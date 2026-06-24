You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Deborah Cross, 70

Pioneer

March 8, 1956 – June 14, 2026

Deborah Ann Cross, age 70, departed this life on June 14, 2026.

LIFE

Born March 8, 1956, Deborah was the daughter of Ronda and Gladys Williams.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Parents: Ronda and Gladys Williams

• Husband: Benny Cross

• Son: Bobby Cross

• Sister: Deanna Williams

SURVIVORS

• Son: Billy Cross

• Daughter: Donna Lee

• Granddaughter: Aubrey Lee

• Sisters: Connie Ellis and Linda Jeffers

• Brother: Ronnie Williams

• Son-in-law: Danny Lee

• Brother-in-law: Estal Jeffers

• Many other relatives and friends

SERVICES

• Burial: Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Annadell Cemetery with Bro. Joey Hutson officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Nova Jones, 12

Oneida

May 25, 2014 – June 20, 2026

Nova LaShain Rain Jones, age 12, departed this life on June 20, 2026.

LIFE

Born May 25, 2014, Nova was the daughter of Katelin Tequilla Jones. She was of the Baptist faith.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Great-grandparents: Ruble and Charlotte Sexton, and Hollis and Imojean Kidd

• Special great-aunt: Regina Chambers

SURVIVORS

• Mother: Katelin Jones

• Sister: Nevaeh Jones

• Grandparents: Malinda Jones and Shain Higgins

• Great-grandparents: Earl Sexton and Tina Sexton

• Great-uncle: Anthony Sexton and wife Tamera

• Uncle: Travis Jones and wife Lakeisha

• Uncles: Dalton Jones, Raven Jones and Isaac Jones

• Special aunt: Mya Jones

SERVICES

• Visitation: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home.

• Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Jody Harness officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Connie Owens, 63

Huntsville

July 23, 1962 – June 23, 2026

Connie Lee Owens, age 63, departed this life on June 23, 2026.

LIFE

Born July 23, 1962, Connie was the daughter of Lassie Reed Owens and Lance Owens. She was of the Baptist faith and was a huge animal lover. She considered her fur babies family members and treated them as such.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Mother: Lassie Reed Owens

• Father: Lance Owens and wife Johnnie

• Brother: David Tweed

• Sister: Terry Murray

SURVIVORS

• Long-time life partner: Vivan (Lynn) Whitehead

• Sisters: Diane Higgs, Sue White, Patty Tweed, Jean Goins and husband Ronnie, and Lisa Rolston and husband Charlie

• “Almost” granddaughter: Shylie Whitehead

SERVICES

Connie’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Betty Robbins, 94

Robbins

December 29, 1931 – June 20, 2026

Betty Jane Reed Robbins, age 94, departed this life on June 20, 2026.

LIFE

Born December 29, 1931, Betty was the daughter of Charles and Daisy Belle Smith Reed. She enjoyed working in her yard and helping out at the Barton Chapel Congregational Church.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Parents: Charles and Daisy Belle Smith Reed

• Husband: R. L. Robbins

• Brothers: Kermit Reed, Joe Reed and Vernon Reed

• Sisters: Juanita Smith and Pearl Shackleford

SURVIVORS

• Son: Robert Robbins and wife Pat

• Grandsons: Kris Robbins and wife Michelle, and Brian Robbins and wife Shauny

• Great-grandchildren: Ayden Robbins, Brena Robbins and Gina Robbins

• Great-great-granddaughter: Milani

SERVICES

• Visitation: Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home.

• Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Steve Laxton officiating. Music will be provided by the Barton Chapel Choir.

• Burial: Friday, June 26, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Reed Cemetery.

• In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Barton Chapel Congregational Church, 5760 Scott Hwy, Robbins, TN 37852.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Marty Shoemaker, 72

Robbins

September 3, 1953 – June 14, 2026

Elvin M. “Marty” Shoemaker, age 72, departed this life on June 14, 2026.

