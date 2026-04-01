You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Dean Honeycutt, 83

Helenwood

January 10, 1943 – March 31, 2026

Lola Dean Davis Honeycutt, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center in Oneida. She was 83.

LIFE

Born Jan. 10, 1943, Lola was the daughter of the late Dawsie Davis and Rose Chitwood Davis. She was a lifetime member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church, where she served for many years in many capacities until 2011. She later attended Black Oak Baptist Church in Oneida and was very happy there. Dean was known for her good cooking, especially her chicken and dumplings and homemade biscuits. She loved to sew and quilt.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband of 49 years: Edward Honeycutt.

Son: Edward Honeycutt Jr.

Mother-in-law: Elizabeth Crabtree Honeycutt.

Sister: Bea Terry.

Brother: Roger Davis.

Brothers-in-law: Arzo Honeycutt, Avery Honeycutt, Lee Ohnis Coffey, and Harley Clowers.

SURVIVORS

Son: James Edwin Honeycutt.

Daughter: Carol Ann Russell and husband Tim.

Daughter-in-law: Donna Honeycutt.

Grandchildren: Edward Honeycutt III and wife Leslie, Beth Carpenter and husband Nathan, Chloe Cross and husband Dakota, and Caden Russell.

Great-grandchildren: Annaleigh Honeycutt, Eli Honeycutt, Wyatt Honeycutt, Ezra Carpenter, Josie Cross, and Bennett Cross.

Sister: Ruby Fay Clowers.

Sisters-in-law: Dessie Coffey, Clairian Honeycutt, Essie Lowe and husband James, and Nella Honeycutt.

Brother-in-law: Porter Honeycutt and wife Diana.

Special friends: Deane Phillips, and Donna Jeffers and husband Rick.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, April 3, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Kyle Keeton officiating.

Committal Service: To follow in Honeycutt Family Cemetery in Helenwood.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Jimmy Loyd, 81

Norma

January 19, 1945 – March 29, 2026

Jimmy Ray Loyd, of Norma, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at his home. He was 81.

LIFE

Born Jan. 19, 1945, Jimmy was the son of the late Marion and Lucille Lloyd. He was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brothers: Frankie Lloyd, James Lloyd, and JC Lloyd.

Sister: Dorothy Kidd.

Daughter: Angela Lloyd.

Nephews: Randy Lowe and Ricky Lloyd.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Virgie Loyd.

Sons: Benji Partin and wife Jo, and Jeff Lloyd and wife Marilyn.

Daughters: Marissa Toth and Lisa Lloyd.

10 grandchildren.

20 great-grandchildren.

One great-great-grandchild.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan, Bro. Dudley Harness, and Bro. Jeff Lloyd officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Rector Cemetery in the Norma community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Christopher Martin, 77

Oneida

January 20, 1949 – March 29, 2026

Christopher L. Martin, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at his home. He was 77.

LIFE

Born Jan. 20, 1949, in Richland, Wash., Christopher was the son of Louis Martin and Helen Martin. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Daughter, Michelle Martin.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Adam Martin and Michael Martin.

Daughter: Rachel Martin.

Brother: Layne Martin.

Sister: Helen Martin.

SERVICES

Christopher’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Freddie Wilson, 75

Oneida

March 12, 1951 – March 29, 2026

Freddie Ray Wilson, of Big Ridge Road in Oneida, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 75.

LIFE

Born March 12, 1951, Freddie was the son of the late Clark and Opal Wilson. He worked for Scott County EMS for many years and met a lot of people who became his friends.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Wife: Bonnie Mae Daniels Wilson.

Sisters: Novella Gunnels and June McKinny.

Brother: Eddie Wilson.

Nephew: Jimmy Gunner.

SURVIVORS

Son: Chris Wilson and wife Bonnie.

Stepson: Murphy Daniels and wife Donna.

Grandsons: Sterlin, Keith, Buddy, Kevin, and Cody.

Granddaughters: Kim and Courtney.

Siblings: Leuella Gunner, Joe Wilson, Louise Young, Sue Bowling, Kay Wilson, Gary Wilson, and Cheryl Martin.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Dwight Stanley officiating.

Committal Service: Friday, April 3, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Crockett Cemetery in Fentress County.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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