FRIDAY WEATHER: ⛈️ Rain remains likely today.

Sunrise/Sunset: 6:20/8:51

Normal Temps: 79°/54° (Records: 91° in 2006, 36° in 1984)

Year-To-Date Rainfall: 26.4" (Normal: 25.9")

DETAILS: There’s a 90% chance of rain showers in the forecast today. Rain is most likely during the morning hours, tapering off to scattered showers this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be breezy, with wind gusts to 20 mph.

THE WEEKEND: We finally begin to dry out this weekend, although there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, primarily during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies each day, with temperatures in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: We finally see a return of summer-like temperatures next week, with a stretch of dry, sunny days and temperatures that warm into the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The warm weather may stay with us into the second week of June, as well.