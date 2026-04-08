You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Nancy Cantrell, 79

November 15, 1946 – April 3, 2026

Nancy Byrge Cantrell went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2026, at home. She was 79.

LIFE

Born Nov. 15, 1946, Nancy was the daughter of the late Rev. Lonzy and Margie Massengale Byrge. She loved to cook and read and being with her family and friends.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband of 58 years: Rev. Dolphia Cantrell.

Daughter: Ruth Marie Wright.

SURVIVORS

Son: John Matthew Cantrell.

Grandson: Joshua Cross and wife Yvonne.

Four great-grandchildren.

Sister: Vickie Byrge Shank.

Siblings-in-law: Deletha Blevins and husband Glen, Jenny Hamilton and husband Bernie, Charlotte Eyler, Donna Null and husband Donald.

Brothers: Ollie Jim Byrge and wife Wanda, John Tollie Byrge and wife Cheryl, and Wallace Lee Byrge and wife Teresa.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating.

Burial: Friday, April 10, 2026, at 12 p.m. at Cecil Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Karen Crabtree, 63

April 9, 1962 – March 31, 2026

Karen Jane Caldwell Crabtree departed this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. She was 63.

LIFE

Born April 9, 1962, Karen was the daughter of the late Verlon and Cora Caldwell. As one of 13 children, she defined herself with her full-of-life personality and bright energy. She was neither the oldest nor the youngest. When she was a child, the family moved to Tennessee, where she later married Allen Wayne Grider and had her first child, Darick Grider. She later married Edward Crabtree and had her second child, Devin Crabtree. She was a devoted mother to her two sons and remained steadfast in caring for them throughout her life. Her greatest love, aside from Jesus, was her family, especially her two granddaughters, Alexis Snider and Elaina Crabtree. She was a dedicated Nana who enjoyed spending time with them. She was creative and a successful cosmetologist who once owned her own salon and treated her clients like family. A natural caregiver, she spent much of her time caring for others. She had a gift for seeing people and showing them kindness and generosity. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents: Siblings, Sharon Boyatt, Teresa Bridges, Ricky Caldwell, and Wendell Caldwell.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Darick Grider and Devin Crabtree.

Granddaughters: Alexis Snider and Elaina Crabtree.

Siblings: Cathy Caldwell, Loretta Caldwell, Anita Barrett, Darlene Ray, Wanda King, Randall Caldwell, Mark Caldwell, and Wesley Caldwell.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Randall Caldwell officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Dianna Honeycutt, 79

Cincinnati, Ohio

June 17, 1946 – April 2, 2026

Dianna Mae Honeycutt, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.

LIFE

Born June 17, 1946, Dianna was the daughter of Kenneth and Lillian Mae Holmes Breedlove. She enjoyed music, sewing, crafting, reading, watching movies, traveling, photography, decorating, scrapbooking, doing her family tree, and making floral arrangements and veils for weddings. She loved going to church, meeting new people, and welcomed a good mystery. She was a Sunday school teacher for more than 45 years and her class was one everyone loved. You could count on her to have a kind word to say and to always include everyone to make them feel welcome. Although she had many hobbies, her favorite times were those spent with her family, church family, and her golden retriever, Matrix. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. Dianna shared this message: “I love my family and church people more than anything. I love my Lord and I know where I’m going. I want everyone to come there with me. I want everyone to know my Lord is the best thing that could ever happen to you. He’ll walk beside you, keep you, and guide you.”

PRECEDED

Parents: Kenneth Breedlove and Lillian Mae Breedlove.

Brother: Dennis Breedlove.

Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Diane Breedlove, Jenny Breedlove, Ida Bell Honeycutt, Edward Honeycutt, Dean Honeycutt, Arzo Honeycutt, Avery Honeycutt, and Lee Ohnis Coffey.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 53 years: Porter D. Honeycutt.

Daughters: Melody Ledbetter and husband Jeff, M. Elizabeth Mae Honeycutt, and Amanda Honeycutt and husband Terry.

Son: Josh Salzl and wife Megan.

Grandsons: Seth Ledbetter and wife Ayla, Stephen Ledbetter, Henry Salzl, Wally Salzl, and Arthur Salzl.

Great-grandchildren: Acheron Ledbetter, Aeronwyn Ledbetter, and Azrael Ledbetter.

Brothers: Kenneth Breedlove and wife Teresa, Bob Breedlove, Melvin Breedlove, and Paul Breedlove.

Sisters-in-law: Dessie Coffey, Essie Lowe and husband James, Clairian Honeycutt, and Nella Honeycutt.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. on April 9, 2026.

Burial: To follow at Honeycutt Family Cemetery in Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Little Country Missionary Baptist Church, 1924 Crown Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Justin Lowe, 44

September 18, 1981 – March 1, 2026

Justin Wayne Lowe departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2026. He was 44.

LIFE

Born Sept. 18, 1981, Justin was the son of Jimmy Wayne Lowe and Debra Ann Dennis. Justin enjoyed being outside and spending time with his kids, brothers, and family.

PRECEDED

Grandparents: Willie A. Lowe and Opal Mason Lowe, Brenda Byrd, and Betty Gunther.

