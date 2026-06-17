You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Haley Taylor, 81

Winfield

January 18, 1945 – June 12, 2026

Haley Ann Taylor, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 81.

LIFE

Born Jan. 18, 1945, in Anderson County, Haley was the daughter of the late Turney Lowe and Myrtle Phillips Lowe.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

• Husband: Mike Taylor.

• Daughter: Lois Russell.

• Son: Butch Taylor.

• Brothers: Ernest Lowe, Jerry Lowe, Walter Lowe and Glen Lowe.

• Sisters: Dorothy Lowe, Dellie Trammell and Hazel Byrge.

• First husband: Carter Russell.

SURVIVORS

• Daughters: Elizabeth Taylor and Magalene Taylor.

• Sons: Randy Taylor and wife April, Danny Taylor, Lonnie Russell and Mitchell Taylor.

• Grandsons: James Taylor and Eli Taylor.

• Brother: Billy Lowe and wife Linda.

• Sister: Ollie Taylor and husband Sammie.

SERVICES

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Joe Daugherty, 68

January 12, 1958 – June 12, 2026

Joe Daugherty, passed away at his home on Friday, June 12, 2026. He was 68.

LIFE

Born Jan. 12, 1958, Joe was the son of the late Roy Lee and Lorene Braden Daugherty.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to his parents:

• Brother: Nick Daugherty.

• Mother-in-law: Ruth Ward Cross.

SURVIVORS

• Wife of 27 years: Mary Daugherty.

• Children: Cheyanne Daugherty and Jake Daugherty and wife Ahlivia.

• Grandson: Rayden Joseph.

• Granddaughter on the way: Wrenley Grace.

• Sisters: Judy Thomas and husband Mike, Ann Mansfield and husband Philip, Vicky Poindexter and husband Arnold, and Stacy Daugherty.

• Father-in-law: Odale Cross.

• Brother-in-law: Mikel Cross and wife Becky.

• Special friends: Tim West, Howard Ellis, David Marlar, Tommy Litton, Robert Marcum and Charlie Koger.

SERVICES

• Visitation: Monday, June 15, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home.

• Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Gary Boyatt officiating. Music will be provided by Natalie Cross.

• Burial: To follow in River View Cemetery in the Smokey Junction Community.

• In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in Joe’s honor to The Joe Daugherty Memorial Fund, c/o Jones & Son Funeral Home, 20059 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841, or by calling 423-569-6353.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Betty Davis, 96

Oneida

December 29, 1929 – June 14, 2026

Betty Phillips Davis, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Cameron Hall of Canton, Ga. She was 96.

LIFE

Born Dec. 29, 1929, in Winona, Betty was the daughter of the late Carl and Ernie Newport Phillips.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

• Husband: Morris Davis.

• Brother: Chester Phillips.

• Sister and brother-in-law: Lorene and Luther Gosnell.

SURVIVORS

• Nephew: Bill Phillips and wife Mary Ruth and children.

• Niece: Teresa Enloe and husband Randy and children.

• Sister-in-law: Martha Rogers.

• Many other relatives and friends.

SERVICES

A private graveside service will be at Winona Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Mattie Goad, 95

Sunbright, Tenn.

June 14, 2026

Mattie Overton Goad, of Sunbright, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2026. She was 95.

LIFE

Mattie was the daughter of the late Sherman and Laura Sexton Overton of the Brimstone community. She was a farm girl at heart, loved all animals and was also a licensed cosmetologist. In 1958, she opened Mattie’s Beauty Salon in Sunbright and practiced her profession there for 53 years. She was patient, optimistic and forgiving. She enjoyed gardening, trying new recipes and was the sunshine in our home.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

• Husband of 60 years: Billie Joe Goad.

• Brothers: Arvil Overton, Lloyd Overton and Arlie Overton.

• Sisters: Ervie Overton, Glennis Payne and Mae Olmstead.

SURVIVORS

• Daughters: Gayle Goad and Susanne Goad.

• Sister: Betty Overton.

SERVICES

It was Mattie’s request that there be no public services, flowers or memorials.A private graveside service will be held at Lone Mountain Cemetery in the Brimstone community of Robbins.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Deborah Ann Cross, 70

Pioneer, Tenn.

March 8, 1956 – June 14, 2026

Deborah Ann Cross, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at her home. She was 70.

LIFE

Born March 8, 1956, in Oneida, Deborah was the daughter of the late Ronda and Gladys Williams.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

In addition to her parents:

• Husband: Benny Cross.

• Son: Bobby Cross.

• Sister: Deanna Williams.

SURVIVORS

• Son: Billy Cross.

• Daughter: Donna Lee.

• Granddaughter: Aubrey Lee.

• Sisters: Connie Ellis and Linda Jeffers.

• Brother: Ronnie Williams.

• Son-in-law: Danny Lee.

• Brother-in-law: Estal Jeffers.

SERVICES

Burial: A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Annadell Cemetery with Bro. Joey Hutson officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Matt Anderson, 34

Knoxville, Tenn.

September 5, 1991 – June 13, 2026

Matthew Earl Anderson, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2026. He was 34.

LIFE

Born Sept. 5, 1991, in Knoxville, Matthew was the son of Lisa Byrd and Virgil Anderson. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hanging out with friends and music. He loved to laugh, crack jokes, and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was saved and baptized. He believed in God and had a Bible with some of his favorite verses highlighted.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Grandparents: Odeva and Faye Byrd, and Steve and Marie Johnson.

• Great-grandmother: Mertie Adkins.

• Great-grandfather: Earl Anderson.

• Uncle: David Byrd.

• Cousin: Derik Byrd.

SURVIVORS

• Wife: Alivia Anderson.

• Mother: Lisa Byrd.

• Father: Virgil Anderson and wife Karen.

• Sons: Skyler Anderson and Walker Anderson.

• Daughters: Emma Anderson and Ella Goad.

• Grandson: Parker Anderson.

• Brothers: Joshua Byrd and wife Ashlee, Craig Anderson and Andrew Anderson.

• Sister: Jessica Johnson.

• Stepchildren he loved like his own: McKenna, Kassidy, Kynlee, Kiana and Kaizlynn.

• Mother-in-law: Tina King.

• Father-in-law: Jamie Crabtree.

SERVICES

• Visitation: Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

• Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating.

• Burial: To follow at Reed Cemetery.

• In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Matthew Anderson Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756, or by calling 423-663-4400.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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