Parents urged to keep sick kids home

Parents of sick children are being urged to keep them home as students return to school from the Christmas break.

Rosemary Jeffers, nursing supervisor for the Scott County School System, said in a Facebook post Sunday that parents should not send sick children to school.

“This will help your child’s recovery and protect our community from spreading illness,” Jeffers said. “Please reach out to your health care provider or your child’s school nurse for questions. We need to work together to help keep students and staff well.”

January and February are typically the months when public schools struggle most with sickness-related absenteeism. Influenza and other illnesses, like strep and stomach virus, routinely make the rounds in schools during the winter months. The school environment creates a perfect breeding ground for the spread of viruses.

This year, the return to school — students will report back to class on Tuesday — coincides with a national surge of flu and similar respiratory illnesses. While stomach virus was rampant in local schools before classes were dismissed in December, the flu surge has occurred during the holiday period. The prevalence of the flu has been well-documented in various news reports. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention& Prevention estimates that there have been 7.5 million flu-like illnesses in the U.S. so far this season, including 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths.

Driving the spread is a variant of flu that health care experts call “subclade K.” It is spreading rapidly across the country. More people are susceptible to the new variant because it has found a way to evade preexisting immunity that exists due to vaccinations and prior infections. Subclade K emerged after the vaccine was developed for the northern hemisphere last year, making this year’s flu shot less effective at preventing the virus. However, health care experts say that the vaccine can still help prevent serious illness and urge anyone who might be at risk of developing complications from the flu to get the vaccine even if they have not already.

Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told PBS over the weekend that older people — age 65 and over — are “suffering from more severe disease” due to the flu, and also added that young children are also seeing more severe illness this year.

Pekosz pointed out that there’s no indication that the new variant is more dangerous to people than prior flu strains; only that more people are susceptible.

The CDC reports “very high” flu-like illness activity in Tennessee and most of the rest of the region.

In her post, Jeffers said that parents should keep children home until they are fever-free and free from vomiting and diarrhea for at least 24 hours without medication.

Election qualifying continues

HUNTSVILLE | Thirteen candidates have qualified for the 2026 general election in Scott County, and several dozen more have paperwork outstanding as the week begins, according to updates from the Scott County Election Commission Office.

At the top of the ballot, incumbent County Mayor Jerried Jeffers has qualified for re-election as an independent, while Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers has qualified as a Republican. Former 5th District county commissioner Dr. Trent Cross has picked up paperwork to run as an independent. In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Brian Keeton has qualified as a Republican and law enforcement veteran Kris Lewallen has qualified as an independent. Law enforcement veteran Dennis Chambers has picked up paperwork to run as an independent. And in the road superintendent’s race, incumbent Kelvin King has qualified for re-election as a Republican. Picking up paperwork to run as an independent is Colby Strunk.

Several other incumbents have also qualified for re-election bids, including Trustee Rena Erwin as an independent, Circuit Court Clerk Donnie Phillips as a Republican, and County Clerk Felicia Hamby Bilbrey as an independent. The only of those offices currently shaping up to have opposition is the clerk’s office, where Amanda Chambers Sexton (Republican) and Christina Kay Cross (independent) have both picked up paperwork. Also picking up paperwork so far are incumbent Register of Deeds Ashley Newport Riseden as a Republican and County Attorney John Beaty as an independent.

In district races, incumbent Tressa Murphy and challenger Matt Stiltner have both qualified as independents for the 7th District Board of Education seat. Roger Douglas has qualified as an independent in the 5th District. Other seats up for grabs on the school board include both the first and fourth districts. Incumbents Tommy Silcox and Kim Kidd have picked up qualifying paperwork as independents. In the Oneida Special School District, where three seats are up for grabs on the school board, challenger Benji Jacobs has picked up qualifying paperwork as an independent.

The only county commission candidates who have qualified so far are incumbent Kenny Chadwell as an independent in the 4th District, and challenger Zack Strunk as an independent in the 5th District. However, a number of others have picked up paperwork, including:

• Incumbent David R. Jeffers (Republican), incumbent Blue Day (independent) and challenger Elaine Lowe (independent) in the 1st District.

• Incumbents Taylor Buttram Stephens (Republican) and Joyce Potter Keeton (independent) in the 2nd District.

• Challengers Michael Keeton (independent), Ron Keeton (independent), Kenny Morrow (Republican), Daniel Murley (independent) and Dacy Williams (independent) in the 3rd District.

• Incumbent Shonda Gray (independent) and challengers Jerry Wade Byrge (independent) and Taylor Stephens-Overton in the 4th District.

• Incumbent Kelly Posey-Chitwood (Republican) in the 5th District.

• Incumbent Colby Burke (independent) and challenger Jason Perry (Republican) in the 6th District.

• Incumbents Jared Burke (independent) and Tom Payne (independent), and challenger Anthony Carson (independent) in the 7th District.

Incumbents who have not picked up qualifying paperwork so far include 5th District School Board member Angie King, Oneida Special School District School Board members Kevin Byrd, Mark Matthews and Dorothy Watson, and County Commission members Amy Lawson Jeffers (3rd District), Sheila Hall Buttram (3rd District), Robyn McBroom (5th District) and Shon Terry (6th District).

The qualifying period began on Dec. 22 and will continue through Feb. 19.

The Growth Chart

This Monday (and every Monday moving forward), we’ll present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center is preparing the long-abandoned medical facility between Plateau Electric Cooperative and the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida for a specialty clinic. The 8,000-square-foot building is slated to host University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates, according to signage. UTMC has not made a formal announcement.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

The Grizzly: The Grizzly is a locally-owned, dine-in restaurant located at 271 South Main Street in Oneida (former location of The Little Kitchen). It offers hand-cut steaks and hand-crafted burgers, among other items. The restaurant announced a limited menu on Dec. 7, one day after its soft opening after the annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant will soon be constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced earlier this month that Oneida Plaza owner Mendy Bohm has entered into an agreement with the company, and the targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and is currently preparing it for the start of construction.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain is currently constructing a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of purchasing property for a store a little further west, at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers made that announcement at a County Commission meeting in November. This will be Dollar General’s fifth location in Scott County, joining stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins and Winfield. And it may not be the last. DG is currently eyeing potential locations in other parts of Scott County, though it has not finalized anything.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville is adding two new buildings on its Oneida campus. The first, which will house the college’s diesel and power lineman programs, will open in January. The second, which will house earthmoving equipment operator, industrial maintenance, and several other programs, is slated to open late Spring 2026.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly.

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: A very warm week is in store for us. We’ll top out around 60° with sunny skies today, and we’ll be in the mid 60s the rest of the week with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday and much better rain chances Thursday and Friday. Cooler weather will return this weekend. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additionally, Bingo will be offered today at 1 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu includes pinto beans, kraute and wieners, mac and cheese, and cornbread. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Scott High basketball will host Anderson County at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu includes cooked cabbage and sausage, carrots, potatoes, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Oneida Special School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at the Central Office Training Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday: The Round Table resumes on the IH Sports Network, beginning at 6 p.m. at the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood.

Friday: Scott High basketball will travel to Kingston at 6 p.m. Oneida basketball will host Wartburg at 6:30 p.m. The Oneida/Wartburg game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District.