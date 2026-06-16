HUNTSVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will provide law enforcement assistance to Scott County at the New River boat ramp below the U.S. Highway 27 bridge.

By unanimous vote at Monday’s County Commission meeting, commissioners approved an agreement with TWRA and the TN Dept. of Transportation.

Advertisement. Story continues below.

Tired of heel pain? Give Dr. Nate Brennan a call. Seeing a podiatrist doesn’t require a drive to Knoxville. Dr. Brennan offers regular office hours in both Oneida and Jamestown. (800) 930-7435

Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers said after the meeting that the state agency has law enforcement powers that the local sheriff’s department does not have, which will allow better control of vagrancy that has recently become an issue near the boat ramp.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

• Approved the renaming of a bridge in the 4800 block of Wolf Creek Road near Glenmary the Elvin & Evelyn Shannon Memorial Bridge, after Elvin Franklin Shannon and his wife, Stella Evelyn Muse, who lived in the Wolf Creek community.

• Approved an annual grant agreement that provides funding to the Scott County Health Department.

• Approved application for a Healthy Active Rural Tennessee (HART) grant, which could provide Scott County with up to $150,000 in match-free dollars for improvements at county-owned recreational facilities.

• Approved new terms for the Scott County Library Board, including the addition of Jo Ann Polk.

• Voted to approve the minutes of the Scott Solid Waste Board’s most recent meeting.

Commissioners also approved the property tax levy for fiscal year 2026-2027 and will meet in special session on Monday, June 22, to finalize the budget.