You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Barbara Bond, 79

November 14, 1946 – May 2, 2026

Barbara Jean Bond, departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 79.

LIFE

Barbara was a loving nurse for more than 30 years. She leaves behind many family members and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

PRECEDED

Husband: Ronnie Bond.

Parents: Jesse and Edna Boyatt.

Everett and Audrey Danner, who thought of her as their own.

SURVIVORS

Son: Trent Bond.

Daughter: Courtney Sutton and husband Clay.

Special friend whom she thought of as a daughter: Alison Jeffers.

Lynette Hamby and husband Danny, Brett Bond and wife Joyce, Brian Bond and wife Samantha, and Jodi Bond.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, May 8, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Kelvin Young officiating.

Burial: To follow at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Rella Burchfield, 90

Oneida

April 8, 1936 – May 7, 2026

Rella Faye Hatfield Burchfield, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at her home. She was 90.

LIFE

Born April 8, 1936, in Norma, Scott County, Rella was the daughter of the late James Bedford and Gertie Jane Byrd Hatfield. She was a member of First Baptist Church Oneida, which she loved, especially her WMU ladies and Sisters of the Skillett. She loved her many friends, especially talking to them on the phone and spending time tending to her flower garden. Her favorite times were spent with her family.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband of 63 years: Rankin Burchfield Jr.

Sister: Patricia “Patsy” Boshears.

In-laws: Rankin and Violet Phillips Burchfield.

Nephews: Brian Boshears and Billy McDonald.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jim Burchfield and wife Diane, Scott Burchfield and wife Bridgett, and Jane Shoopman and husband Stokley.

Grandchildren: Brandon Coffey and wife Ashlee, Alex Coffey and wife Jasmine, Zachary Daniels and wife Sierra, Kalah Barrett and husband Josh, Shelby Potter and husband Robert, Zane Kidd, and Abby Young and husband Adam.

Nineteen great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Sean Lee officiating.

Burial: To follow at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Rondon Hutson, 88

Helenwood

May 7, 1937 – May 6, 2026

Rondon Keith Hutson, of Helenwood, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 88.

LIFE

Born May 7, 1937, Rondon was the son of the late Frank A. and Hettie Posey Hutson. He was a faithful member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church, where he had been a member for many years. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962 in Darmstadt, Germany, with Btry B 1st Rkt How Bn 28th Field Artillery Company 8th Infantry Division 7th Army.

PRECEDED

Wife: Jewell Ruth Rigney Hutson.

Sister: Brenda Hoard.

Brothers-in-law: James Luttrell, Jack Higginbotham, and James Franklin Rigney.

Sisters-in-law: Carolyn Sue Higginbotham and Betty Jo Rigney.

Nephews: Barry Troxtell, Kevin Luttrell, Brad Rigney, and Keith Hoard.

Nieces: Lisa Hoard and Gayla Troxtell.

SURVIVORS

Son: Barton Hutson.

Daughter: Rhonda Kecia Strunk.

Granddaughter: Megan Strunk.

Sister-in-law: Sylvia Luttrell.

Brother-in-law: Willie Rigney Jr.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, May 11, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Keith Marcum and Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating.

Burial: To follow at Daniel Memorial Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to American Legion Post #136, P.O. Box 4995, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Wyatt Lowe, 21

January 12, 2005 – May 7, 2026

Conner Dwight Lowe, lovingly known as “Wyatt,” came to the end of his journey surrounded by the love of family and friends on Thursday, May 7, 2026. He was 21.

LIFE

Born Jan. 12, 2005, Wyatt was the son of Lance Lowe and Nancy Raines Lowe. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, his love of life, and the joy he brought to those who knew him. Wyatt enjoyed spending his time playing his PlayStation, racing, fishing, and most of all, being with his friends and family. His laughter, presence, and the memories he created will be cherished forever.

PRECEDED

Grandmother: Pamela Bowling.

Grandfather: Harry Raines.

Great-grandmothers: Ernie Lowe and Ellen Harvey.

Bonus grandfather: Joe Branham.

Aunt: Regina Chambers.

Uncles: Kelly Lowe, Tony Raines, and Albert Harvey.

Great-uncles: Tommy Lowe and Joe Lowe.

Special caregiver: Melicia Bowling.

SURVIVORS

Mother: Nancy Lowe.

Father: Lance Lowe.

Siblings: Megan Lowe and fiancé Kyle Bowling, Austin Lowe and wife Gracie, Isabella Lowe, and Alexander Raines.

Special niece: Emma Lee Bowling.

Great-grandmother: Rosetta Lowe.

Grandparents: Lacy and Rose Lowe, and Lula Raines.

Bonus grandmother: Norma Jean Branham.

Aunts and uncles: Jennifer Webb, Louann Phillips and husband Derrick, Daisy Turner and husband Bill, Robyn Walker and fiancé Jason King, Millicent Lowe and husband Johnny, Wayne Raines and Tracey Hicks, and Richard Raines and wife Jodi.

Great-uncle: Leoda Harvey.

Special caretaker: Miranda Henry.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, May 11, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeremiah Massengale and Bro. Buster Massengale officiating.

Burial: To follow at Smokey Creek Cemetery in the Smokey Junction community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Conner Dwight Lowe Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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