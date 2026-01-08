Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) any of these newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t subscribed, please consider doing so!

Today's newsletter is sponsored by Buckeye Home Medical Equipment.

Grant provides funding for repairs to county courthouse

HUNTSVILLE | Scott County has received nearly a quarter of a million dollars of funding in the form of a Historic Development Grant that will finance repairs to the old county courthouse, County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced Monday.

The big picture: The grant totals $249,375 with only a 5% local match, which will pay for roof repairs, five HVAC units and plumbing fixes at the courthouse, which is home to the Scott County Clerk’s office, the Scott County Trustee’s office and the Scott County Assessor of Property’s office, as well as the Scott County Historical Society.

The back story: Scott County was eligible to receive the grant because it is seeking to have the county courthouse placed on the National Register of Historic Places. According to a statement from the TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development on Wednesday, the courthouse funding went to counties with courthouses that are “listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a courthouse eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”

The courthouse is one of two historic structures that Scott County has been attempting to have listed. Last week it was announced that the O&W Bridge has been listed.

The courthouse, like the jail behind it that is already listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was originally constructed in 1904. However, the courthouse was heavily damaged by fire in the 1940s, and a brick facade was later added over the original sandstone walls that are similar to the jail.

Jeffers was informed of the successful grant application on Dec. 22 by Tennessee Main Street director Kim Parks, who said, “Your dedication to the preservation of the historic courthouse is appreciated and I look forward to working with your team on the project.”

Other counties who received courthouse funding include Morgan County, Pickett County, Chester County, Dickson County, Giles County, Lauderdale County, Lawrence County, Maury County, Polk County and Weakley County.

What they’re saying: “Tennessee is home to some of the nation’s most beautiful and historically significant courthouses, and we are proud to announce additional funding today that will support their continued revitalization. Thank you to the Tennessee Historical Commission for its partnership on this program. We look forward to seeing how these investments strengthen local communities and drive long-term growth and prosperity statewide,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Mountain People's Health Councils offers general practice dentistry for all ages, using the latest technology for dental imagery and digital scanning.

County advertises EMA director position

HUNTSVILLE | Scott County is hiring for a director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency. The previous director was David Brewster. According to the job posting, the starting salary is $33,488. Interested persons can pick up an application at the Scott County Mayor’s Office, located in the Scott County Office Building at 2845 Baker Highway in Huntsville. The application deadline is Jan. 13.

Winfield board upholds zoning violations

WINFIELD | During a pair of hearings that stretched nearly 1.5 hours Monday evening, the Winfield Planning Commission voted to uphold two notices of violation of the town’s new zoning regulations.

The big picture: The board voted unanimously on separate measures to uphold zoning violation notices to Virginia Penn Operating Co. and Bearcat Properties Inc. in a fight that is tied to efforts to locate a trash transfer station on Poplar Lane. Representatives of both companies had appeared before the board to ask for the notices to be rescinded, saying no laws have been violated.

The back story: The Winfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen enacted a zoning ordinance in 2025, after details emerged that landfill developers were attempting to construct both a landfill and a rail transfer station on approximately 700 acres of property in the Bear Creek area.

The property in question falls partially into the Town of Oneida, partially into the Town of Winfield, and partially into Scott County unincorporated. The landfill itself — which developers intend to begin on a 24-acre tract that was originally permitted for a landfill by the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation in 2010 — would not be located in the Town of Winfield. However, the transfer station, which has been proposed for a location off Poplar Lane along the Norfolk-Southern Railroad, would be.

Trans-Rail Waste Services LLC, a company affiliated with Cleveland, Tenn. landfill developer Knox Horner, formed on May 30 and almost immediately applied with TDEC for a solid waste disposal permit to build the transfer station. That application has not yet been acted on by TDEC.

The Winfield Board of Mayor & Aldermen approved the first reading of an ordinance to enact zoning regulations on June 10. The ordinance became effective after a second reading weeks later.

The abandoned coal tipple along the railroad, which was located across the tracks from where Trans-Rail Waste Services LLC hopes to build a transfer station, was razed by demolition crews over the summer. The coal tipple was located on the east side of the tracks; the planned transfer station site is located on the west side of the tracks. Both are located just north of Poplar Lane. Work crews accessed the tipple by improving a road across property owned by Kingsport, Tenn.-based Virginia Penn Operating Co., a four-acre tract between U.S. Highway 27 and the railroad.

The Town of Winfield subsequently issued zoning violation notices to Virginia Penn Operating Co., related to the removal of the coal tipple, and Bearcat Properties — which currently owns much of the 700 acres in question, including the site where the transfer station would be located — related to Trans-Rail Waste Services’ solid waste disposal permit.

What’s happening: At Monday’s meeting, representatives for both Virginia Penn and Bearcat asked for the violation notices to be rescinded, saying no zoning regulations had been violated.

A representative for Virginia Penn said that his company was not involved in the demolition of the coal tipple. He acknowledged that work crews had accessed the property via a road that crosses Virginia Penn property, but added that the company has not yet determined whether old property deeds grant an access easement across the property.

