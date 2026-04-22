You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Charles Bertram Sr., 80

Oneida

January 6, 1946 – April 20, 2026

Charles Wayne Bertram Sr., of Oneida, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026, at his home. He was 80.

LIFE

Born Jan. 6, 1946, Charles was the son of the late Ora Stella Clouse Bertram and Albert Howard Bertram. He moved to Oneida with his wife Lois in 1967, where he worked at BF Goodrich (HBD) and Tibbals Flooring until they purchased Phillips Dry Cleaners in 1988. Charles, along with his wife and family, ran the local dry cleaners until his death. He raised his family and operated his business while giving back to his community through his pride in his dry-cleaning service for 38 years.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Daughter: Sherrie Lea Bertram.

Brother: Wendell Earl Bertram.

Sister: Mona Cloeva Jones.

Niece: Mona Kay Lowe.

Parents-in-law: Alvin William Gibson and Edith May Gibson.

Brothers-in-law: Ray Tilson, Larry Howard Gibson, Alvin David Gibson, Ernest Lee Gibson, Johnny Franklin Gibson, and Jim Roller.

Sisters-in-law: Sarah Ellen Frazier, Elsie Lucille Roller, and Carolyn Bertram.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 60 years: Hattie Lois Bertram.

Son: Charles Wayne Bertram Jr. and fiancée Alexandria.

Brother: Junior Lee Bertram and wife Carolyn.

Sister: Ora Jennette Tilson.

Sister-in-law: Shirley Brantley and husband Roger.

Special niece: Denita Stewart.

Grandchildren: Lucretia Harness and husband Cody, Gabriel Bertram and wife Navy, and Maddison Bertram.

Great-grandchildren: Coven, Kamdyn, Bristol, Dallas, Tobie, Kash, Maddox, Camden, Carlie, Colt, Clay, and Cali.

Special nurse: Tienne Harness.

SERVICES

Charles’ request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Marilyn J. Davis, 71

April 6, 1955 – April 19, 2026

Marilyn J. Davis, better known as Susie Orick Davis, departed this life on Sunday, April 19, 2026. She was 71.

LIFE

Born April 6, 1955, Susie was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Hester Willoughby Orick.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Son: Kenric Wayne Jeffers.

Brother: Frank Orick.

Sister: Virginia “Jenny” Orick.

Brothers-in-law: Jack Thompson, Tony Neely, Jack West, David Hardwick, Jack Davis, and Jim Kidd.

SURVIVORS

Companion of 27 years: Conrad M. Burchfield.

Children: Jonathan Davis, Eddie Burchfield and wife Mary, Pamela Burchfield, and Wanda Burchfield Hilton.

Grandchildren: Kylie Jeffers, Coby Johnson, and Brittany Burchfield.

Brothers: Paul Orick and wife Judy, and James “Tony” Orick and wife Karen.

Great-grandchildren: Six great-grandchildren.

Sister: Linda Thompson.

Sisters-in-law: Bonnie Orick, Pernie West, Sue Davis, Debbie McCarrol and husband Jim, Shernie Stephens and husband Larry, Cassie Terry and husband Dwayne, and Dolly Kidd.

Brother-in-law: Justin “JB” Burchfield and wife Sharon.

Special friends: Janette Mattewson and Sharon Burchfield.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Tony Orick and Bro. Tim Burchfield officiating.

Burial: Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 12 p.m. at Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Barbara Garrett, 84

Oneida

April 4, 1942 – April 15, 2026

Barbara Sue Madden Garrett, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 84.

LIFE

Born April 4, 1942, Barbara was the daughter of Coleman and Artie Phillips Madden. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida. She loved her family and enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents: Brothers, Donald Madden, Wayne Madden, and Mike Madden.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 53 years: Patrick B. Garrett.

Children: Jerry Hamilton, Jimmy Davis, and Donnie Davis and wife Yolanda.

Sister: Mary Lou Thomas and husband Steve.

Brother: Ronnie Madden and wife Brenda.

SERVICES

Barbara’s wishes were cremation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Deanna Gochenour, 86

June 28, 1939 – April 15, 2026

Deanna May Gochenour departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. She was 86.

LIFE

Born June 28, 1939, Deanna was the daughter of the late Lester Marshall Pence Sr. and Jessie Eva Campbell Pence. She was born in Staunton, Va. She and her husband Harold owned their own antique shop, auction business, and mini storages called Outback in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. She loved to create oil paintings of animals and landscapes and won numerous awards at art shows in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. She was a graduate of Marion College in Marion, Va and retired as a faithful government servant after 25 years at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Deanna was a born-again Christian of the Methodist faith.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband of 60 years: Harold Lee Gochenour.

