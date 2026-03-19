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Johnny King
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I am a heir off Johnny King and this means that I have a lawsuit against the state or the county. Someone is liable for the investment Johnny King has in Roberta. Looking for a attorney to get invested assets. Offer 40% just to teach a lesson.

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