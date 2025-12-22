Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Bilbrey announces intent to seek re-election to County Clerk’s office

HUNTSVILLE | Felicia Hamby Bilbrey on Monday announced her intention to seek re-election to the office of Scott County Clerk, an office she has held for the past eight years.

Bilbrey was first elected in 2018, when she succeeded her aunt, Pat Phillips. She was re-elected in 2022.

Bilbrey called serving as county clerk an honor, and said she’s proud of the work that’s been done to keep the office running efficiently.

“The County Clerk’s office is responsible for handling and accounting for a significant amount of local and state revenue each year,” she said. “For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, our office handled and processed more than $3.8 million taxpayer dollars. From vehicle registrations and title work to business licenses, driver license transactions and other services, the accuracy of this office directly impacts Scott County’s finances and our relationship with the State of Tennessee. It requires attention to detail, strong financial knowledge, and experience.

Bilbrey has a bachelor’s degree in accounting, along with 14 years of experience. She pointed out that the clerk’s office has had zero audit findings from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office under her leadership.

In addition to her duties as county clerk, Bilbrey serves on the County Officials Association of Tennessee board of directors as a county clerk appointee. Through that role, she said, she is able to stay informed about changes in state laws, procedures and best practices, and bring that knowledge back to Scott County to better serve citizens. She is also a certified public administrator through the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service.

“Experience matters. Knowledge matters. And when it comes to managing public funds, accountability matters most of all,” Bilbrey said. “I am running for re-election to continue providing dependable leadership, careful financial oversight, and friendly, reliable service to the people of Scott County.”

The qualifying period for the August 2026 general election began Monday and will continue into February.

Prior to the start of qualifying, the following candidates had made public their intention to seek office: incumbent County Mayor Jerried Jeffers and challenger Dennis Jeffers; incumbent Sheriff Brian Keeton and challengers Kris Lewallen and Dennis Chambers; incumbent 7th District School Board member Tressa Murphy and challenger Matt Stiltner; and incumbent County Clerk Felicia Bilbrey.

Bilbrey’s complete announcement follows:

Felicia Hamby Bilbrey

Seeking elected office? Please share your candidacy announcements by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Ethics Committee called into session

HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Ethics Committee will meet in special session Monday at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Ethics Committee meets only when business arises. According to an agenda published Monday, next week’s meeting will have one item of business: a complaint against an unnamed county official.

The Ethics Committee is comprised of 6th District County Commissioner Kelly Chitwood, 2nd District County Commissioner Joyce Keeton, 3rd District County Commissioner Amy Jeffers, 6th District County Commissioner Shon Terry, and Scott County Trustee Rena Erwin.

The Growth Chart

This Monday (and every Monday moving forward), we’ll present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center is preparing the long-abandoned medical facility between Plateau Electric Cooperative and the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida for a specialty clinic. The 8,000-square-foot building is slated to host University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates, according to signage. UTMC has not made a formal announcement.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

The Grizzly: The Grizzly is a locally-owned, dine-in restaurant located at 271 South Main Street in Oneida (former location of The Little Kitchen). It offers hand-cut steaks and hand-crafted burgers, among other items. The restaurant announced a limited menu on Dec. 7, one day after its soft opening after the annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant will soon be constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced earlier this month that Oneida Plaza owner Mendy Bohm has entered into an agreement with the company, and the targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and is currently preparing it for the start of construction.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain is currently constructing a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of purchasing property for a store a little further west, at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers made that announcement at a County Commission meeting in November. This will be Dollar General’s fifth location in Scott County, joining stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins and Winfield. And it may not be the last. DG is currently eyeing potential locations in other parts of Scott County, though it has not finalized anything.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly.

Dear Santa…

Our e-edition dated December 25 published this morning, an early publication due to the Christmas holiday. This week's edition includes our annual "Letters to Santa" section, which prints Santa letters from our community's children.

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: It’ll be warm and sunny but windy today to start off Christmas week — and even warmer the rest of the week. We may push 70° on Christmas Day! Rain will be possible at times beginning tonight. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. Congregate meals are also available on-site at 12 p.m. each day, and are free to seniors ages 60 and over. You’re asked to call ahead, 423-663-9300. Additionally, there will be a Christmas party and Bingo at 1 p.m. today. (The center will be closed Wednesday-Friday.)

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at the Scott County Airport in Oneida, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required. The food pantry will be closed December 23 and December 30.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