Grandparents: Reuben and Annie Estelle Campbell, and David Albert and Rosa Helmick Pence.

Brother: Lester M. Pence Jr. and wife Alice.

Parents-in-law: Landon and Frances Gochenour.

Special aunts: May Pence Capps, Docia Groah, Carrie Critzer, and Burge Harry.

Special in-law: Maynard Cross.

SURVIVORS

Son: Dean Gochenour and wife Pam.

Grandchild: Joshua Gochenour.

Nieces: Lisa Byers, Donna Cartee’, and Laura Weakland.

Sisters-in-law: Sue Cassel and Denise Parrillo.

Special in-law: Nella Faye Cross.

Lifelong friends: George Patton and wife Donna, and Lanna K. Williams.

Special family: Wanda Sexton and Chris Russell.

Furbaby: Snookie.

SERVICES

Deanna’s wish was cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Trevor Goodman, 40

December 27, 1985 – April 16, 2026

Trevor Jordan Goodman departed this life on Thursday, April 16, 2026. He was 40.

LIFE

Born Dec. 27, 1985, Trevor was the son of Karen Lawson and Wayne Strunk.

PRECEDED

Grandparents: Hoyle Goodman and Lillie Ann Goodman.

Uncle: Larry Letner.

Aunt: Beverly Letner.

Cousins: Shanna Letner, Morgan Letner, Julian Shae Goodman, and Justin Harris.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Keelee Jordan Goodman.

Significant other: Alisha Cooper.

Parents: Karen Lawson and Wayne Strunk.

Sisters: Clarissa Patton and husband Craig, Tanika Myers and husband Jeff, Ellana Strunk and Logan Ellis, Brooke Prater, Paige Edington, and Tia Stephens.

Brothers: Nathan Strunk, and Justin Strunk and wife Tasha.

Special aunt: Alene Massengale.

Uncles: Auston Roger Letner, and Johnny Goodman and wife Theresa.

Nieces and nephews: Kelsey, Kolton, Kyrah, Kadence, Brantley, Lilliona, Titan, Gage, Peyton, and Bentley.

Great-nieces and nephews: Maverick, Carter, and Olivia.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, April 20, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Gary “Moe” Crabtree and Bro. Randall Byrge officiating.

Burial: To follow at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Trevor Jordan Goodman Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Lourene Jeffers, 97

Oneida

January 23, 1929 – April 20, 2026

Lourene O. Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026, at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 97.

LIFE

Born Jan. 23, 1929, in Scott County, Lourene was the daughter of Lewis and Julia Owens.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Spouse: Tommy Jeffers.

Siblings: Retha Parton and husband John, and Kenneth Owens.

Daughters: Diana Jeffers and Wanda Jeffers.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Pat Puckett and husband Mike.

Siblings: Judy Damron, and Jerry Owens and wife Dorothy.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: To follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida with Bro. Delyn Phillips officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Odell Thompson, 94

Oneida

April 19, 1931 – April 16, 2026

Odell Thompson, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 94.

LIFE

Born April 19, 1931, Odell was the son of the late George and Bessie Hunley Thompson. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #695, where he was a three-time Past Master. He loved music and played guitar, especially bluegrass and gospel. One of his greatest joys was playing music with his great-grandson Tyler. He also enjoyed NASCAR and riding motorcycles. When he wasn’t riding, he spent time helping his son with motocross racing. He loved church and taught Sunday school at New Haven Baptist Church for many years, sharing his faith with everyone he met. Later in life, when he could no longer attend regularly, he watched church services on television. He enjoyed fixing things, troubleshooting problems, and had a strong work ethic, retiring from Hartco Flooring Co., where he valued both his work and the people he worked alongside. He loved his family deeply, never met a stranger, and was known for his stories, humor, and warm hugs. He was also a devoted caregiver to his wife, Mazel, before her passing.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Mazel Thompson.

Sisters: Ruby Holman and Lela Compton.

Daughter-in-law: Kimberly Thompson.

Son-in-law: Richard Loomis.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Joyce Loomis and fiancé Gary Dobbs, and Susie Taylor and husband Rick.

Son: Buster Thompson and fiancé Karen Aldredge.

Six grandchildren.

Thirteen great-grandchildren.

Four great-great-grandchildren.

Sister: Velma Terry.

Brothers: Delmar Thompson and Glenn Thompson and wife Glenna.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Haven Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Masonic Service by Lodge #695, and Bro. Buster Thompson and Bro. John Vernon Thompson officiating.

Burial: To follow in Cooper Memorial Gardens in the West Oneida community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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