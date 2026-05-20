You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Charles Jeffers, 84

Helenwood

July 16, 1941 – May 16, 2026

Charles Ray Jeffers, of Helenwood, widower of Shirley June Brumett Jeffers, passed from this life on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his loving children. He was 84.

LIFE

Born in Scott County on July 16, 1941, Charles was the son of Richard “R.D.” Zachery and Louise Shoopman Zachary. He enjoyed camping, fishing, coon hunting, riding his Harley trike, and being outdoors.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Infant daughter.

Uncles: Johnny Zachary and Junior Zachary.

Sister: Vivian Lloyd.

Siblings-in-law: J.V. Brumett and Nim Bishop.

SURVIVORS

Son: Charles Jeffers Jr.

Daughter: Sherrie Walden and husband Rick.

Grandchildren: Dalton Walden and wife Cherith, Seth Lloyd, and Ricky Dale Walden and wife Tonya.

Great-grandchildren: Jo-Jo and Junior.

Uncles: Bennie Zachary and Clyde Zachary.

Brothers-in-law: Jeff Brumett and wife Lisa, Floyd Brumett and wife Fay, and Donald Brumett.

Special caregiver: Buffy Daugherty.

Special friends: Herman Yancey and Toni Yancey.

Chosen daughter: Lisa Terry Stephens.

SERVICES

Per Charles’ wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Pine Knot Funeral Home on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with a procession to follow to Reed Cemetery in Helenwood. As a special tribute, it is requested that everyone who will ride their bikes in the procession, weather permitting.

Arrangements by Pine Knot Funeral Home.

Charles Lowe, 74

Pioneer

November 8, 1951 – May 12, 2026

Charles Lowe, of Pioneer, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at his home. He was 74.

LIFE

Born Nov. 8, 1951, in Lancing, Tenn., Charles was the son of Bertie Lowe.

SERVICES

Graveside service will be conducted on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Lay Family Cemetery behind Five Black Gums United Baptist Church in Pioneer, with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)