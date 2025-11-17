Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Veterans receive ‘Quilts of Valor’

Photos: Destiny Burk

ONEIDA | Two veterans from Scott County, Norman Burk and Lester Marcum, were presented with “Quilts of Valor” during American Legion Post 136’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at the War Memorial Building on Tuesday.

Quilts of Valor are handmade quilts that are presented to service members or veterans. The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son, Nathan, was deployed in Iraq at the time.

Oneida businessman Steve Stanley was the featured speaker for Tuesday’s service.

Rugby receives tourism grant

NASHVILLE | Historic Rugby Inc. has received a $93,000 tourism enhancement grant from the State of Tennessee, Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell announced Thursday.

Rugby is one of 30 communities that received more than $2 million in grants from the state.

“Tourism is a key driver of economic growth,” said Ezell. “When we invest in local attractions and experiences, we’re supporting small businesses, creating jobs and generating visitor-paid tax dollars that benefit Tennesseans in every community.”

Other recipients included Anderson County ($49,000), Crossville ($60,000), and Byrdstown ($99,750).

Boy Scouts conduct turkey fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 333 of Scott County is conducting a Thanksgiving fundraiser by preparing turkeys. Deep-fried turkeys are available for $60, and smoke-fried turkeys are available for $75. Pickup will be at the War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida on Thanksgiving morning, before 12 p.m. For more information or to order, contact Stephen West, (423) 319-9753.

‘God’s Grace’ serves more than 500

HELENWOOD | God’s Grace Soup Kitchen, a ministry of various Scott County churches, served 504 lunches in just over an hour at the Helenwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Saturday morning, Josetta Griffith said.

The free lunch of homemade chili, pimento cheese sandwiches and dessert was prepared by church members from First Baptist Church of Oneida, New Life Tabernacle, Anointed Church of the Living God, First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, Rugby Road United Methodist Church of Elgin, Bible Believers Baptist Church, White Rock Baptist Church, and Foster Crossroads Baptist Church.

God’s Grace serves at Helenwood Baptist on the third Saturday of each month during the fall and winter seasons.

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: A nice day is in store to start the week, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s today. We’ll see rain chances the rest of the week, though it may not rain a lot. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. Congregate meals are also available on-site at 12 p.m. each day, and are free to seniors ages 60 and over. You’re asked to call ahead, 423-663-9300. Additionally, Tai Chi will be offered today at 10 a.m. and Bingo at 1 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville.

Monday: The Round Table will air on the IH Sports Network at 6 p.m. Guests will include Scott women’s basketball coach Rusty Yaden, Oneida men’s basketball coach Jacob King, Miss Scott County Brylee Rector, and more.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer Tai Chi at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer Senior Meal Connect today.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer crafts at 1 p.m.

Thursday: The Boards of Mayor and Aldermen for Oneida and Huntsville will meet at 6 p.m., at the Oneida Municipal Services Building and the Huntsville Municipal Building, respectively.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District.

