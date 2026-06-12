Gage King

HUNTSVILLE | A Scott County grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old in the death of Scott High student Gage King, 16, which occurred in April.

Cole Heltoff, 19, has been indicted on charges of aggravated assault and reckless homicide. He turned himself in Thursday and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

King died after being shot in the Byrges Creek community south of Huntsville on a Sunday afternoon. His grandmother, Angela Brummett, said at the time: “Losing someone so young and dear is something no family can ever truly prepare for, and our hearts are broken as we try to come to terms with this loss. Gage brought so much joy and love to everyone around him, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”

Grand jury indictments are criminal accusations and do not represent evidence of wrongdoing. Indicted persons are presumed innocent until convicted in court.