You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

James Brown, 71

April 24, 1955 – May 19, 2026

James Steven Brown departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. He was 71.

LIFE

Born April 24, 1955, James was the son of Harry and Doris Brown. He was a 1973 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents: Sister, Sharon Utley.

SURVIVORS

Brothers: Donnie Brown and wife Patty, and Mike Brown and wife Lisa.

Brother-in-law: Jamie Utley.

SERVICES

James’s wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Marlys DeVries, 82

October 2, 1943 – May 19, 2026

Marlys Ann Leigh DeVries passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family and the legacy of a life devoted to those she cherished most. She was 82.

LIFE

Born Oct. 2, 1943, in Thief River Falls, Minn., Marlys was the daughter of the late Francis and LeVina Leigh. She was raised in the rural communities near Grygla and Thief River Falls, Minn. She grew up in a large family of 13 siblings, including two who passed away in infancy. In June 1961, she married Wallace Jerome DeVries Sr., beginning a lifelong partnership rooted in family, faith, and hard work. They started their home and life in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where five children were born. Over the years, they lived in several Minnesota communities, including Braham, Cokato, New Germany, and Park Rapids, where Wallace passed away in 2010. Marlys later moved to Rochester, Minnesota, and in 2020 relocated to Robbins. She deeply loved the mountains and the peace of life in Tennessee. Marlys was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved writing short stories, watching birds, and sharing coffee with friends. Sundays held a special place in her heart as she spent her mornings watching Chip sing with the worship team and listening to sermons. Marlys will be remembered for her kindness, quiet strength, creativity, and deep devotion to her family and faith. Her legacy will continue through the generations she helped shape and the love she gave so freely.

PRECEDED

Parents: Francis and LeVina Leigh.

Husband: Wallace Jerome DeVries Sr.

Siblings: Lawrence, Robert, Marie, Margaret, Raymond, Wesley, Walter, Millie, Mable, Mary, and Mildred.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Billy.

Children: Christie Lynette Doffing and husband Harry, Wallace Jerome DeVries Jr. and wife Kathy, Brian Joe DeVries and wife Lisa, Leighann Jo DeVries, and Julieann Jo DeVries.

Nineteen grandchildren.

Twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Seven great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Hollis Gibson, 57

June 29, 1968 – May 24, 2026

Hollis Gibson departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at his home. He was 57.

LIFE

Born June 29, 1968, in Lake City, Hollis was the son of Mildred Lawson Gibson and the late James “J.T.” Gibson. He worked for The Tree Service for more than 45 years and was known as “The Tree Magician.” He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. He loved his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews very much and was known as “the favorite pap-pap” and “the favorite uncle.”

PRECEDED

Father: James “J.T.” Gibson.

Infant son: Michael Phillips.

SURVIVORS

Mother: Mildred Lawson Gibson.

Children: Ashley Stanley and husband Tyler, Dylan Gibson and wife Hannah, Cameron Potter, and Holly Ellis and husband Dalton.

Grandchildren: Zaedyn Goins, Oaklee and Sadie Stanley, Aaron James “AJ” Gibson, and Levi Ellis.

Siblings: Carolyn McGaw and husband Kelly, Owen Gibson, James “Buck” Gibson and wife Donna, Kenneth Gibson and wife Melinda, and Rodney Gibson, his best friend and brother.

Special friends: Bobby Baird and Sammy Moses.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bull Creek United Baptist Church, 1974 Bull Creek Road, Huntsville, TN.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Carlie Duncan, Dudley Harness, and Robert Gibson officiating.

Burial: To follow at Bull Creek United Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Billy Shoemaker, 88

Elgin

August 8, 1937 – May 21, 2026

Billy Lawrence Shoemaker, of Elgin, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 88.

LIFE

Born Aug. 8, 1937, in Elgin, Billy was the son of the late Lawrence and Carmen Pemberton Shoemaker. He was born and raised in Elgin. After graduating high school, he began his career as a welder for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet, Ill. At age 47, he retired from Caterpillar and returned home to Elgin, where he later worked as a school bus driver for Scott County Schools and also drove cancer patients to their appointments. With a love for his community, he was involved in the development of the Elgin Community Center. In his younger years, Billy loved to travel with his family and visited places across the country, including Yellowstone, the Tetons, the Grand Canyon, Disney World, and the Atlantic Ocean. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, bowling, watching sports, reading the newspaper daily, debating different topics with others, and visiting with family, friends, and strangers. Most of all, he loved and cared for his family. For those who loved him, as well as those who enjoyed visiting, talking, and fussing with him, he will be greatly missed.