SURVIVORS

Son: Evan Lowe.

Daughter: Kaylin Wise and husband Ethan.

Grandson: Graysen Wise.

Brothers: Jordan Lowe and wife Ragan, and Jacob Lowe and wife Kayla.

Niece and nephew: Mekenzie Lowe and Maddix Lowe.

Grandfather: Mack Byrd.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, April 10, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Mike Carroll officiating.

Burial: To follow at Reed Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Justin W. Lowe Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Pauline Todd, 86

January 13, 1940 – April 5, 2026

Dorothy Pauline Todd departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2026. She was 86.

LIFE

Born Jan. 13, 1940, Pauline was the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth Griffith. She has been a faithful member of Low Gap Baptist Church. Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning house, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She found joy with the love of her life, Commodore, getting out and running the roads.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Niece: Lynn Smithers.

Brothers: Ikey Griffith and Harry Griffith.

Sisters: Sue Baker, Doris Shoemaker, Polly Underwood, and Sandra Wright.

Father-in-law and mother-in-law: Theodore and Bertie Todd.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 65 years: Commodore Todd.

Children: Paulette King and Clifton Todd.

Grandchildren: Makayla Brown and husband Bobby, and Weston King and wife Rachel.

Great-grandson: Lincoln King.

Special friend and caregiver: Marsha West.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Mike Smithers and Bro. James Taylor officiating.

Burial: Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Ralph and Lizzie Griffith Cemetery in the Glenmary community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Low Gap Baptist Church Fellowship Building Fund, 260 Norma Road, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

George Walker, 67

August 31, 1958 – April 6, 2026

George Edward Walker departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2026, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 67.

LIFE

Born Aug. 31, 1958, George was the son of the late Leon and Dillis Asher Walker. He was a member of Slick Rock Missionary Baptist Church. His greatest enjoyment in life was being with his grandchildren and family. George’s grandchildren were the light of his life.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ernest and Glena Griffith.

Sister-in-law: Clois Foster.

Brother-in-law: Glenn Shepard.

Nephew: Jason Bowling.

Great-niece: Kayla Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 43 years: Betty Walker.

Children: Justin Walker and wife Alison, and Jordan Walker and wife Laura.

Grandchildren: Drew Walker, McKinley Walker, Blake Walker, Gunter Walker, and Ty Walker.

Sister: Leshia Martin and husband Craig.

Sister-in-law: Ernestine Bowling, Patricia Hamblin and husband Elmer, and Barbara Shepard.

Brother-in-law: Dennis Foster.

Nieces: Michelle Hall, Ginger Snell and husband Thomas.

Nephews: Sterling Foster and wife Karen, Derek Shepard and wife Sarah, Anthony Bowling and wife Kendra, and Eric Shepard.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, April 10, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. David Walker and Bro. Stevie Laxton officiating.

Burial: Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Slick Rock Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

James Walker, 95

August 1, 1930 – April 3, 2026

James Arthur Walker passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2026. He was 95.

LIFE

Born Aug. 1, 1930, James was the son of the late Thomas Nelson and Zida Kline Walker. He was born at home in the Brimstone community and was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Robbins High School in 1950 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in 1954. He began his lifelong career in education in August 1954, teaching chemistry, biology, and general science at Robbins High School, later serving as assistant principal beginning in 1962. He earned his Master of Science degree in chemistry and biology in August 1971 from Middle Tennessee State University and was appointed principal of Robbins Elementary School that same year, serving until his retirement from the Scott County School System in August 1986. Following retirement, he remained active, serving as director of the Summer Youth Employment Program through ETHRA and teaching biology for five years at Roane State Community College. James was deeply committed to his community. He served on the Scott County Hospital Board of Directors from 1968 to 1981, was a charter member of the Scott County Planning Commission, and helped organize the Highland Health Council’s Board of Directors. He served on the Mountain People’s Health Council Board for more than 50 years, many as chairman. He was also a founding member of the Robbins Community Club, helping develop community facilities near the school where he taught for 32 years. He was a Master Mason for 74 years with Scott County Lodge No. 670 and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Sunshine Chapter No. 279 for 73 years. His service was recognized with the Scott County Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 and the Caryl E. Carpenter Excellence in Community Support Award in 2013. He maintained his membership in Slick Rock Missionary Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church of Robbins for more than 60 years. James found great joy in his family, hard work, tending his garden, working on the farm, and serving others.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Siblings: Kline Walker and wife Luverna, Helen Moser and husband Ralph, Stanley Walker and wife Mary, Leon Walker and wife Dillis, and Lawrence Walker.

Sister-in-law: Dorothy Standifer Day and husband Dave.

Brother-in-law: Odra Standifer and wife Anna Mae.

SURVIVORS

Wife of more than 62 years: Joann Standifer Walker.

Daughter: Michelle Trieschmann and husband Ralph.

Grandchildren: Abigail Trieschmann Connolly and husband Patrick, and Walker Trieschmann.

Sister-in-law: Beverly Walker.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Smithers officiating.

Burial: To follow in Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Tazewell.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to South Scott Community Club, P.O. Box 313, Robbins, TN 37852, or First Baptist Church of Robbins, 6547 Scott Hwy, Robbins, TN 37852.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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