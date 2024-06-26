Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! 🐪 It is the final Wednesday of June! Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in Scott County.

☀️ For the most part, it’ll be a dry and hot day today. But thunderstorms will arrive later, along with a brief but refreshing shot of “cooler” air.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:20/9:01 • Records: 92° (1978), 39° (1974) • YTD Rainfall: 31.2” (Normal: 30.2”)

Details: We will once again challenge our daily heat record today, as we’re expected to top out around 92°. The record high for the day is 92°, set in 1978. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, but thunderstorms will become possible late in the day and likely overnight. Around 1 p.m. or so this afternoon is when conditions will begin to favor the formation of some showers or storms. They’ll be isolated initially, but increase in coverage as we head into the evening hours. For now, it looks like the bulk of the precipitation will stay to our north, across Kentucky, where moderate rainfall is possible tonight. But pretty much everyone should see a little bit of rain tonight … it just won’t be a lot. This might turn out much like Sunday evening did, where some folks in isolated areas got lucky and wound up with as much as three-tenths of an inch of rain but most folks got little more than sprinkles. Across Kentucky, an inch or more of rain is possible in many areas! Isolated to scattered rain showers will remain possible into tomorrow morning. Thursday will feel much better, with temperatures topping out around 84°. That’s actually spot on our average for this time of year, but it’ll feel nice after two weeks of temperatures hovering near 90° each day.

Further Out: We appear to be moving into a more typical summer-time pattern, with chances of isolated thunderstorms on pretty much a daily basis. The unrelenting heat will also be back in force by Friday, though another trough will swing through this weekend. That’ll make thunderstorms likely on Sunday, and again lead to a very brief cooldown. Next week will be much like Friday and Saturday of this week, with daily chances of isolated thunderstorms and hot temperatures. This same pattern should persist through the 4th of July holiday period. After that, the heat will continue into mid July, and it looks like a very dry pattern could be taking shape in the extended period.

River Conditions: Streamflows are well below normal for this time of year. The Big South Fork River is currently running just above 100 cfs and dropping. That’s about half of what it usually runs this time of year. It has also dropped below the 25th percentile — meaning less than 25% of the time is the streamflow as low as it is right now. Further upstream, Clear Fork River is running about 20 cfs — which is about one-third of what it usually runs this time of year and also below the 25th percentile. The low streamflows mean recreational kayaking isn’t really much of an option right now, but conditions are currently perfect for swimming. Water temperatures are currently about 83°, which is warmer than average for this time of year.

➔ The national champion is clad in big orange: No. 1 Tennessee completed an historic season Monday evening, defeating Texas A&M 6-5 in Game 3 of the College World Series finals to claim the program’s first ever national championship.

➔ Budget given final okay by commissioners: Scott County Commission has given a final nod of approval to a no-new-taxes budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 that includes an 8% pay raise for county employees.

➔ By the numbers: Scott County Sheriff’s Department employees are getting an 8% pay raise, but will still make significantly less than their counterparts in Fentress and Morgan counties. Here is a look at the numbers.

➔ Former Fentress County Rescue Squad official charged: A former captain of the Fentress County Rescue Squad has been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from the organization following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Wednesday: Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Scott County, which is on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville. Admission is free.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is spaghetti, side salad, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972. There will be Bingo at 12:30 p.m.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

⦿ Looking Ahead: The Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Perdue’s Shell of Helenwood will host a free community pool party at the Huntsville Pool on Tuesday, July 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

