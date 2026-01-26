Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Open your account online — anytime, anywhere! First National Bank makes it easier than ever to bank with us. You can open an account online, from the comfort of your home or on the go. Start now. (Sponsored content.)

Scott County Sheriff’s race grows

HUNTSVILLE | The race for Scott County Sheriff has grown to four potential candidates, after a former sheriff picked up qualifying paperwork on Thursday.

Ronnie Phillips, who served as sheriff from 2012 to 2022, picked up paperwork from the Scott County Election Commission on Thursday, ending considerable speculation within the community as to whether he would seek a return to office in the 2026 election.

Phillips was appointed by County Commission following the death of Sheriff Mike Cross. He had served as Cross’s chief deputy. He was subsequently elected in the 2014 election and re-elected in 2018. However, he lost to current Sheriff Brian Keeton in the 2022 election.

Phillips is one of four candidates currently eyeing the 2026 sheriff’s election. In addition to Keeton, others include law enforcement veterans Dennis Chambers and Kris Lewallen, both of whom have qualified as independent candidates.

Assuming Phillips returns qualifying paperwork, it will throw a twist into the 2026 election: he is seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff, and Keeton has already qualified as a Republican. Only one of them would win the nomination in the May primary and appear on the ballot alongside Chambers and Lewallen in August.

This also positions the sheriff’s race to be the only one thus far that features competition in the May primary.

As the Feb. 19 qualifying deadline looms, the ballot continues to take shape for the 2026 election. Here is a look at where things currently stand:

• County Mayor: Incumbent Jerried Jeffers is seeking re-election as an independent, and Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers has qualified as a Republican. Former County Commissioner Trent Cross has picked up qualifying papers as an independent.

• County Clerk: Incumbent Felicia Hamby Bilbrey has qualified to seek re-election as an independent. Her 2022 opponent, Amanda Chambers Sexton, has qualified as a Republican. Christina Kay Cross has picked up paperwork as an independent.

• Road Superintendent: Incumbent Kelvin King has qualified to seek re-election as a Republican. Challenger Colby Strunk has qualified as an independent.

• Other county-wide races: County Attorney John Beaty (independent), Trustee Rena Erwin (independent), Register of Deeds Ashley Newport Riseden (Republican), and Circuit Court Clerk Donnie Phillips (Republican) are all currently seeking re-election without opposition.

• County Commission: In the 1st District, challenger Elaine R. Lowe has qualified as an independent. Incumbents David “Blue” Day (independent) and David R. Jeffers (Republican) have picked up paperwork to seek re-election. In the 2nd District, incumbent Taylor Buttram Stephens has qualified as a Republican, and incumbent Joyce Potter Keeton has picked up paperwork as an independent. In the 3rd District, challengers Mike Keeton, Ronald C. Keeton and Dacy Williams have qualified as independents, while challengers Daniel W. Murley (independent) and Kenny Morrow (Republican) have also picked up paperwork. In the 4th District, incumbents Kenny Chadwell and Shonda Gray have qualified for re-election as independents. Challengers Jerry Wade Byrge and Taylor Stephens-Overton have picked up paperwork as independents. In the 5th District, incumbent Kelly Posey-Chitwood has qualified as a Republican, while challenger Zack Strunk has qualified as an independent. Challenger Ralph Trieschmann has picked up paperwork as an independent. In the 6th District, incumbent Colby Burke has qualified as an independent. Challengers Torrey Slaven (independent) and Jason Perry (Republican) have also picked up paperwork. In the 7th District, incumbent Jared Burke has qualified for re-election as an independent, and incumbent Tom Payne has picked up paperwork as an independent. Challengers Kris Byrd and Anthony Carson have also picked up paperwork as independents.

• County School Board: In the 1st and 3rd districts, incumbents Tommy Silcox and Kimberly Kidd are currently seeking re-election without opposition as independents. In the 5th District, challenger Roger Douglas has qualified as an independent. In the 7th District, incumbent Tressa Murphy has qualified as an independent, as has challenger Matt Stiltner.

• Oneida Special School District: In the OSSD, incumbent board members Kevin Byrd and Mark Matthews have picked up paperwork as independents, as has challenger Benji Jacobs. There are three seats up for grabs on the OSSD Board of Education.

• Additionally, two candidates from Scott County have picked up paperwork to seek the office of 38th District state representative in the August state primaries. Cody Cox has filed paperwork to oppose incumbent Kelly Keisling in the Republican primary, while Seth McMillan has filed paperwork to seek the Democrat nomination.

Need a good rate on your auto insurance? Contact your local State Farm agent, Roger Baldwin. (Sponsored content.)

TCAT hosts TN Virtual Academy

HUNTSVILLE | Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville last week hosted educators and administrators from the Tennessee Virtual Academy for a campus visit focused on exploring potential collaborative opportunities to expand access to technical education for high school students.