PRECEDED

Wife: Dorothy Danbury Shoemaker.

Daughter: Deborah Ann Gunter.

Brother: Jimmy Shoemaker.

Sisters-in-law: Martha Shoemaker and Shirley Shoemaker.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Karen Starr and husband David.

Grandson, who was like a son: Kaleb Gunter.

Brother: Barney Shoemaker.

Sister: Ruby Jean Shoemaker.

Aunts: Juanell Wartena and Wanda McNeely.

Grandsons: Jeremy Lawrence Shoemaker and wife Loretta, and S. Jordan Phillips.

Niece and nephews: Kim Shoemaker, Eddie Shoemaker, and Anthony Shoemaker.

Great-grandchildren: Lyla Shoemaker and Jake Shoemaker.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home.

Burial: To follow at Carson Memorial Park in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Allen Thomas, 81

Winfield

August 17, 1944 – May 19, 2026

Allen Curtis Thomas, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center. He was 81. His request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Mary Wilson, 65

Winfield

April 17, 1961 – May 22, 2026

Mary Wilson, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026, at her home. She was 65.

LIFE

Born April 17, 1961, in Oneida, Mary was the daughter of the late Eugene and Eva Mae Daugherty Wilson. She was a member of Upper Jellico Creek Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

Parents: Eugene and Eva Mae Daugherty Wilson.

Brothers: Greg Wilson and Gerald Wilson.

Grandparents: Sterling and Ruth Daugherty, and Genie and Mable Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Jason Daugherty and Zach Allee, and Lee Daugherty.

Granddaughter: Paisleigh Daugherty.

Brothers: Dale Wilson and wife Janet, and Barry Wilson and wife Fayrene.

Sisters: Glenda Newport and husband Clayton, Diane Crabtree, Billie Wilson, Teresa Mayse, and Lisa Trent and husband Mick.

Special aunt: Marie Wilson.

Special friend: Joetta Taylor.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home.

Burial: To follow at the Adkins Cemetery in Winfield.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to help with funeral expenses through Venmo at @jay-daugherty-2.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Crystal Worley, 48

February 10, 1978 – May 19, 2026

Crystal Desiree Henry Worley departed this life on Thursday, May 19, 2026, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., with her loving family by her side after a brave fight against lymphoma cancer. She was 48.

LIFE

Born Feb. 10, 1978, Crystal was the daughter of Scott Henry and the late Marsha Terry. She was an incredible mother and partner in life, always making sure her family was taken care of and taking pride in her role as a homemaker. Along with her cancer, she fought end-stage renal disease for almost 10 years and still carried on a normal life. Her hobbies included tending to her flower garden, riding on the mountain, spending time at the river, cooking for her family, enjoying her tech gadgets, and her fierce love for music. Her newest and most cherished adventure was being “Granny” to Aeson. Crystal was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

PRECEDED

Mother: Marsha Terry.

Grandparents: Claude and Delores Terry, and Doug Henry.

Aunt: Sandra “Bo” Horn.

Cousin: Dusty Terry.

In-laws: Darrel and Thersa Worley.

Dear friends: Heather Stanley and Jennifer Terry.

SURVIVORS

Love of her life: Chris Worley.

Daughters: Baleigh Wilhite and husband Dakota, and Shelby Slaven and fiancé.

Grandson: Aeson Wilhite.

Two grandsons on the way: Silas Wilhite and Wilder Phillips.

Brother: Zane Henry.

Father: Scott Henry.

Grandmother: Wanda Henry.

Uncles: Eddie Terry and wife Carlene, Wade “Humpy” Terry and wife Ann, and Perry Terry.

Aunt: Linda Smith and husband Tim.

Special sister-in-law: Janet “Jan” Caudill.

Nieces: Paige Caudill and Tiffany Summers and husband Richard.

Special nieces and nephews: Talexx Caudill, Kolton Summers, Jadyn Owens and husband Tyler, and baby Laiken.

Special children she loved as her own: Hailey Roach and husband Christian, Katherine Allen and husband Donovan, Oaklynd Allen, Ezra Terry, Alexis Brantley, and Alayna Baird.

Dear friends: Shawn Marcum Martin, Keisha Sexton, Jennifer, and Sarah.

Dear neighbor: Thom Williams.

Special family members: Rob and Kim Wilhite.

SERVICES

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Crystal’s honor c/o Jones & Son Funeral Home, 20059 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841, or by calling (423) 569-6353.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)