The Virginia Penn representative said he had spoken to the contractor that completed the work but they would not divulge who hired the company to demolish the tipple. He added that it isn’t clear whose property the tipple was actually located on — Virginia Penn’s or Norfolk-Southern Railroad’s.

An attorney for Bearcat told the board that his company has merely entered into a purchase agreement to sell its property to Trans-Rail Waste Services, has not applied for the solid waste disposal permit, and has done no work to alter the property.

Several audience members spoke at the meeting, all of them opposed to the planned landfill and transfer station.

What happens next: After the Planning Commission voted to uphold the violation notice, maintaining that Bearcat is responsible for what happens in relation to its property because the real estate transfer has not been finalized, the company’s attorney said his next step will be to file a lawsuit in Scott County Chancery Court seeking to have the zoning violation struck down.

Meanwhile: TDEC has not yet acted on Trans-Rail’s application for a permit to build the transfer station, or on an application to re-certify the Roberta Phase II permit from 2010. Bearcat’s attorney indicated at Monday’s hearing that if the efforts to permit the landfill fail, conditions of the purchase agreement will allow the land sale to be canceled.

Election qualifying continues

With still more than a month remaining before qualifying ends for the 2026 Scott County General Election, the following candidates have qualified:

County Mayor: Jerried Jeffers (I) and Dennis Jeffers (R).

Sheriff: Brian Keeton (R) and Kris Lewallen (I).

Road Superintendent: Kelvin King (R) and Colby Strunk (I).

Trustee: Rena Erwin (I).

Circuit Court Clerk: Donnie Phillips (R).

County Clerk: Felicia Hamby Bilbrey (I).

Register of Deeds: Ashley Newport Riseden (R).

County Commission 1st District: Elaine R. Lowe (I).

County Commission 4th District: Kenny Chadwell (I) and Shonda Gray (I).

County Commission 5th District: Kelly Posey-Chitwood (R) and Zack Strunk (I).

County Commission 7th District: Jared Burke (I).

School Board 1st District: Tommy Silcox (I).

School Board 4th District: Kimberly Kidd (I).

School Board 5th District: Roger Douglas (I).

School Board 7th District: Tressa Murphy (I) and Matt Stiltner (I).

Additionally, the following candidates have picked up qualifying papers:

County Mayor: Trent Cross (I).

Sheriff: Dennis Chambers (I).

County Clerk: Amanda Chambers Sexton (R) and Christina Cross (I).

County Attorney: John Beaty (I).

County Commission 1st District: Blue Day (I) and David Jeffers (R).

County Commission 2nd District: Joyce Potter Keeton (I) and Taylor Buttram Stephens (R).

County Commission 3rd District: Michael Keeton (I), Ronald C. Keeton (I), Kenny Morrow (R), Daniel W. Murley (I) and Dacy Williams (I).

County Commission 4th District: Jerry Wade Byrge (I) and Taylor Stephens-Overton (I).

County Commission 6th District: Colby Burke (I) and Jason Perry (R).

County Commission 7th District: Thomas Payne (I) and Anthony Carson (I).

Oneida Special School District: Kevin Byrd (I), Mark Matthews (I) and Benji Jacobs (I).

Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center offers short-term or long-term care.

Museum schedule, programs announced for 2026

HUNTSVILLE | Jeff Swanson, curator of the U.S.S. Tennessee World War II Remembrance Museum on the campus of Scott High School, announced this week the Saturdays the museum will be open to the public during the 2026 calendar year, as well as programs and focus areas planned for the year. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 17: The Marshall Islands

February 7 & 21: Post-Pearl Harbor/Iwo Jima

March 7 & 21: Peacetime Service

April 11 & 25: Okinawa

May 9 & 23: USS Tennessee is born/VE Day

June 13 & 27: The Aleutian Islands

July 11 & 25: The Mariana Islands

August 8 & 22: Modernization/Japan surrenders/VJ Day

September 12 & 26: Occupation

October 10 & 24: Surigao Straight/The Final Voyage

November 7 & 21: Tarawa

December 5: Remember Pearl Harbor

The Weekend

🌧️ Weather: Rain today, tonight and early tomorrow will give way to colder temperatures for the weekend. Up to two inches of rain are possible, followed by high temperatures in the 30s by Sunday. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

📅 Community Calendar

• Saturday: High school sports resume with Oneida basketball traveling to Wartburg at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network. Scott High basketball will travel to Kingston at 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday: Second Saturday night service will be held at Jake’s Branch United Baptist Church at 6 p.m. For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com.

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. Before you dig, call 811! It's the law! You can help prevent pipeline damage and leaks by calling 811 before doing any excavating or demolition and submitting a utility locate request.

📢 Programming Note: Watch for our weekly E-Edition Friday morning! You can always find our E-Editions here. The E-Edition is published on Thursdays (and on Sundays during the high school sports season) and includes all digital content from the week in an easy-to-read, flip book format.

This week's sale items at Scenic Foods in Huntsville! The sale continues through Tuesday.

