You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Ida Kay Dyer, 72

June 2, 1953 – March 1, 2026

Ida Kay Dyer, age 72, departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2026. She was 72.

LIFE

Born June 2, 1953, Ida was the daughter of the late Clifford Dyer and Mary Lee Barnes.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Brothers: James Willard Dyer, Gilbert Dean Dyer, and Donald Ray Dyer.

Sister: Sue Ambrose.

Niece: Kodi Sexton Russ.

SURVIVORS

Children: Leisa Sexton, and Lamar Sexton and wife Misty.

Grandchildren: Brittany Perry, Davie Maynor, Timothy Maynor, Ashton Sexton, and Nolan Sexton.

Great-grandchildren: Presleigh Perry, Jaxtyn Perry, and Brealeigh Perry.

Sisters: Ruthie Phillips, Kathy Sexton, and Wilma Jean Wright.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, March 6, 2026, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Lowe officiating.

Burial: To follow at Concord Cemetery in the Robbins community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Eddie Honeycutt, 66

Edward “Eddie” Honeycutt Sr. passed away on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at his home. He was 66.

LIFE

Born Nov. 28, 1959, Eddie was the son of the late Josh Honeycutt and Janice Chambers Watson. He was a member of the Way of Life Church in Huntsville.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Anne Marie Honeycutt.

Grandmother: Emily Honeycutt.

Stepmother: Mary Honeycutt.

Aunt: Elsie Honeycutt.

SURVIVORS

Son: Edward “Eddie” Honeycutt Jr.

Granddaughter: Greta Honeycutt.

Grandson: Gage Honeycutt.

Stepchildren: Jeremy Miller, and Dusty Miller and wife Brittany.

Grandson: Dedrick.

Sisters: Regina Whitley, Brenda Hicks, Dawn Lance and husband Richard, and Una Lance.

Brother: Austin Honeycutt.

Sister-in-law: Jane Green and husband David.

Caregiver: Michelle Ashcraft.

Friends: Roxanne Short and husband Kyle, Vanessa, Royce, Fred, and Ronnie.

SERVICES

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Way of Life Church in Huntsville.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Timothy Reed, 64

Helenwood

February 28, 1962 – March 3, 2026

Timothy Tyler Reed, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 64.

LIFE

Born Feb. 28, 1962, in Scott County, Timothy was the son of James Monroe and Juanita Virginia Jackson Reed.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Brothers, James Leonard “Chico” Reed and Mark Sabre Reed.

SURVIVORS

Son: Jeffery Monroe Jackson.

Brothers: Ronald Gerald Reed, and John David Reed and wife Liz.

Sisters: Valentena Rose Chirempes and husband George, and Victoria Lynn Ashmes.

Sister-in-law: Debra Reed.

SERVICES

Tim’s request was cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Glenn Shepard, 79

December 2, 1946 – February 24, 2026

Glenn “Doc” Shepard departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. He was 79.

LIFE

Born Dec. 2, 1946, Glenn was the son of the late Ronald Glenn Shepard Sr. and Ester Foster Shepard. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend whose life was defined by faith, hard work, and family. He lived his life with quiet strength, humility, and unwavering dedication to those he loved. He was a member of Slick Rock Missionary Baptist Church. In 1976, he purchased his first Ford FL 9000 coal truck and founded Shepard Trucking. Through determination and grit, he built a livelihood rooted in honest work. When the coal industry declined, he adapted, transitioning to over-the-road truck driving — a testament to his resilience and strong work ethic. In 2001, Glenn began sharing his knowledge, skills, and steady presence with Shepard Trucking LLC, owned by his son, Derek. From that moment on, he became the backbone of the company. Glenn worked faithfully alongside his son until his final days, doing what he loved and being exactly where he wanted to be. Above all, Glenn cherished his family. He was a constant source of support, wisdom, and love, leaving a legacy that will continue through generations. Though his absence leaves an immeasurable void, those who knew and loved him take comfort in God’s promise and the assurance that Glenn is now with Jesus.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Sister: Phyllis Goad.

Parents-in-law: Ernest and Glena Foster.

Sister-in-law: Clois Foster Griffith.

Nephew: Jason Bowling.

Great-niece: Kayla Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 49½ years: Barbara Shepard.

Children: Derek Shepard and wife Sarah, Eric Shepard, and Alan Shepard.

Grandchildren: Tate Shepard, Laicee Lewallen, Landon Lewallen, and Makayla.

Brothers: Lyndal Shepard and wife Nikki, and Kevin Shepard and wife Cathy.

Brothers-in-law: Jimmy Goad and Dennis Foster.

Sisters-in-law: Ernestine Bowling, Patricia Hamlin and husband Elmer, and Betty Walker and husband George.

Special nieces and nephews: Michelle Hall, Sterling Foster and wife Karen, Anthony Bowling and wife Kendra, Ginger Snell and husband Thomas, Justin Walker and wife Alison, and Jordan Walker and wife Laura.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 7:30 p.m. with Bro. David Walker officiating.

Burial: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Slick Rock Cemetery in the Robbins community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Weekender tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ About the IH • IH Sports Network • The Encyclopedia of Scott County

◼️ Subscribe • Sponsor • Manage Your Account

◼️ Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, YouTube

Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)