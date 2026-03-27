You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

George Byrd, 70

Huntsville

February 22, 1956 – March 20, 2026

George Byrd, of Huntsville, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at his home. He was 70.

LIFE

Born Feb. 22, 1956, George was the son of the late Dorsey Lee and Lucy Jeffers Byrd. He was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church and owned and operated Byrd’s Taxidermy for more than 35 years.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Parents-in-law: Bill and Mable Phillips.

Brothers: Raymond Byrd, Glen Byrd, and D.T. Byrd.

Sisters-in-law: Linda Byrd, Peggy Byrd, Lois Byrd, and Linda Byrd.

Brothers-in-law: Bill Hall and Titus Burkeholder.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Linda Byrd.

Children: Chris Champion and wife Megan, and Katelyn Lowe and husband Lucas.

Grandchildren: Alexis, Nikaleah, Brynlee, and Oakley.

Brothers: J.E. Byrd and wife Florence, Henry Byrd and wife Cindy, Jimmy Byrd and wife Mitzi, Allen Byrd, Chester Byrd and wife Donna, and Finley Byrd and wife Valerie.

Sister: Artie Burkeholder.

Sister-in-law: Sara Byrd.

Special friends: John Duncan, Dustin Bowling, Jeff Watson, J.R. Massengale, and Tommy Burress.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, March 22, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. at Mill Branch Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watson, Bro. J.R. Massengale, and Bro. Dustin Bowling officiating.

Committal Service: To follow in Mill Branch Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Rose Chitwood, 72

Huntsville

August 31, 1953 – March 25, 2026

Rose Ann Lowe Chitwood, of the Buffalo Church community in Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 72.

LIFE

Born Aug. 31, 1953, Rose was the daughter of the late Leonard Leo and Bonnie June Jeffers Lowe.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Son: Benjy Chitwood.

Ex-husband: David Chitwood.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Kathy Lawson Ailor.

Brother: Tony Lowe and wife Shelda.

Daughter-in-law: Saresa Chitwood.

Granddaughter: Kaylee Chitwood.

Nephews: David Lawson and wife Teresa, and Darrell Lawson and wife Sheila.

Special friend: Wendell Koger.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, March 30, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tony Lowe officiating.

Committal Service: To follow in Fairview Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Thelma Claxton, 71

Oneida

April 12, 1954 – March 24, 2026

Thelma June Claxton, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. She was 71.

LIFE

Born April 12, 1954, Thelma was the daughter of the late Delbert and Juanita P. Claxton.

PRECEDED

Parents: Delbert Claxton and Juanita P. Claxton.

Brothers: Billy Joe Claxton and Bobby Claxton.

Sister: Charlotte Claxton.

Nieces: Kasey Marie Claxton and Elizabeth Claxton.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Jeff Claxton and wife Janet.

Sister-in-law: Jaretta Claxton.

Nieces: Marissa McGill and husband Bobby, Tanessa Overton, and Deseraey Spradlin and husband Colton.

Cousins: Rodger Phillips, Fluty Phillips, and Dean Phillips.

Nephews: Mikkah Yancey, Wyatt Yancey, and Zachariah Williams.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood with Bro. Bobby Williams officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Jane Dobbs, 73

Helenwood

March 29, 1952 – March 18, 2026

Jane Ellen Gardner Dobbs, of Helenwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. She was 73.

LIFE

Born March 29, 1952, Jane was the daughter of the late Herb and Mary Gardner.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband of 34 years: Bill Dobbs.

Grandson: Justin Anthony Dobbs.

Daughter: Melinda Dobbs.

Mother-in-law: Panzy Dobbs.

Special sister-in-law: Patricia Dobbs.

Brother-in-law: Larry Dobbs.

Ex-in-laws: Richard and Mary Holland.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Mendy Daugherty and husband Johnnie, and Rachel Slaven and husband Mark.

Grandsons: Kyle Dobbs, Dustin Dobbs, Brock Daugherty and wife Shontel, Jon Daugherty, and Gavin Lanter and wife Jaylynn.

Granddaughters: Marissa Slaven and husband Christian, and Julia Slaven.

Great-grandchildren: Aubrey Daugherty, Ryker Daugherty, Kayson Denny, Venture Lanter, and Lynnde Lanter.

Sister: Karen Gardner.

