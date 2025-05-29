Subscribe
Scott County, Oneida and Winfield all rejected the first landfill, but then a judge ordered it anyway
A look back at how Roberta Sanitary Landfill — now Volunteer Regional Landfill — came to be
4 hrs ago
•
Ben Garrett
Scott County, Oneida and Winfield all rejected the first landfill, but then a judge ordered it anyway
Sheriff responds to rumors about his personal life
Plus: A look back at the arguments for and against a landfill in the late 1980s and early 1990s that ultimately led to a judge forcing the landfill to…
4 hrs ago
•
Ben Garrett
Sheriff responds to rumors about his personal life
Threads of Life: A U.S. army veteran who loved horses and was a familiar face to everyone
In remembrance of: Betty Ayers, Martha Chambers, Frances Harness, Ralph Kirby, George Phillips and Sam Storey.
May 28
•
Ben Garrett
Threads of Life: A U.S. army veteran who loved horses and was a familiar face to everyone
The three Lawson brothers who fought in the Revolutionary War and then moved to Scott County
Brothers Randolph, John and David were born in Virginia, moved to North Carolina and served as militiamen during the war for independence, then moved to…
May 27
•
Ben Garrett
3
The three Lawson brothers who fought in the Revolutionary War and then moved to Scott County
Remembering a mother who never stopped looking for her son to come home
On this Memorial Day, we remember one of the 103 Scott Countians who have given their lives in defense of their country since the beginning of World War…
May 26
•
Ben Garrett
Remembering a mother who never stopped looking for her son to come home
County Commission to move on 'Jackson Law' implementation at special meeting
Special meeting of commission called for June 2.
May 24
•
Ben Garrett
County Commission to move on 'Jackson Law' implementation at special meeting
School board gives final okay to Huntsville Elementary playroom
County Commission is scheduled to consider funding to finalize the project on June 2
May 24
•
Ben Garrett
School board gives final okay to Huntsville Elementary playroom
A 'Sunday Drive' across S.R. 116 and down New River to historic Norma, through the heart of coal country
You’re reading Friday Features, a weekly newsletter containing the Independent Herald’s feature stories — that is, stories that aren’t necessarily…
May 23
•
Ben Garrett
4
A 'Sunday Drive' across S.R. 116 and down New River to historic Norma, through the heart of coal country
Scott County's unemployment rate falls to an all-time low of 3.1%
The local unemployment rate has never been lower, and there have never been as many Scott Countians working as there are right now.
May 23
•
Ben Garrett
Scott County's unemployment rate falls to an all-time low of 3.1%
Landfill developer pledges job creation, seven-digit revenue payments to local governments
Knox Horner, of Cleveland, Tenn., says he's committed to being a 'positive force' in the local community.
May 23
•
Ben Garrett
Landfill developer pledges job creation, seven-digit revenue payments to local governments
Oneida implements 4% lodging tax
Plus: Scott County's tax burdens is one of the nation's lowest, and new details on the abandoned plans for a trash transfer station at the old Hartco…
May 23
•
Ben Garrett
Oneida implements 4% lodging tax
New details indicate trash transfer station at former Hartco site was never close to a completed deal
Brewco offers insight on its stance on the property it owns with the Industrial Development Board of Scott County through a lease-purchase agreement
May 22
•
Ben Garrett
New details indicate trash transfer station at former Hartco site was never close to a completed deal
