane State Community College campuses are closed Monday, the second consecutive Monday that the community college has been closed.

At Scott High, where the Region 2-A middle school basketball tournament is being played, Saturday’s quarterfinal games were bumped back to Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys). However, tournament director Brent Shoemaker said Sunday evening that Monday’s games would be postponed again. Shoemaker said a schedule was being worked on to play games on Tuesday.

High school sports have also been shuffled. Scott High’s game against Clinton, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was able to be played Thursday. But the Highlanders’ game against Gibbs, which was scheduled for Friday, was canceled as a proactive measure. It’ll be played on Saturday, Feb. 7, beginning at 4 p.m. Oneida’s game against Oliver Springs, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was first moved to Saturday, then canceled again. A make-up date has not been announced. The Indians’ game at Sunbright on Friday was proactively canceled and will be played on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.

As was the case with the first winter storm, the northern Cumberland Plateau region did not receive the full brunt of the storm’s impact. The first storm, on Jan. 24, resulted in a crippling ice storm for the greater Nashville area, with significant snow accumulations further north, across parts of the Ohio Valley. Scott County saw a couple of inches of snow, followed by around a tenth of an inch of ice. The second storm, on Jan. 30, resulted in up to a foot of snow in some parts of East Tennessee and North Carolina, while Scott County saw light snow accumulations.

However, both storms were made worse locally by unseasonably cold temperatures. The first storm didn’t bring cold temperatures during the storm, but cold lingered for the entire week afterward. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature in Oneida on Jan. 26, the day after precipitation ended, was just 16°, followed by a low of 2° that night. Temperatures got above freezing just one day last week, reaching 35° on Thursday. Temperatures were once again very cold in the aftermath of the second storm, reaching only 15° in Oneida on Saturday before dropping to 8° Saturday night.

Major improvements are expected beginning Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 40° across much of Scott County. Tuesday will be even warmer, ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to the region Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

Scott County has now measured 7.2 inches of snow this winter, according to the National Weather Service.

First students graduate TCAT’s criminal justice program

Pictured are, from left: TCAT Oneida/Huntsville Vice President Tim Smith, Criminal Justice instructor Abby Duncan, Scott County Jail Administrator Capt. Amy Lay, Isaiah Day, Daniel Weldy, and President Dwight Murphy.

ONEIDA | Two students are set to graduate the Criminal Justice: Correctional Officer program at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville, President Dwight Murphy announced Thursday.

Isaiah Day and Daniel Weldy will graduate in February, becoming the first students to complete the Criminal Justice: Correctional Officer program. Day has already secured employment with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer at the Scott County Jail.

TCAT Oneida/Huntsville launched the Criminal Justice: Correctional Officer program as part of a statewide program made possible by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. Funded by the General Assembly as part of the 2022 state budget package, the program is designed to provide education and skill training to meet the Tennessee Corrections Institute’s standards for correctional officers.

In 2025, TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s program was relaunched after hiring Abby Duncan as its instructor. Duncan is a law enforcement veteran in Scott County. Day and Weldy were the first students to enroll in the program after Duncan’s hire. Meanwhile, the former auto collision repair shop at the Oneida campus was converted into a training center for correctional officers, featuring a jail cell block and a state-of-the-art MILO law enforcement training simulator.

In late 2025, the Criminal Justice: Correctional Officer program took its next step when TCAT announced a partnership with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to allow all adult students work-based training at the Scott County Jail as a significant part of the program curriculum.

Both Day and Weldy have worked at the county jail, and that experience is transforming into full-time employment for Day immediately upon graduation.

Day said he entered the Criminal Justice: Correctional Officer program because he has always wanted to work in law enforcement. While many law enforcement officers begin their careers in corrections, Day said he wants to focus on being a correctional officer for now.

“It’s been a fun and educational program,” Day said. “I’ve learned a lot.”

Weldy admitted that the first time in the jail was “nerve-wracking,” but said the hands-on training has been valuable and eye-opening.

“Isaiah and Daniel have been tremendous students and they’ve pioneered this program for the ones who are coming after them,” Duncan said. “The work-based learning agreement with the Sheriff’s Office has been a huge addition to this program, and these two were the first to step into the jail as a part of that agreement. I’m proud of them.”

The six-month certificate program provides students with training in defensive tactics, CPR and first aid, mechanical restraints, cell searches, pat-down searches, and prisoner transport. The hands-on aspect of the program enhances communication, direct supervision, and authoritative skills. The work-based learning component provides students with opportunities to shadow certified correctional officers on the job, gaining firsthand knowledge and experience in the field.

The next opportunities to enroll in the Criminal Justice program are February 25 (mid-term enrollment) and May 4 (summer trimester). Apply online at tcatoneida.edu, or call (423) 663-4900 for more information and to inquire about financial aid.

The Growth Chart

This Monday (and every Monday), we’ll present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened a new medical facility next-door to the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida that is currently accepting patients for University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates. According to Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers, cardiology and high-risk pregnancy will be added later.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

The Grizzly: The Grizzly is a locally-owned, dine-in restaurant located at 271 South Main Street in Oneida (former location of The Little Kitchen). It offers hand-cut steaks and hand-crafted burgers, among other items. The restaurant announced a limited menu on Dec. 7, one day after its soft opening after the annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant will soon be constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced earlier this month that Oneida Plaza owner Mendy Bohm has entered into an agreement with the company, and the targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and is currently preparing it for the start of construction.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain is currently constructing a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of purchasing property for a store a little further west, at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers made that announcement at a County Commission meeting in November. This will be Dollar General’s fifth location in Scott County, joining stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins and Winfield. And it may not be the last. DG is currently eyeing potential locations in other parts of Scott County, though it has not finalized anything.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville is adding two new buildings on its Oneida campus. The first, which will house the college’s diesel and power lineman programs, will open in January. The second, which will house earthmoving equipment operator, industrial maintenance, and several other programs, is slated to open late Spring 2026.

O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is slated to re-open in mid-to-late February, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park. Shortly thereafter, construction will begin on a new bridge overpassing the Norfolk-Southern Railroad on Niggs Creek Road in Oneida.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly.

Words of Wisdom

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: A warmer week is in store, with temperatures reaching 40° under partly sunny skies on Monday, and the mid 40s on Tuesday. Rain is possible Tuesday night, followed by a couple of days with temperatures back in the 30s. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additionally, Bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. today.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Oneida basketball will host Anderson County at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Oneida basketball will travel to Campbell County at 6 p.m. Scott High basketball will travel to Union County at 6 p.m. The Scott/Union County game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Oneida Special School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at the Central Office Training Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday: Scott High basketball will travel to McCreary Central at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: The Round Table airs on the IH Sports Network , beginning at 6 p.m. at the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood. No Round Table this week!

Friday: Oneida basketball will travel to Wartburg at 6:30 p.m. Scott High basketball will host Loudon at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Saturday: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High as part of the Museum of Scott County complex. This month’s theme will be Post-Pearl Harbor and Iwo Jima.

Saturday: Scott High basketball will host Gibbs at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the IH Sports Network.