Brothers-in-law: Lee Dobbs, and Jimmy Dobbs and wife Marilyn.

Nieces: Deborah Stiver and husband Greg, Amy Eiler and husband Tommy, and Lisa Dobbs.

Nephews: Steve Dobbs and David Dobbs.

SERVICES

Jane’s request was cremation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Jann Lewis, 69

Oneida

October 19, 1956 – March 26, 2026

Jann Ruth Lewis, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehab Center in Huntsville. She was 69.

LIFE

Born Oct. 19, 1956, Jann was the daughter of the late Gerald C. Lewis and Glenna Helton Lewis Daugherty. She enjoyed golf, reading, and being with her friends, but most of all being with her family.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents: Stepfather, Gene Daugherty.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Jerry Lewis and wife Jonnie.

Nieces: Mylon Simpson and husband Chris, and Leslie Pemberton.

Nephew: Rian Lewis and wife Loretta.

Great-nieces: Sloane Pemberton, Kamea Lewis, Katie Simpson, and Keira Lewis.

Great-great-nephews: Jordan King and Kole King.

Special brother: Louis Boyatt.

Special uncle: Joe Helton.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Sean Lee officiating.

Committal Service: To follow in Sloans Valley Cemetery in Pulaski County, Ky.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Sarah Myers, 31

Robbins

April 30, 1994 – March 19, 2026

Sarah Weslie Hughett Myers, of Robbins, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tenn. She was 31.

LIFE

Born April 30, 1994, Sarah was the daughter of Wesley Hughett and Karen Murley Selvidge.

PRECEDED

Stepfather: Mark.

Grandfather: Roddy Gene Hughett.

Brother-in-law: Joshua Ethan Myers.

Papaw-in-law: Earl Myers.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Jordan Myers.

Children: Eli Dwayne Myers, Emersyn Mae Myers, and Everhett Cash Myers.

Mother: Karen Selvidge.

Father: Wesley Hughett and wife Veronica.

Grandparents: John Murley and wife Bonnie, Cora Lee Hughett, and Harold Jeffers and wife Rosanna.

Mother-in-law and father-in-law: Dwayne Myers and Helen Myers.

Sisters: Megan Perry and husband Stephen, Heidi Jo Thomas, Jessie Hughett, and Ava Hughett.

Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Jacob Myers, Kelli Myers, Juli Myers, Collin Myers, and Carter Myers.

Aunts and uncles: Keith Murley and wife Michelle, Roddie Hughett and wife Kendra, and Pamela Taylor.

Nephews: Skyler Thomas, Jase Perry, Levi Myers, and Maximus Myers.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 23, 2026, at 12 p.m. at McCartt Cemetery in Elgin.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Gerald Pike, 79

Oneida

December 2, 1946 – March 23, 2026

Gerald Pike, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2026, at his home. He was 79.

LIFE

Born Dec. 2, 1946, Gerald graduated from Tennessee Tech and began a career in banking with First Trust & Savings Bank in 1972, continuing until 2009. He later worked with Peoples Bank of the South until he retired to his small farm, where he enjoyed being on his tractor. He was a longtime believer in his community and supported local businesses. He was saved on May 11, 2024.

PRECEDED

Parents: Frankie West Pike and Lonnie Pike.

Grandparents: Maddie O’Neal Cotton and Jerry Cotton.

Brother: Jerry Pike and wife Shirley.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 29 years: Suzie Pike.

Special granddaughter: Abigail Jeffers and husband Conner.

Children: Missy Watters and husband Mike, Doug Pike, and Rebekah Sexton and husband Heath.

Brother: Garry Pike and wife Kay.

Brother-in-law: Mike Laxton and wife Vonda.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Burial: Private graveside service Friday, March 27, 2026, at Pike-Cotton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Raymond Roysdon, 76

Helenwood

November 2, 1949 – March 18, 2026

Raymond Lee Roysdon, of Helenwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at his home. He was 76.

LIFE

Born Nov. 2, 1949, Raymond was the son of the late Dewey Roysdon and Delta Terry Roysdon Angel.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Son: Joseph Roysdon.

Brothers: Lawrence Roysdon and Milford Roysdon.

Sisters: Cloia Jean Lunsford and Novella Smith.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Adam Roysdon and husband Russell, and Jamey Roysdon.

Brother: Herbert Roysdon and wife Delsey.

