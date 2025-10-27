Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Fall on the Mall costume contest winners

HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s 9th annual Fall on the Mall saw one of the largest crowds yet enjoy an afternoon of tremendous weather on the Huntsville Mall Saturday afternoon.

Scores of people turned out to enjoy free activities for kids — including bounce houses and miniature train rides around the mall before a trunk-or-treat — along with various vendors of crafts, baked goods and other items. High school students Jaeda Newport and Elijah Strunk — who attend Scott High School and Oneida High School, respectively — started things off with an hour-long musical performance, followed by a karaoke contest and the annual costume contest sponsored by Big South Fork Medical Center.

Winners of the costume contest included:

Ages 0-2: Cambee Minton (1st), Adeline Brooks (2nd) and Rozzy Morgan (3rd).

Ages 3-5: Camper Russ (1st), Avianna Stephens (2nd) and Michael Neely (3rd).

Ages 6-12: Jaylee Sexton (1st), Emmalee Ross (2nd) and Carley Hicks (3rd).

Ages 13-18: Savanna Casada (1st), Daniel Stephens (2nd) and Kyelee Wagaman (3rd).

Ages 18+: Delisha Ellis (1st), Janet Cobb (2nd) and Kasi Young (3rd).

Family: Brittany Black, Greylin Kidd and Joey King.

Emma Hughett serves as UT soccer’s honorary captain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Scott County’s Emma Hughett was invited to serve as honorary captain for the University of Tennessee’s Lady Vol soccer team Sunday afternoon as they hosted rival Alabama at Regal Stadium.

The Lady Vols, ranked No. 14 nationally, defeated the Crimson Tide, 1-0.

Hughett, a student at Huntsville Middle School, has battled leukemia and is currently in remission. She joined the two teams at midfield during the pregame walkout as starting lineups were introduced, and had the honor of tossing the coin during the captains’ meeting just before kickoff.

Among the near capacity crowd for Sunday’s game was a sizable contingent from Scott County that included Hughett’s family and AYSO players.

Several inches of rain possible this week

October is typically the driest month of the year in East Tennessee, but the week ahead will not be typical.

Two separate storm systems will impact the region this week, bringing rain chances almost every day. Up to an inch of rain is expected today and tonight, as the first of the two storm systems arrives. Tuesday will be mostly dry, as the area will be between systems, and the second storm system will arrive Tuesday night with considerably more rain Wednesday and Thursday.

While things are expected to begin drying out in time for high school football Thursday night — Oneida will be at Eagleton and Scott High will be at Sweetwater — several inches of rain may have fallen by that time. If some modeling projections prove correct, Scott County could receive as much rain this week as it typically does in the entire month of October.

Severe weather and flooding are not expected to be concerns.

The second storm system will also bring much cooler temperatures to the region, with highs only in the 40s by Thursday. Halloween is expected to be dry, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 50s.

The Week Ahead

☔️ Weather: Plenty of rain this week as two separate storm systems impact the region, followed by cooler temperatures. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. Congregate meals are also available on-site at 12 p.m. each day, and are free to seniors ages 60 and over. You’re asked to call ahead, 423-663-9300. Additionally, Tai Chi will be offered at 11 a.m. today.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Round Table will air on the IH Sports Network at 6 p.m. Guests include Ben Gilbert, Brady Burke, Brett Hall, Mason Lewallen, Eli Rector, Joslin Floyd, and Kinley Myers.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer Tai Cha at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer Bingo at 1 p.m. and a Halloween party at 2 p.m.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer a trip to the Museum of Appalachia Heritage Festival at 8 a.m.

Thursday: In high school football, Oneida will travel to Eagleton and Scott High will travel to Sweetwater for the regular season finale. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on the IH Sports Network, with the Rogers Group Pregame Show beginning at 6 p.m.

