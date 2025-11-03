Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Government coalition urges TDEC to halt recertification process for Roberta Phase II landfill

The attorney for governments in Scott and McCreary counties last week submitted a letter to the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation, urging the state agency to halt the process of re-certifying a permit for Roberta Phase II landfill.

The attorney, Nashville’s Lisa Helton, alleges in the five-page letter that Scott County’s participation in the Jackson Law was violated in 2010, when TDEC originally permitted 24 acres of property for a landfill.

Helton, from the firm Sherrard, Roe, Vogl & Harbison, was retained by elected officials in Scott and McCreary counties to represent the governments in their opposition to a second landfill in the Bear Creek area north of Oneida.

Her letter echoes a line of defense first hinted at by Scott County Attorney John Beaty during a meeting of County Commission several months ago. At that meeting, Beaty contended that the county’s adoption of the Jackson Law in 1989 should have prevented the Roberta Phase II permit from being issued in 2010.

TDEC sent a letter to Scott County — and other counties — in 2003, urging them to readopt the Jackson Law by resolution. When County Commission did not act, TDEC said the county’s opt-in to the law expired in 2010.

The Jackson Law was created by state legislation in 1989 as a way to give local governments the ability to reject applications for privately-owned landfills. Scott County almost immediately adopted the law in a bid to stop the Roberta Sanitary Landfill, which is known today as Volunteer Regional Landfill. A chancery court ruled in 1992 that Scott County did not have a legal basis for denying the landfill, allowing construction of the facility to move forward.

In her letter, Helton said that the application for the Roberta Phase II project was ever submitted for local approval, which the Jackson Law requires.

“The Jackson Law itself is explicit that this local review and approval process ‘shall be conducted prior to issuance of a permit by the department of environment and conservation or the commissioner,” Helton said.

Scott County Commission voted earlier this year to adopt the Jackson Law again. The Town of Oneida, into which the Roberta Phase II property falls, has also adopted the Jackson Law this year.

Helton raised other issues in her letter, and requested that TDEC suspend “any further processing, approvals, or authorizations related to the Facility…”

Knox Horner, a Chattanooga-area landfill developer, has applied to have the Roberta Phase II permit from 2010 recertified, and has also made application for a rail transfer station on another part of the property near Poplar Lane.

“It appears that Knox Horner fails to satisfy the regulatory requirements to submit permit recertification documents on behalf of Roberta II,” Helton said.

TDEC said in a letter to the Town of Oneida in July that Horner had been authorized by Roberta II to act as a representative on its behalf. However, Helton said that Roberta Phase II “does not identify him as having any responsibility for the overall operation of the proposed Facility,” which she said would violate state policy.

Helton added that the coalition of governments that she represents “is deeply concerned about public statements made by Mr. Horner that recertification is being pursued or has been obtained…” She is referencing a statement Horner made at the coalition’s inaugural meeting at the Oneida Municipal Services Building in July. At that meeting, Horner commented from the audience that TDEC had reauthorized the 2010 permit and that construction would begin in September.

She closed the letter by asking TDEC terminate the original permit that was issued in 2010, saying that “no substantive steps have been taken toward construction or operation” in the 15 years since the permit was issued.

All local governments are a part of the coalition, including Scott County, McCreary County, and the towns of Oneida, Huntsville, and Winfield.

TDEC will conduct a public meeting at the Oneida High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m. to address the public and field questions about the proposed landfill project.

TCAT announces SOAR nominees

HUNTSVILLE | Barbara “Ashley” Byrge is Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville’s nominee for the 2026 SOAR Student Excellence Award, President Dwight Murphy announced at a college luncheon Wednesday.

SOAR — Statewide Outstanding Achievement Awards — is a program used by the Tennessee Board of Regents to recognize excellence in post-secondary education across Tennessee. Byrge will be competing against nominees from other TCATs throughout the state for the Student Excellence Award.

After each TCAT Oneida/Huntsville instructor nominated a student from their program, the students were interviewed by a panel consisting of both representatives of the college and members of the community at large. With multiple qualified candidates to choose from, the panel agreed that Byrge embodies the qualities TBR is seeking with the Student Excellence Award.

Byrge is a student in the Automotive Technology program who is set to graduate in February 2026. She has a 4.0 GPA and is the first female student in the college’s history to complete all 10 of the available certifications available to student automotive technicians by the Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

Originally from Norma, Byrge is a mother of two who balances raising her children with her time at school. She plans to eventually own her own business.

“Choosing the automotive industry wasn’t just a career decision. It was personal,” said Byrge. “As a woman in a male-dominated field, I know the challenges are real, but I also know the rewards are worth the climb.”