Granddaughters: Sarah Roysdon, Desirae Roysdon and wife Bree, Baleigh Roysdon, Jessica Roysdon, Brooklyn Roysdon, and Brittany Roysdon.

Great-grandson: Parker Slaven.

Great-grandson on the way: Everett Ketron.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, March 20, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Norman Burk officiating.

Committal Service: Cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Phyllis Stanfill, 69

July 17, 1956 – March 23, 2026

Mary Phyllis Stanfill went home to be with Jesus on Monday, March 23, 2026. She was 69.

LIFE

Born July 17, 1956, Phyllis was the daughter of the late James Milford “Mip” Stanfill and Mary Helen Howard Stanfill. She is described by many as the sweetest person they know and was lovingly nicknamed “Precious” by her nieces and nephews. She loved yard sales, fishing, her windchimes, and her extended auction-house family.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Sister: Brenda Sue Stanfill Duncan.

Infant daughter: Natina Francine Stanfill.

Great-niece: Jenn Newport.

SURVIVORS

Son: Brandon James Stanfill.

Sister: Kathy Faye Stanfill Newport.

Brother: Lloyd Cheney and wife Gail.

Brother-in-law: Darrell Duncan.

Nieces and nephews: Bridget Terry and husband Anthony, Angi Brown, Michael Newport, Chelsea Duncan and husband Dylan, Joe Cheney, and Debbie Posey.

Great-nieces and nephews: Jordan Maxey and wife Eleanor, Cassidy Maxey, Kolbi Newport, Kaelin Dixon and husband Jaxon, Kyler Cavitt and wife Reese, Aubrey Loos, Brynlea Myers, Lance Terry, and Colby Terry.

Great-great-nieces and nephews: Josalynn Newport, Miles Dixon, and Noiri Dixon.

Special friends: Mike Rollins and wife Sherry, Jay Wilson, and Debbie Terry Sexton.

SERVICES

A memorial service will be announced at a later date with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Faye Strunk, 76

Winfield

October 3, 1949 – March 23, 2026

Freela “Faye” Stephens Strunk, of Winfield, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 23, 2026. She was 76.

LIFE

Born Oct. 3, 1949, Faye was the daughter of the late Edward William and Dorothy Alene Daugherty Stephens. Faye was devoted to her forever love, Jim, for nearly 58 years, and their five children. She was a God-fearing prayer warrior and loved serving God beside her husband and family. Her heart was full of love for all her family. She had the most loving, tender heart you could find. She enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family. Our lives have been richly blessed to have had her.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Jim.

Daughters: Buffy Cathers and husband Wade, Denise Johnson and husband Joe, April Strunk, and Rebekah Strunk.

Son: Scott Strunk and wife Mandy.

Grandchildren: Nicholas Cathers and wife Samantha, Dwayne Cathers, Tiffany Stephens and husband Jerico, Zachery Chambers and wife Gracelyn, Blake Hubbard, Braeden Hubbard, David Strunk, Samantha Phillips and husband Matt, Ezra Chambers, Sadie Jeffers, and Jael Jeffers.

Great-grandchildren: Brantlee Chambers, Railee Stephens, Deslee Stephens, Zaelyn Chambers, Aiden Chambers, Maddie Phillips, Waylon Cathers, and Oakley Cathers.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, March 27, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at New Light United Baptist Church in Winfield.

Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Chase Lay and Bro. Lee Strunk officiating.

Committal Service: To follow in New Light Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Debra Whitaker, 68

Dandridge, Tenn.

September 11, 1957 – March 19, 2026

Debra Cross “Debbie” Whitaker, of Dandridge and formerly of Scott County, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tenn., with her loving family by her side. She was 68.

LIFE

Born Sept. 11, 1957, Debbie was the daughter of the late Elden and Betty Booher Cross.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents: Brothers-in-law, Gaither Goodman and Phil Byrd.

SURVIVORS

Son: David Sharpe and wife Cyndi.

Grandchildren: Kade Sharpe, Kristen Sharpe, Gene David Sharpe, and Bobby Sharpe.

Step-grandchildren: Jacob Lay and wife Jasmine, Jordan Lay, and Maddie Lay.

Sisters: Connie Goodman and Mary Byrd.

Brother: Steven Cross and wife Kristin.

SERVICES

Debbie’s request was cremation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

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