You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Jo Ann Boyatt, 77

April 24, 1949 – May 2, 2026

Jo Ann Phillips Boyatt departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2026. She was 77.

LIFE

Born April 24, 1949, Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Riley Phillips and Flora Marie Acres Phillips. She peacefully transitioned into eternal life with the Lord. She will be fondly remembered for her vibrant and radiant spirit, her unwavering faith, and her kindness.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Daughter: Bobbi Jo Bond Copeland.

Siblings: Elbert Lee Phillips, Harold Loyd “Teeman” Phillips, Herber Riley Phillips, Otho Phillips, James Kelsie Phillips, Judy Novella Phillips Kidd, Mildred Drucilla Phillips Neal Roysden, and Sheila Kay Phillips Sexton.

Brothers-in-law: Doyal Kidd, Roy Neal, and Milford Roysden.

Sisters-in-law: Katherine Phillips, Ruth Ann Phillips, and Mildred Phillips.

SURVIVORS

Grandson: Cody Bond and wife Katie.

Great-grandchildren: Steven and Jesse Jeffers, Hayden Chambers, and Khloe Bond.

Brother: Carmer D. Phillips and wife Sandra.

Son-in-law: Christopher Wayne Copeland.

Sister-in-law: Mary Phillips.

Special nieces: Susie Blevins and husband Tommy, Jackie O’Neal and husband Kyle, Pam Burke and husband Crestin Jeremy Burke, and Missy Foster.

Special friends: Mae Burchfield, Alene Strunk, and Craig Free.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Crestin Jeremy Burke and Bro. Ricky Phillips officiating.

Burial: Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 12 p.m. in the Jeffers section of Scott Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Glenna Harrell, 94

Oneida

December 16, 1931 – April 29, 2026

Glenna Daugherty Harrell, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at her home. She was 94.

LIFE

Born Dec. 16, 1931, in Oneida, Glenna was the daughter of the late James Estus and Lona Thomas Daugherty.

PRECEDED

Daughter: Teresa Phillips.

Son: Scott Spaulding.

Husband: Wendell Harrell.

Sister: Joyce Smith.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Jackie Wright and Vicky Foster.

Brother: Glenn Daugherty.

Sister-in-law: Judy Daugherty.

Nieces: Tammy Watters and Sandy Pemberton.

Grandchildren: Marcia Mulkey, Seth Foster, Jaimi Foster, Evan Foster, Andrew Spaulding, Megan Ice, Jacob Wright, and Justin Wright.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: Memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Steve Musselman, 72

January 4, 1954 – May 4, 2026

Steve H. Musselman departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2026. He was 72.

LIFE

Born Jan. 4, 1954, Steve was the son of the late Frank C. Musselman and Virginia Lay Musselman. One could often find Steve on the side of the road selling socks and construction safety items. He was known as the “Sock Man” for many years. He enjoyed fishing and walking 60 miles a week. He was a humble and faithful servant of Jesus, loved reading the Bible, and enjoyed preaching the Word of Jesus. Steve attended The Anointed Church of the Living God.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brother: Randy Musselman.

Sisters: Joann Nuller and Rose Felts.

Sisters-in-law: Marilyn Blackburn and Mary Margaret Blackburn.

Brothers-in-law: William Blackburn and Robert Stover.

Great-grandsons: Xuree and Xaidyn.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 45 years: Rosaline Jean Musselman.

Children: Sandra Wilson and husband Coy, Randy Tony and Jelisha, Daniel Musselman and wife Anneve, Steve Musselman and wife Crystal, Cathy Musselman, and Samuel Musselman.

Sisters: Susan Pointer, Frankie Crooks, Doris Cathers, and Catheline.

Grandchildren: Brandon, Cameron, Courtney, James, Jelisha, Jozlynn, Randi, Darrell, Johanna, Royce, Christian, and Cryus.

Great-grandchildren: Leo, Luna, Joziah, Mateo, Amira, Ronan, Xavier, Xarayah, and Xylah.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Anointed Church of the Living God, 231 Letner Road, Helenwood.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dean Spradlin officiating.

Burial: To follow at Cooper Memorial Gardens in the West Oneida community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Kenneth Sexton, 82

March 20, 1944 – May 2, 2026

Kenneth Sexton went to spend eternity with Jesus on Saturday, May 2, 2026. He was 82.