Byrge hopes to use the knowledge she’s gaining at TCAT to make a difference in the community.

“As someone who has personally struggled financially, I know the importance your vehicle has to you,” she said. “A car isn’t just transportation, it’s a lifeline.”

TCAT Oneida/Huntsville President Dwight Murphy said that Byrge has been a model student.

“As a non-traditional student in her program, Ashley quickly earned the trust and admiration of her classmates, who now view her as a mentor,” he said. “She brings a positive attitude to every challenge and is quick to encourage her fellow students.”

Byrge will first compete at the regional level against other TCAT students in November. From there, one student will be chosen to represent East Tennessee at the 2026 SOAR Awards at Grand Hyatt Nashville in March 2026.

Other TCAT Oneida/Huntsville students who were nominated by their instructors at the program level included Morgan Seabolt (Diesel-Powered Equipment Technology), Donovan Seabolt (Machine Tool Technology), Stephen Smith (Welding Technology), Haize Mayse (Cosmetology), Seth Posey (Computer Information Technology), Jerry Dean (Industrial Maintenance/Mechatronics), Savannah Watson (Pharmacy), Devon Wilson (Power Line Construction and Maintenance), Richard Haley (Building Construction Technology), Jenna Austin (Practical Nursing), William King (Allied Health and Medical Assisting), Dakota Webb (Earthmoving Equipment Operator), Isaiah Day (Criminal Justice: Correctional Officer), and Cody Boots (Practical Nursing: Jamestown).

In addition, Patricia Stiles will represent TCAT Oneida/Huntsville in the competition as the nominee for Outstanding Faculty, and Patricia Davis will represent the college as the nominee for Outstanding Staff Member.

Stiles is in her third year as a Practical Nursing instructor at TCAT. She joined the college in January 2023 after a lengthy career in the health care industry. She currently teaches the evening Practical Nursing class on the Huntsville campus.

Davis is a 16-year veteran of TCAT and manages the business office. She is herself a past student of the college.

All of the college’s SOAR nominees were formally honored at a luncheon on the Huntsville campus on Wednesday. The regional level of competition will take place on Nov. 9.

Yager chili lunch is Nov. 21

NASHVILLE | State Sen. Ken Yager, R—Kingston),will host his 30th Annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction on Friday, Nov. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roane State Community College’s Vann Student Lounge in Harriman, Tenn.. Tickets are $5 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit Kid’s First, the Child Advocacy Center of the 9th Judicial District, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based services to children who have experienced abuse or trauma.

“The Child Advocacy Center of the 9th Judicial District is honored to be selected as this year’s charity of choice by Senator Yager and the recipient of dollars raised through his annual Chili Supper,” said Christine Evans-Longmire, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of the 9th Judicial District. “Senator Yager is considered a champion of children’s charities, and this year is focusing his efforts on serving and supporting child abuse victims. Without the generosity and support of our communities, child abuse victims may not have the many opportunities for healing provided by the Child Advocacy Center, services are offered at no charge and made possible by generous supporters such as Senator Yager.”

Yager said he is proud to dedicate this year’s milestone event to supporting children.

“For 30 years, this Chili Supper has brought our community together to help others—and this year, I can’t think of a more worthy cause,” he said. “The Child Advocacy Center does incredible work protecting children and guiding them toward healing. Every ticket, every donation, and every dollar spent at the silent auction helps make a real difference in a young person’s life.

“It means so much to see friends and neighbors from across the district come out each year to support this event,” Yager added. “Our community’s generosity and good will are what make East Tennessee so special.”

Attendees can expect the world-famous chili, live bluegrass and country music, and celebrity servers, including many state and local officials. This year’s special guests include U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Congressman John Rose, along with numerous state senators and community leaders.

Tennessee’s senior U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn praised the event and says she looks forward to attending.

“For 30 years, Senator Yager has been giving back to Roane County with his annual Chili Supper, and I always look forward to joining so many friends for this can’t-miss event,” said U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn. “Senator Yager looks for every opportunity to serve Tennessee families and celebrate the Volunteer Spirit, and I hope you will join us for a fun evening filled with his ‘world famous’ chili, great friends, and making a difference in the lives of those in need!”

“I’m grateful to Senator Blackburn, Senator Hagerty, Congressman Fleischmann, Congressman Rose and my colleagues in the state senate, as well as local officials for joining us again this year,” said Yager. “They do outstanding work for Tennessee, and we’ll see if their service skills match their leadership skills when they step behind the chili pots as our celebrity servers.”

