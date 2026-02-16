Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Scott County launches search for new director of schools

HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Board of Education has officially launched its search for a new director of schools.

The job vacancy was posted by the school board on Friday. Applicants have until March 20 to apply. Bill Hall recently announced — first by informing his staff and later in a public announcement to the school board — that he will retire when his contract expires on June 30. He will leave as the second-longest-tenured school superintendent in Scott County’s history.

Those responsible for choosing Hall’s replacement are the seven members of the Board of Education: Tommy Silcox, Diane Smith, Chris Shelton, Kim Kidd, Angie King, Llew Stanley, and Dr. Tressa Murphy. Hall is the third director of schools since a new state law took effect in the late 1990s making it an appointed position rather than an elected post, following Mike Davis and Sharon Wilson.

Under requirements of state law, candidates for the position must have three years experience in school administration and at least a master’s degree in education, though a doctorate is preferred.

The director of schools oversees seven schools: Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville Elementary, Huntsville Middle, Robbins, Scott High, and Winfield.

Election qualifying enters its final stretch

With three business days left in the election qualifying period, here’s a look at the current list of candidates who have qualified. Only a handful of petitions are still out, mostly for County Commission seats. Scott County government offices are closed today for Presidents’ Day, meaning candidates have only three days — Tuesday, Wednesday, and part of the day Thursday — to pick up or return qualifying papers.

COUNTY MAYOR

*Jerried Jeffers (I)

Dennis Jeffers (R)

Jennifer Shockley (I)

SHERIFF

*Brian Keeton (R)

Dennis Chambers (I)

Kris Lewallen (I)

Ronnie Phillips (R)

ROAD SUPERINTENDENT

*Kelvin King (R)

TRUSTEE

*Rena Erwin (I)

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

*Donnie Phillips (R)

COUNTY CLERK

*Felicia Hamby Bilbrey (I)

Amanda Chambers Sexton (R)

REGISTER OF DEEDS

*Ashley Newport Riseden (R)

COUNTY ATTORNEY

*John Beaty (I)

COUNTY COMMISSION

*David “Blue” Day, 1st District (I)

*David R. Jeffers, 1st District (R)

Elaine R. Lowe, 1st District (I)

*Joyce Potter Keeton, 2nd District (I)

*Taylor Buttram Stephens, 2nd District (R)

Adam King, 2nd District (R)

Kenny Morrow, 3rd District (R)

Michael Keeton, 3rd District (I)

Ronald C. Keeton, 3rd District (I)

Dacy Williams, 3rd District (I)

*Kenny Chadwell, 4th District (I)

*Shonda Gray, 4th District (I)

Jerry Wade Byrge, 4th District (I)

*Kelly Posey-Chitwood, 5th District (R)

Zack Strunk, 5th District (I)

*Colby Burke, 6th District (I)

Jason Perry, 6th District (R)

*Jared Burke, 7th District (I)

*Thomas Payne, 7th District (I)

Kris Byrd, 7th District (I)

SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 1

*Tommy Silcox (I)

Rhonda Marlow Davis (R)

SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 4

Kimberly Kidd (I)

SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 5

*Angela Anderson King (I)

Roger Douglas (I)

SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 7

*Tressa Murphy (I)

B. Matthew Stiltner (I)

SCHOOL BOARD: OSSD (3)

*Kevin Byrd (I)

*Mark Matthews (I)

Stuart Jones (R)

The Growth Chart

This Monday (and every Monday), we’ll present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened a new medical facility next-door to the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida that is currently accepting patients for University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates. According to Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers, cardiology and high-risk pregnancy will be added later.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street last year.

The Grizzly: The Grizzly is a locally-owned, dine-in restaurant located at 271 South Main Street in Oneida (former location of The Little Kitchen). It offers hand-cut steaks and hand-crafted burgers, among other items.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant will soon be constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced earlier this month that Oneida Plaza owner Mendy Bohm has entered into an agreement with the company, and the targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and is currently preparing it for the start of construction.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain is currently constructing a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of purchasing property for a store a little further west, at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers made that announcement at a County Commission meeting in November. This will be Dollar General’s fifth location in Scott County, joining stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins and Winfield. And it may not be the last. DG is currently eyeing potential locations in other parts of Scott County, though it has not finalized anything.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville is adding two new buildings on its Oneida campus. The first, which will house the college’s diesel and power lineman programs, is now open. The second, which will house earthmoving equipment operator, industrial maintenance, and several other programs, is slated to open Summer 2026.

Update — O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is slated to re-open by early April, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park. In the coming weeks, construction will begin on a new bridge overpassing the Norfolk-Southern Railroad on Niggs Creek Road in Oneida.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly.

Words of Wisdom

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: Clouds will give way to sun on Monday, and temperatures will be in the 60s all week! Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additionally, Bingo will be offered today at 1 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Robbins Elementary School Food Pantry will be open February 17 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Barton Chapel (5760 Scott Highway, Robbins). Turn onto School House Road at Keeton Monuments and follow it to the entrance of Barton Chapel (do not try to enter Barton Chapel from U.S. 27 please). Parents, grandparents, guardians or caregivers of a child attending Robbins Elementary School or Head Start are eligible to receive food.

Tuesday: Scott County Commission will meet in regular session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will present Senior Meal Connect today.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Marlow’s Ceramic Shop at 11:30 a.m. Call (423) 663-9300 to reserve.

Thursday: The Town of Oneida Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Oneida Municipal Services Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday: The Town of Huntsville Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Huntsville Municipal Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday: Scott High girls basketball will travel to Anderson County at 6 p.m. and Oneida girls will face the winner of Oliver Springs and Sunbright at Roane State in Harriman. The games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Friday: Scott High boys basketball will travel to Anderson County at 6 p.m. and Oneida boys will face the winner of Jellico and Coalfield at Roane State Community College at 6:30 p.m. The games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Friday: Plateau Players and the Appalachian Society of the Arts will present Shakespeare in Love on February 20 and February 21 at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre (101 Marcum Road, Oneida), and on February 22 at 2:30 p.m. Visit asota.art for tickets.

Saturday: God’s Grace Soup Kitchen will serve at Helenwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, February 21, beginning at 11 a.m. The menu is chili, hot dog, and dessert, and everyone is welcome to drive through and pick up a meal.

Saturday: Oneida basketball will host Sunbright at 4 p.m. and Scott High basketball will host Campbell County at 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on the IH Sports Network.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes in Time tomorrow.

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes in Time (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)