LIFE

Born March 20, 1944, in Robbins, Kenneth was the son of the late Willard and Sarah Harness Sexton. He was a member of West Oneida United Baptist Church and retired from the automotive industry, where he worked as a tug driver for Ford Motor Company for more than 25 years.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Sons: Preston Eugene Sexton and Kenneth William Sexton.

Brothers: Talmon Sexton and Hollis Sexton.

Two infant sisters.

Sister: Rosie Marlow.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Sue Jones and husband Vince, and Trina Foster and husband Scotty.

Grandchildren: Nicholas, Tabitha, Caleb, Madison, Tyler, Abby, and Kaylee.

Great-grandchildren: Coker, Noah, Brady, Lana, Madeline, Olivia, Emma, Hattie, and Mabel.

Brother: Bobby Sexton.

Sisters: Beulah Huffman and Cinda Jeffers.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Scotty Foster officiating.

Burial: To follow at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in the West Robbins community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Linda Sexton, 64

Oneida

April 1, 1962 – April 28, 2026

Linda Sue Sexton, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at her home. She was 64.

LIFE

Born April 1, 1962, in Jellico, Linda was the daughter of the late Lindsey and Mary Sexton.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Great-grandchildren: Stoney Allen and Seth Anthony.

Special aunt: Mary Hunt.

Aunt: Janet Williams.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Taetta Sexton, Lakeisha Sexton, and Ashley Slaven and husband Joey.

Grandchildren: Naten, Kaden, and Ethan Spradlin, and Dakota and Lashey Overton.

Great-grandchildren: Paisley, LaLeigh, Laken, and Journii Spradlin, and Lispen and Sadriah Overton.

Special friend: Paula Gross.

Sisters: Judy Mobley, Debbie Kemper, Ella Hummel, Patty Sexton and husband Jerry, Sandra Moffit and husband Rick, Latasha Lloyd, Bobbie Stoner, and Paula Boggs.

Brother: Jeff Sexton.

Special aunt: Deanna Garrett.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. in Sexton Crowley Cemetery with Bro. Jody Harness officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Ruthie Walker, 66

Helenwood

August 10, 1959 – May 4, 2026

Ruthie Rachel Ellis Walker, of Helenwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2026, at her home. She was 66.

LIFE

Born Aug. 10, 1959, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ruthie was the daughter of the late Hurstle and Mary Kathern “Kitty” Ellis Miller, and the late Richard “Dick” Miller. She was a Christian and happiest when she was outside tending to her flowers and yard work or spending time with her animals. Above all else, her heart belonged to her family. Her greatest pride and joy were her granddaughters, whom she loved beyond measure.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Brothers: Warren Ellis, Paul Ellis, and Donnie Ellis.

Brothers-in-law: Jerry Gibson and Robert Lowe.

Sister-in-law: Felicia Walker.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 48 years: Wade Walker.

Children: Sherri Terry and husband Jason, and Clint Walker.

Granddaughters: Gracie Lambert and husband Benji, and Annaleah Terry.

Sister: Sharon Kinney.

Brother: Ronnie Ellis and wife Tammy.

Sister-in-law: Becky Ellis.

Brothers-in-law: Joe Walker and wife Jill, and David Walker.

Sisters-in-law: Ranae Gibson and Velma Lowe.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at New River Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. David Walker and Bro. Joe Walker officiating.

Burial: Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the New River Missionary Baptist Church Missionary Fund, P.O. Box 912, Helenwood, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Grace Wallace, 73

Oneida

December 7, 1952 – April 30, 2026

Grace Lydia Wallace, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at her home. She was 73.

LIFE

Born Dec. 7, 1952, in Jellico, Tenn., Grace was the daughter of the late Betty Geneva Huddleston Wallace. She was of the Baptist faith.

PRECEDED

In addition to her mother: Brother, David Perry Wallace.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Jamie Lee Wallace and William Clyde “Poppy” Wallace.

Grandchildren: Haley Wallace, Britney Wallace, and Courtney Wallace.

Great-grandchild: Luka Walters.

Siblings: Barbara Ann Fletcher and husband Leldon, Regina Faye Osborne and husband David “Buck” Osborne, Earl “Anthony” Chadwell and partner Nathan Sullivan, and William John “Billy” Chadwell and wife Frances.

Nieces: Tiffany Chadwell, Cassie Kilby, and Melissa Osborne.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, May 4, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 11 a.m. with Bro. Joe West officiating.

Burial: To follow at Black Creek Cross Roads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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