During the visit, TNVA representatives toured instructional programs on both the Huntsville and Oneida campuses, met with TCAT students and faculty, and observed hands-on training environments across a range of career and technical education disciplines. The tour provided an opportunity for meaningful discussion around program alignment, student pathways, and workforce readiness.

“Tennessee Virtual Academy is committed to ensuring that all students – regardless of the learning environment – have meaningful access to high-quality, hands-on educational opportunities,” said Jordan Sims, TNVA’s middle school principal who organized the tour. “Our visit to TCAT Oneida/Huntsville highlighted the critical role technical education plays in preparing students for college, careers, and life beyond the classroom.”

The visit was part of ongoing conversations between TCAT Oneida/Huntsville and TNVA regarding a partnership that will allow high school students enrolled in the virtual academy to access technical training programs while completing their secondary education. Such a partnership would aim to broaden educational options for students seeking career-focused learning experiences that lead directly to industry-recognized credentials and employment opportunities.

“By partnering with TCAT Oneida/Huntsville, Tennessee Virtual Academy aims to remove geographic and instructional barriers and expand pathways for our students through dual enrollment opportunities, career awareness experiences, and hands-on training aligned with virtual coursework,” Sims said. “These partnerships will allow us to bridge virtual learning with in-person technical experiences, ensuring our students are not limited by their zip code or instructional model.”

Tennessee Virtual Academy, a public school sponsored by the Union County School System, serves students across the state through a flexible, online learning model, offering an alternative pathway for students whose educational needs are best met in a virtual environment.

TCAT Oneida/Huntsville offers 23 programs of study at its main campus in Huntsville and affiliate campuses in Oneida, Jamestown and Wartburg.

“We are excited to continue building strong collaborations with TCATs across the state to provide our virtual students with equal access to the resources, training, and opportunities they need to thrive in an evolving workforce,” Sims said. “Together, we are creating innovative pathways that empower students to envision – and achieve – their future.”

The Growth Chart

This Monday (and every Monday), we’ll present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

*Update* University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened a new medical facility next-door to the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida that is currently accepting patients for University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates. According to Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers, cardiology and high-risk pregnancy will be added later.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

The Grizzly: The Grizzly is a locally-owned, dine-in restaurant located at 271 South Main Street in Oneida (former location of The Little Kitchen). It offers hand-cut steaks and hand-crafted burgers, among other items. The restaurant announced a limited menu on Dec. 7, one day after its soft opening after the annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant will soon be constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced earlier this month that Oneida Plaza owner Mendy Bohm has entered into an agreement with the company, and the targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and is currently preparing it for the start of construction.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain is currently constructing a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of purchasing property for a store a little further west, at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers made that announcement at a County Commission meeting in November. This will be Dollar General’s fifth location in Scott County, joining stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins and Winfield. And it may not be the last. DG is currently eyeing potential locations in other parts of Scott County, though it has not finalized anything.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville is adding two new buildings on its Oneida campus. The first, which will house the college’s diesel and power lineman programs, will open in January. The second, which will house earthmoving equipment operator, industrial maintenance, and several other programs, is slated to open late Spring 2026.

*Update* O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is slated to re-open in mid-to-late February, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park. Shortly thereafter, construction will begin on a new bridge overpassing the Norfolk-Southern Railroad on Niggs Creek Road in Oneida.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly.

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: It’s going to be a very cold week. We’ll only get to around 20° today before dropping to near zero tonight! A Cold Weather Advisory is in place this morning, and again tonight. We’ll warm up to just above freezing tomorrow, but likely won’t get above freezing the rest of the week, with daytime temperatures in the 20s and nighttime temperatures mostly in the single digits. At least it’ll be dry! Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, applesauce and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972

Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at the Scott County Airport in Oneida, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Huntsville) will offer Bingo at 1 p.m.

Tuesday: The Robbins Elementary School Food Pantry will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Barton Chapel (5760 Scott Highway, Robbins). Turn onto Schoolhouse Road at Keeton Monuments and follow it past the school to the entrance of Barton Chapel (do not enter Barton Chapel from U.S. 27). Parents, grandparents, guardians or caregivers of students attending Robbins School or Head Start are eligible to receive food.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Oneida basketball will host Oliver Springs at 6:30 p.m. and Scott High basketball will travel to Clinton at 6 p.m. The Oneida/O.S. game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu includes white beans and ham, greens, beets, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott County Board of Education will meet in regular session at the Central Office in Huntsville, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: The Round Table airs on the IH Sports Network , beginning at 6 p.m. at the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood. No Round Table this week!

Friday: Oneida basketball will host Sunbright and Scott High basketball will host Gibbs. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m., and both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. Before you dig, Call 811! It’s the law! You can help prevent pipeline damage and leaks by calling 811 before doing any excavating or demolition and submitting a utility locate request.Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes in Time tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes in Time (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)