Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Open your account online — anytime, anywhere! First National Bank makes it easier than ever to bank with us. You can open an account online, from the comfort of your home or on the go. Start now. (Sponsored content.)

Scott Appalachian Industries donates new ambulance to county

Scott County EMS Director Jamie Byrd and a number of his paramedics and EMTs, along with Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers and Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, are pictured with Scott Appalachian Industries representatives and a new ambulance donated by SAI to Scott County EMS on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 | Ben Garrett/IH.

HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Ambulance Service has added a new ambulance to its fleet of emergency vehicles, courtesy of Scott Appalachian Industries.

Kaprecia Babb, administrative director of the Huntsville-based non-profit, turned over the keys to the brand-new Crestline CCL150 ambulance to Ambulance Service Director Jamie Byrd following a short ceremony at SAI’s office Friday afternoon. Joining Byrd for the ceremony were a large number of his paramedics and EMTs, along with Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers, Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, and a number of SAI’s board of directors and other representatives.

Babb said that the donation was a nod to the mentality instilled and long practiced by her father, Larry West, who founded SAI in 1984. West, now retired, was on hand for Friday’s ceremony, along with his wife, Bonnie.

Photos courtesy of Scott Appalachian Industries.

“Dad always looked for ways to give back to the community,” Babb told the Independent Herald. “The thought occurred that this is a way to give back to all individuals who have worked here, who work here now, and those we serve.”

When looking for a worthwhile project that would benefit the county, Babb said, an ambulance stood out as one that made sense. New ambulances typically cost north of six figures, and county-operated ambulance services often rely on grants to replace aging vehicles in their fleet.

“We think this touches the most folks,” Babb said. “We are blessed to do what we do. And God has certainly blessed us.”

Babb said she prayed about the decision before she approached Byrd to offer the new vehicle. When she made that phone call, Byrd — who is the pastor at High Point United Baptist Church — said he had been praying just a day earlier that God would send someone to help the ambulance service.

The donation was made easier because when Byrd called the ambulance service’s supplier, Emergency Equipment Professionals, two brand-new ambulances were in stock and ready to go.

Babb said that her board of directors — which includes Lana Frogge, Derek Keeton, Dr. Elizabeth Burress, Sharon Wilson, Amy Jeffers, LaMance Bryant, Jim Morrow and Andy Tillman — was wholeheartedly in support of the donation.

Speaking at Friday’s ceremony, County Mayor Jeffers said that the gift will be a big help to Scott County.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart and from every citizen this will benefit,” he said, adding that the county has had an excellent working relationship with SAI for the past several years.

Babb also spoke during the ceremony, and again pointed to the influence of her father, Larry West.

“As long as we have existed he has said, ‘I want to give back to my community; I don’t want to be a burden,’” she said. “He always said that if we couldn’t afford it, we didn’t need it. He’s retired now but this is the time we can give back and it’s only because of what he has done all these years.”

SAI has traditionally offered support for special needs adults, striving to help each individual live independently and be a valued member of their community and government. However, the organization is constantly offering additional services and has vastly expanded in recent years by offering services to sexual assault victims and senior citizens. SAI’s offices in Huntsville now serve as a center for senior citizens with daily meals and activities.

Need a good rate on your auto insurance? Contact your local State Farm agent, Roger Baldwin. (Sponsored content.)

Roane State Foundation announces scholarship recipients

HARRIMAN, Tenn. | Roane State Community College Foundation awarded over $525,000 to 617 students for the 2025-26 academic year. This includes $67,000 in Merit Award scholarships provided to 73 high school students in May who are attending RSCC this fall. The Foundation’s scholarship program, 100% funded by generous support of individuals, businesses, and organizations, includes need- and achievement-based scholarships, as well as scholarships designated for students in specific majors or from certain geographic areas in the ten counties and beyond.



Among students from Scott County who received scholarships:



• Angel Cooper from Oneida has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Summer Leab from Oneida has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Breanna Cox from Winfield has received the W.H. Swain Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Charlie Conatser from Huntsville has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



Damion Massengale from Pioneer, TN has received the Kadon Babb Memorial Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Jesslyn Hedrick from Oneida has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Braelyn Terry from Helenwood has received the W.H. Swain Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Jerica Clark from Robbins, TN has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Hugo Henry from Robbins has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Rachel Garrett from Oneida has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Briana Little from Helenwood has received the Resseguie/Byck/Rucker Memorial Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Rhonda Puckett from Oneida has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Ruger Garrett from Helenwood has received the Plateau Electric Cooperative Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Jewelia Gilbert from Oneida has received the Plateau Electric Cooperative Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Kaylee Smith from Winfield has received the W.H. Swain Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Lucas Dyer from Huntsville has received the W.H. Swain Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Savannah Chitwood from Oneida has received the Howard H. Baker, Jr.. Presidential Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Avery Miller from Robbins has received the Howard H. Baker, Jr.. Presidential Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Adelyn Buttram from Oneida has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Logan Dyer from Huntsville has received the Earl McDonald Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Acadia Byrge from Huntsville has received the Bromma Pemberton Academic Excellence Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Hannah Yancey from Helenwood has received the Bromma Pemberton Academic Excellence Scholarship, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• William Ivey from Pioneer has received the Browder/Johnston Family Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.



• Alaina Morgan from Robbins has received the James Frank & Patricia Ann Wilson Scholarship Endowment, a Roane State Foundation Annual Scholarship.

Season’s first frost could occur later this week

As the step-down to fall temperatures continues — albeit delayed — the season’s first frost could occur later this week.

There’s a slight chance of patchy frost Wednesday night, when temperatures are expected to dip into the mid 30s. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Oneida currently has a high of 59° in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, followed by a low of 36° with mostly clear skies and calm winds Wednesday night. While frost is a type of ice crystal, meaning it requires temperatures to drop below the freezing point of 32° on surfaces where it forms, frost formation can occur when air temperatures are several degrees above freezing, due to factors like temperature inversions and surface cooling. Calm winds and clear skies are essential ingredients for frost formation. After gusty conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, winds are expected to lay down after sunset Wednesday evening.

Still, widespread, heavy frost — which typically spells the end of the growing season — isn’t likely to occur unless temperatures are colder than currently forecasted.

The average first frost in Scott County is between Oct. 12 and Oct. 15, meaning this year’s first frost is already later than normal. Temperatures were expected to dip below 40° for the first time this season Sunday night, in the aftermath of a cold front that caused temperatures to drop into the 50s Sunday afternoon. So far, temperatures in Oneida are running just over four degrees above normal for the month of October.

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: Temperatures will be a bit on the cool side of average most of this week. We’ll deal with a mostly dry frontal boundary that’ll bring windy conditions and cooler temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday, then there will be a better chance of rain this weekend. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. Congregate meals are also available on-site at 12 p.m. each day, and are free to seniors ages 60 and over. You’re asked to call ahead, 423-663-9300. Additionally, Tai Chi will be offered at 11 a.m. today and Bingo at 1 p.m. today.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville.

Monday: The Round Table will air on the IH Sports Network at 6 p.m. Guests include Grady Keeton, Reece Lamb, Justyn Lynch, Houston Stanley, Micah Boles, Eli Kidd, Wyatt Lloyd, Angelina Del Rio, Lexi Gilreath, Brylee Rector and Chelsea Beaty.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer Tai Cha at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. CGUD reminds you that the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends installing at least one carbon monoxide detector near the sleeping area of your home. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes in Time tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes in Time (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)