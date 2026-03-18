You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Wendell Anderson, 93

Cincinnati, Ohio

August 6, 1932 – March 11, 2026

Wendell Earl Anderson, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was 93.

LIFE

Born Aug. 6, 1932, Wendell was the son of Earl Sheridan and Golda LeValley Anderson. He graduated from Xenia Central High School in 1950. He earned a BS degree in animal science from Ohio State University in 1954, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a State Farm Insurance agent for more than 34 years and was a true example of the “like a good neighbor” advertisement. He was always active in youth and livestock organizations. He served as a 4-H advisor, president of the Green County Beef Association, president of the Eastern Limousin Breeders Association, director of the Ohio Limousin Association and president of the Old Timers Club. He enjoyed raising Limousin beef cattle, collecting Minneapolis Moline tractors and toys, and cheering for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. He was always active in his church. He served as a deacon for many years at East Dayton Baptist Church. After moving to Oneida, he became active at First Baptist Church and cherished the fellowship he found there.

PRECEDED

Wife: Wilda Dean Claborn Anderson.

Siblings: Miriam Freeman, Lois Turner, Ronald Anderson, and Glenn Anderson.

SURVIVORS

Children: Dr. Debra Anderson and husband Scott Sanders, and Thomas Anderson and wife Johanna.

Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Sanders and husband Devin Ta, Nicholas Sanders, Aaron Anderson and wife Chauncey Saurus, and Megan Anderson.

Great-granddaughters: Mira and Winter.

Sister: Kathleen Taylor.

SERVICES

Visitation: Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 11 a.m.

Committal Service: To follow at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Loraine Coffey, 86

Winfield

November 11, 1939 – March 11, 2026

Loraine Abbott Coffey passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at her home in Winfield. She was 86.

LIFE

Born Nov. 11, 1939, Loraine was the daughter of the late Artie Lawrence Abbott and Mary Elizabeth Chambers Abbott.

PRECEDED

Husband: James Allen Coffey.

Son: Mark Allen Coffey.

Sisters: Salma, Madge, Christene and Rose.

Brothers: Junior Abbott and wife Audrey, and James.

Nephews: Jimmy Ray, Nathan Lee, Derek Jeffers, and Stevie Abbott.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Marcy Coffey Boles and husband Terry.

Grandchildren: Jessica Barnett and husband Dusty, Jordan Coffey, and Daniel Boles and wife Raven.

Great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Lydia, James, Jason, Chloe, Jeremy, Jared, Anna Lee, Emily, Joshua and Autumn Barnett, Jonah Boles and Jayilee Coffey.

Brother: Acmon Abbott and wife Esther.

Sister: Fay Christie.

Sister-in-law: Sandra Coffey Jeffers.

Daughter-in-law: Tonya Cannon Coffey.

Niece: Jill Griffith.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, March 19, 2026 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jason Laxton officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Trammell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Mary Ford, 75

October 20, 1950 – March 15, 2026

Mary Luella Jane Butler Ford departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2026. She was 75.

LIFE

Born Oct. 20, 1950, Mary was the daughter of the late Cecil E. Butler and Helen Goodnight. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, making cards, and loved gardening. She was also a part of the singing group the Travelers that went to nursing homes. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Huntsville and delighted in singing in the choir. She was also instrumental in helping to install the blessing box that included clothing, food items and personal items at First Baptist Church of Huntsville. She had a servant’s heart and loved the Lord and always thinking of others. She and her husband took many mission trips together to several countries. Doug and Mary loved to travel and visited at least 30 states together. She was a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend.

PRECEDED

Brother: Richard Butler.

Sisters-in-law: Janice Butler and Marcia Butler.

Grandson: Collin Ford.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Doug Ford.

Children: Scott Ford and wife Gretchen, Melinda Ford, and Jessica Kelley and husband Eric.

Grandchildren: Cordell, Mary Ruth, Colten, Alec, Kiara, Robert James, Ashley, AJ, and Christopher.

Great-granddaughters: Westlynn and Remington Vantuinen.

Brother: Roger Butler.

SERVICES

Mary’s wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)