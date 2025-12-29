Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

O&W Bridge placed on national registry

The O&W Bridge was built in 1914 and is the oldest bridge in Scott County. (Photo: Sarah Dunlap.)

Scott County Commissioner David Jeffers announced Friday that he received notification that the O&W Bridge has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Why it matters: While the national designation will not guarantee the preservation of the O&W Bridge in and of itself, the designation could make future grant money available for efforts to repair and preserve the aging bridge. Originally built in 1915, the bridge has received a deteriorating inspection score from the TN Dept. of Transportation and will eventually be deemed unsafe for vehicular traffic, though there’s no exact timeline.

The big picture: Scott County Commission formed a committee to explore the possibility of having the O&W Bridge placed on the registry after it was slated for replacement in February 2023. Jeffers, who represents the 1st District on County Commission and is also president of the Scott County Historical Society, was named to chair the committee.

The back story: The O&W Bridge was originally built in the late 1800s and is one of the last remaining Whipple through truss bridge in use in the United States.

In 1914, the Nashville Bridge Company disassembled the bridge and moved it to Scott County, where it was reassembled over the Big South Fork River between Pine Creek and North White Oak Creek as part of the Oneida & Western Railroad, a new railroad being built to link Oneida and Jamestown and serve the fledgling coal and timber industries in between the two towns.

When rail traffic ceased in 1954, the rail bed was converted for vehicular traffic. The bridge has been repaired several times since then, most recently in 2017, when the industrial Development Board of Scott County and the Scott County Chamber of Commerce successfully applied for a $94,000 grant to see all wooden components of the bridge replaced and new fencing installed. The work was completed by the Scott County Road Department.

In February 2023, a plan was unveiled to replace the bridge — which scored in the 40s on its most recent inspection by TDOT and will eventually be closed to vehicular traffic. Ironically, County Commission approved a proposal to seek federal funding to replace the bridge. However, as commissioners learned more about the project and public outcry mounted, they reversed their stance the following month and rescinded the earlier resolution. It was at that time that the bridge committee was formed to seek ways to preserve the bridge.

The bridge is currently inaccessible to vehicular traffic, due to O&W Road being closed at its intersection with Toomey Road just outside the Big South Fork NRRA. The road has been closed since late summer 2024, after TDOT condemned another former railroad bridge over Pine Creek. Work is nearing completion on that bridge replacement, and the road will reopen in early 2026.

Scott County’s historic places: Other structures in Scott County that are on the National Register of Historic Places include:

Barton Chapel in Robbins (listed in 1984).

The Black Creek Fire Lookout Tower near Robbins (listed in 2017).

The Louis E. Bryant Home at Bear Creek, near Oneida (listed in 1975).

The First National Bank of Huntsville (listed in 1985).

The Old Scott County Jail in Huntsville (listed in 1974).

Additionally, the covered bridge over Paint Rock Creek and Huntsville High School were previously listed on the National Register of Historic Places. However, both of those structures have been destroyed.

What’s next: When TDOT last inspected O&W Bridge in October 2022, it received a sufficiency rating of 48.3. While there is no exact score that determines when TDOT will condemn the bridge, the state agency condemned the High Point Bridge in Oneida when it scored a sufficiency rating of 16.9, and the O&W Road bridge over Pine Creek when it scored 28.0.

If and when TDOT orders the bridge closed to vehicular traffic, it can continue to be used for pedestrian traffic. Because O&W Road dead-ends at North White Oak Creek less than two miles beyond the bridge, it does not necessarily have to be repaired or rebuilt for vehicular traffic.

Election qualifying period underway

Qualifying for August 2026 county elections began across Tennessee on Tuesday. In Scott County, nearly two dozen potential candidates picked up petitions on the first day of qualifying. The list grew slightly on Friday when the Scott County Election Commission Office reopened after the Christmas holiday.

The big picture: Nearly every local office in Scott County is up for grabs in 2026. The only county-wide office not on the ballot will be Assessor of Property. The only district offices not on the ballot, in addition to constable, will be school board seats in the 2nd, 3rd and 6th Districts, and two in the Oneida Special School District.

Drilling down: Candidates who have already returned their qualifying petitions include:

County Mayor incumbent Jerried Jeffers (I)

County Mayor challenger Dennis Jeffers (R)

Trustee incumbent Rena Erwin (I)

County Clerk incumbent Felicia Hamby Bilbrey (I)

7th District School Board challenger Matt Stiltner (I)

Candidates who have picked up, but not returned qualifying petitions include:

Sheriff incumbent Brian Keeton (R)

Sheriff challenger Dennis Chambers (I)

Sheriff challenger Kris Lewallen (I)

Road Superintendent incumbent Kelvin King (R)

Road Superintendent challenger Colby Strunk (I)

Circuit Court Clerk incumbent Donnie Phillips (R)

County Clerk challenger Amanda Chambers Sexton (R)

Register of Deeds incumbent Ashley Newport Riseden (R)

County Attorney incumbent John Beaty (I)

County Commission incumbents David R. Jeffers (1st District, R), David “Blue” Day (1st District, I), Taylor Buttram Stephens (2nd District, R), Joyce Potter Keeton (2nd District, I), Kenny Chadwell (4th District, I), Kelly Posey-Chitwood (5th District, R), Colby Burke (6th District, I), and Jared Burke (7th District, I).