LIFE

Born September 3, 1953, Marty was the son of Pharo and Addie Mabel Brewster Shoemaker. He loved the Lord, going to church, spending time with his wife, Brenda, and his family. He also enjoyed being with his grandchildren in everything they did. Marty was vice-president of BKR Service Co., working in the oil fields for more than 40 years and making many friends before retiring.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Parents: Pharo and Addie Mabel Brewster Shoemaker

• Father and mother-in-law: Charlie Russell and Grace Hughett

• Sisters: Vida Walker, Thelma Shoemaker, Donna Faye Stonecipher and Nellie Ruth Burchfield

• Brothers: Ray Shoemaker, Charles Shoemaker and Harold Shoemaker

• Brothers-in-law: Roy Branim, Junior Crabtree, Mack Hughett, R.J. Hughett and Charles Ray Hughett

• Sisters-in-law: Juanella Foster, Novella Overton, Marcella Snader, Louella Carlton, Anna Joyce Register, Faye Baird and Charlotte Brummett

• Nieces: Judy Morgan, Vicki Walters and Hilda Lowe

• Nephews: Gary Walker, Tony Branim, Richard Swenfurth, Joey Snader and Danny Carlton

• Special nephews: Alan Shoemaker and Jerry Walker

• Great-niece: Shadow Lowe

• Great-nephew: Justin Thomas

SURVIVORS

• Wife of 52 years: Brenda Hughett Shoemaker

• Son: Brent Shoemaker and wife Leslie

• Grandchildren: Xavier Shoemaker, Lillie Grace Shoemaker and Canaan Shoemaker

• Sisters: Reba Branim, Margaret Crabtree and Patty Lynch

• Brother: Wayne Shoemaker and wife Janet

• Sisters-in-law: Charlene Hughett and Barb Hughett

• Brothers-in-law: Esau Burchfield, Joe Snader and Spencer Brummett

SERVICES

• Visitation: Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

• Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Charles Northrup and Bro. Clifford Fraker officiating. Music will be provided by Canaan Shoemaker, Grace Shoemaker and the church family.

• Burial: To follow at the Hawn-Shoemaker Cemetery in Elgin.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Donna Jean Tipton, 75

Oneida

November 30, 1950 – June 16, 2026

Donna Jean Tipton, age 75, departed this life on June 16, 2026.

LIFE

Born November 30, 1950, Donna was the daughter of Thomas Jefferson Harville and Odella Moore Harville. She graduated from Carlisle High School, married her high school sweetheart, David Tipton, and later earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Cincinnati. She built a respected career in Purchasing and Materials Management with International Fineblanking Corporation in Dayton, Ohio. She became known for her dedication, professionalism and strong work ethic before retiring in 2003. Retirement became the beginning of a meaningful new chapter. Donna and her husband moved to a small farm in Oneida, where they enjoyed riding horses, inviting family for vacations and making memories together. Her greatest passions were her family, quilting, her horses and her love of God. She taught her grandchildren to ride horses and ATVs, bake bread, play, have adventures and enjoy life together. Her faith shaped the way she lived and served. Donna led women’s Bible studies, was a certified lay speaker, served at a local food pantry, participated in numerous Walk to Emmaus retreats, taught quilting skills to others and gathered with friends around sewing tables. She believed faith was meant to be lived, shared and stitched into everyday life. Donna will be remembered for her generous spirit, steady faith, adventurous heart and the way she brought fun wherever she went. Her legacy will continue through the lives she touched and the family she loved.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Parents: Thomas Jefferson Harville and Odella Moore Harville

• Sister: Cynthia Larimer

• Daughter-in-law: Channa Tipton

SURVIVORS

• Husband: David Tipton

• Daughter: Nicole Baker and husband Matthew

• Son: Brian Tipton

• Grandchildren: John Baker and Alyssa Lee, Grace Baker and Patrick Trout, Christina Alexander and Jared Tipton and wife Mychala

• Great-grandchildren: Culley Alexander and Amara Alexander

• Sister: Pam Kasch

SERVICES

Donna’s wishes were cremation. No services will be held. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial contributions may be made to Oneida First United Methodist Church, 234 Main St., Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Raymond “Keith” Wilson, 62

Oneida

October 1, 1963 – June 17, 2026

Raymond “Keith” Wilson, age 62, departed this life on June 17, 2026.

LIFE

Born October 1, 1963, Keith was the son of John Raymond and Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, known for his kind heart and the special relationships he shared with family and friends. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

PRECEDED IN DEATH

• Parents: John Raymond and Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson

• Sisters: Shelia Duncan and Kathy Morrow

• Brother: Michael Wilson

• Nephew: Christopher Ellis

SURVIVORS

• Brother: Ricky L. Wilson

• Nephew: Brian Wilson

• Niece: Tonya Wilson

SERVICES

The family has chosen cremation. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

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