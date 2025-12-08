Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Mud & Grace Transfers takes top prize at annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade

Mud & Grace Transfers won the Judges’ Choice award at the 77th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Photo: Ben Garrett/IH.)

ONEIDA | Mud & Grace Transfers took top prize at the 77th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Saturday, winning Judges’ Choice.

The company built an elaborate float themed as a Santa’s workshop on wheels, tossing out stuffed animals to children along the 1.7-mile parade route, which led from HBD/Thermoid on Industrial Lane to Oneida Elementary School on Claude Terry Drive.

Thousands of parade-goers lined Alberta Street for the annual event, which is traditionally held on the first Saturday in December. Near perfect weather greeted the parade, with some sun and temperatures in the mid 40s. There were more than 90 entries in the parade, which featured more than 200 moving pieces.

Emma Hughett, the Huntsville student who has been battling childhood leukemia for the past year, served as grand marshal of the parade. It was also led by Scott County Chamber of Commerce President Linda Byrge.

Other prize-winners included:

New Life Tabernacle.

New Life Tabernacle, 1st place, religious category, for its float featuring a church house complete with live Christmas music performed by members of the church.

Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 2nd place, religious category, for its float featuring Jesus on the cross.

Tony Litton Presents.

Tony Litton Presents, 1st place, special category, for his float featuring Disney’s Beauty & The Beast.

Scott County Assessor of Property Tiffany Jeffers.

Tiffany Jeffers, Scott County Assessor of Property, 2nd place, special category, for her family’s float themed after the popular Christmas movie “Christmas Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase as Clark W. Griswold.

Quality Home Health.

Quality Home Health, 3rd place, special category, for its float featuring a giant Radio Flyer wagon filled with toys.

Pappy’s Peddler’s Mall, 1st place, traditional category, themed after a child’s Christmas dream at the North Pole.

STAND, 2nd place, traditional category, for its float featuring a family Christmas scene with rocking chairs and fireplace around the Christmas tree.

TCAT Oneida/Huntsville Allied Health.

TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s Allied Health and Medical Assisting program, for its float featuring a candyland theme.

The Week Ahead

☁️ Weather: Today will be cloudy and cold, with a high temperature of just about 38°. We’ll drop into the mid 20s tonight. Sunshine returns tomorrow and Wednesday, before our next storm system arrives. We’ll warm into the 50s by Wednesday, but much colder air is headed our way for the weekend. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. Congregate meals are also available on-site at 12 p.m. each day, and are free to seniors ages 60 and over. You’re asked to call ahead, 423-663-9300.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Finance Committee will meet at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: In high school sports, Oneida will travel to Oakdale (6:30 p.m.) and Scott High will host Kingston (6:30 p.m.). The Scott-Kingston game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, beginning at 6 p.m. Also, Scott High wrestling will be at Knox Carter (6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer crafts at 1 p.m.

Friday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its annual shopping trip at 8 a.m.

Friday: In high school sports, Oneida basketball will travel to Oliver Springs (6:30 p.m.) and Scott High basketball will travel to Northview Academy (6 p.m.). The Oneida/Oz game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network. Also, Scott High wrestling will host Cumberland County, Grace Christian Academy and Livingston (6:30 p.m.).