County Commission challengers Elaine R. Lowe (1st District, I), Michael Keeton (3rd District, I), Daniel W. Murley (3rd District, I), Dacy Williams (3rd District, I), Zack Strunk (5th District, I), and Jason Perry (6th District, R).

School Board incumbents Tommy Silcox (1st District, I) and Tressa Murphy (7th District, I).

What happens next: The qualifying period will continue through Feb. 19. A primary election will be held on May 5. Independent candidates will not compete in the primary, and will automatically appear on the ballot for the general election in August.

Bergman announces congressional run

Hendersonville, Tenn. resident Lore Bergman announced Sunday that she will once again be a candidate for Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District in the November 2026 election.

The big picture: The 6th District is currently represented by Republican John Rose, who is not seeking re-election and is instead vying to be Tennessee’s next governor. The northern half of Scott County falls within the 6th District.

Between the lines: Bergman was last a political candidate in the 2024 6th District congressional race, when she said she was running to counteract “MAGA views” and promote progressive policies. She won the Democratic primary, defeating Clay Faircloth and Cyril Focht. However, she received only 32% of the vote in the general election, losing to Rose by a count of 225,543 to 106,144.

Bergman’s back story: Bergman says her past uniquely positions her to fight for “the regular American,” as well as the elderly, the disabled, and veterans.

Bergman was evicted from her apartment after fighting for change in the building, and was homeless for a short period.

She is a first-generation American, and says she is appalled at how immigrants and minorities are treated, saying “hate, racism, bigotry and misogyny are more powerful than ever, and these things must change.”

Bergman has lived in the 6th District for nine years, and in the Nashville area for 20 years. She is a graduate of Pillsbury Baptist Bible College and is a current student at Volunteer State Community College.

Drilling down: The pending vacancy in the 6th District is attracting a large number of candidates. On the Republican side, former Congressman Van Hilleary is a candidate, along with political newcomer Johnny Garrett, who has visited Scott County on several occasions, and Brad Gaines, the father of NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines. Other candidates include Dale Braden, Jon Henry and Joe Reid. On the Democrat side, Bergman will be competing with Craig Ballin and Mike Croley.

What happens next: The primary will be held on Aug. 6, 2026.

What they’re saying: “As a person who worked for many years barely getting by, to then become disabled; I have spent much of my life navigating the complicated world of social security, SSDI, SSI, public housing and all other assistance programs, only to realize that much about these resources need to be improved and expanded. But now we are watching these programs being gutted. This is wrong and must change, and it will only continue to get worse for the most disadvantaged and sick, under this present administration,” said Bergman.

The Growth Chart

Work is progressing on the new Casey’s in Oneida. Photo taken Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (Photo: Ben Garrett/IH.)

This Monday (and every Monday moving forward), we’ll present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center is preparing the long-abandoned medical facility between Plateau Electric Cooperative and the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida for a specialty clinic. The 8,000-square-foot building is slated to host University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates, according to signage. UTMC has not made a formal announcement.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

The Grizzly: The Grizzly is a locally-owned, dine-in restaurant located at 271 South Main Street in Oneida (former location of The Little Kitchen). It offers hand-cut steaks and hand-crafted burgers, among other items. The restaurant announced a limited menu on Dec. 7, one day after its soft opening after the annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant will soon be constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced earlier this month that Oneida Plaza owner Mendy Bohm has entered into an agreement with the company, and the targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and is currently preparing it for the start of construction.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain is currently constructing a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of purchasing property for a store a little further west, at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers made that announcement at a County Commission meeting in November. This will be Dollar General’s fifth location in Scott County, joining stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins and Winfield. And it may not be the last. DG is currently eyeing potential locations in other parts of Scott County, though it has not finalized anything.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville is adding two new buildings on its Oneida campus. The first, which will house the college’s diesel and power lineman programs, will open in January. The second, which will house earthmoving equipment operator, industrial maintenance, and several other programs, is slated to open late Spring 2026.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly.

The Week Ahead

🥶 Weather: Much colder air arrives today. We’ll start the morning just below freezing, and will drop into the mid 20s by lunch time. The wind chill may be in the single digits at times. We’ll fall into the teens tonight, as winds continue to gust. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. Congregate meals are also available on-site at 12 p.m. each day, and are free to seniors ages 60 and over. You’re asked to call ahead, 423-663-9300. (The center will be closed Thursday and Friday to celebrate New Year’s.)

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at the Scott County Airport in Oneida, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required. The food pantry will be closed December 23 and December 30.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer a cake walk at 1 p.m.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Citizens Gas Utility District will be closed Thursday, January 1, in observance of New Year's Day.

