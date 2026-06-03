You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Ashley Acres, 48

January 20, 1978 – May 30, 2026

Michael Ashley Acres departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2026. He was 48.

LIFE

Born Jan. 20, 1978, Ashley was the son of Karen Orick and the late Gary Michael Acres. He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them, and if you knew him, you knew it. When his time came, he carried himself with strength and with love for those who had gone on before him. He will be dearly missed.

PRECEDED

Father: Gary Michael Acres.

Special children: Tyler Laxton and Savannah Laxton.

Father-in-law: James Roy Craig.

Grandparents: Mildred Chambers, Arzo Acres, and Hattie Acres.

SURVIVORS

Children: Gracie Harness and husband Isaiah, and Noah Acres.

Grandchild: Graysen Harness.

Mother and stepfather: Karen and Tony Orick.

Siblings: Melanie Acres, Stacie Brooks and husband Jack, Brooke Garrett and husband Jessie, Megan Spradlin and husband Josh, Jordan Orick and wife Kara, and Joshua Orick.

Nieces and nephews: Olivia Wright, Ethan Jeffers, Parker Brooks, London Orick, Haven Orick, Mackenzie Craig, Courtney Bridges, Trystan Craig, Mikah Acres, Ezra Garrett, Mason Acres, and Aubrey Spradlin.

Special cousin and friend: Chris Morris.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.

Funeral: To follow at 6:30 p.m. with Bro. Daniel Woods and Bro. Tony Orick officiating.

Burial: Friday, June 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Acres-Jeffers Cemetery in the Coopertown Community.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Ashley Acres Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Corlan Ellis, 76

Pine Knot, Ky.

January 31, 1950 - May 24, 2026

Klestle Corlan Burchfield Ellis, of Pine Knot, Ky., went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Ky. She was 76.

LIFE

Corlan was of the Baptist faith and loved listening to her granddaughter sing gospel songs to her. She was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and very seldom missed a game on television. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends and going on sister trips.

PRECEDED

Husband: Curtis Ellis.

Sons: James Anthony Ellis, Jason Ellis, and Chad Ellis.

Parents: Hurstle Stephens and Margaret Burchfield.

Second mother: Della Stephens.

Parents-in-law: Howard and Dessie Ellis.

Brothers: Hack Stephens and wife Jeanie, Elmon Stephens, Deck Stephens, Joe Stephens, Von Burchfield, Don Burchfield, and Bert Burchfield and wife Bonnie.

Sisters: Kastle Gannon and husband John, Conda Bragiel and husband Phil, and Jessie Wilson and husband Bennie.

Siblings-in-law: Larry Ellis and wife Shelia, Geraldine Byrd, Dennis Ellis, June Lay, and Curtis Moore.

SURVIVORS

Children: Craig Ellis and Christie Blevins.

Grandchildren: Andrew Blevins, Olivia Ellis, Madison Senter, and Ellie Ellis.

Brother: Carl Burchfield and wife Mary.

Sisters: Bandal Ball, Gigi Ellis and husband Gary, Klet Hatfield and husband Billy, and Lee Moore.

Brothers-in-law: Norman Ellis and wife Becky, Bud Ellis and wife Gail, and Shirley Botts.

Sisters-in-law: Sue Burchfield, Linda Burchfield, Goldie Stephens, Wanda Stephens, and Jeanie Stephens.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, May 29, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tim Burchfield and Bro. Malachi Barnett officiating.

Burial: To follow at Botts Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Melissa Pemberton, 47

Huntsville

April 19, 1979 – May 27, 2026

Melissa Nicole Davis Pemberton, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at her home. She was 47.

LIFE

Born April 19, 1979, in Oneida, Melissa was the daughter of Ted and Janetta Davis. She was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. She had a caring heart and loved helping everyone she could. She enjoyed fishing, cloud watching, playing the piano, singing, and working in her flowers. She had a special place in her heart for her grand pup, Duke, whom she loved to play with and spoil. In her work as a nurse, she greatly impacted each patient she cared for.

PRECEDED

Husband: Shane Pemberton.

Grandparents: Edward and Nora Boshears, and Ralph and Gertie Davis.

Mother-in-law: Donna Sexton.

Aunts: Kathleen Burke and husband J.D., and Linda Boshears.

Special aunt: Judy Smith.

Uncles: Ray Hatfield and Floyd Hatfield.

SURVIVORS

Parents: Ted and Janetta Davis.

Daughter: Kamryn Pemberton and fiancé Austin.

Aunts and uncles: Junior Boshears and wife Jennifer, Paul Boshears and wife Valerie, Bonnie Murley and husband Johnny, Geneva Hatfield, Loretta Hatfield, Curt Boshears, Gary Boshears and wife Carol, Junior Smith, and Marilyn Sue Harness.

Brother-in-law: Scott Pemberton and wife Christy.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers and Bro. Greg Overton officiating.

Burial: To follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Phyllis Pike, 71

Oneida

September 20, 1954 – May 30, 2026

Phyllis West Pike, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Huntsville Post Acute & Rehab Center in Huntsville, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 71.

LIFE

Born Sept. 20, 1954, in Kentucky, Phyllis was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Ressie Lee Gregory West. She spent her free time gardening, quilting, and sewing, but her true passion was gathering family and friends for dinners and planning the countless menus that brought loved ones together.

PRECEDED

Parents: William “Bill” and Ressie Lee Gregory West.

Husband: Beamon Pike.

Brother: Allen West.

Grandparents: Mable West Cecil, Phylana Gregory, and Charlie Gregory.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Tina Brown and husband Steed.

Grandchildren: Madison Roberts and husband Andrew, Shelby Brown, Sydney Brown, and Mason Brown.

Great-grandchildren: Adalyn, Cooper, Levi, Hayden, and Henry.

Siblings: Greg West, William West, and Samantha West Chitwood.

Aunts: Gertrude Davis and June West.

Danny and Lac West.

SERVICES

Phyllis’ request was cremation. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in her honor to MoCo Mutts at www.mocomutts.org.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Alice Ramsey, 66

Oneida

August 11, 1959 – May 30, 2026

Alice Faye Ramsey, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 66.

LIFE

Born Aug. 11, 1959, in Scott County, Alice was the daughter of Shirley Foster and the late William Foster.

PRECEDED

Ex-husband: Billy Ramsey.

Father: William Foster.

Daughter: Daphne Ramsey.

Brothers: Ricky Foster and Johnny Foster.

Sister: Mary Foster.

Granddaughter: Hannah Ramsey.

SURVIVORS

Son: Joshua Ramsey.

Mother: Shirley Foster.

SERVICES

The family’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Jim Strunk, 76

Winfield

March 8, 1950 – June 1, 2026

Jimmie Dwayne Strunk, of Winfield, peacefully went to Heaven at his home on June 1, 2026. He was 76.

LIFE

Born March 8, 1950, Jim was the son of the late Raymond and Blanche Perkins Strunk. He was devoted to his forever love, Faye, for nearly 58 years and to their five children. He was born again on Halloween night in 1964 and devoted nearly 50 years to preaching the gospel, pastoring several churches, serving God, leading souls to Christ, and mentoring young preachers. The love he had for his family was proven every day of his life. He worked hard to provide for his family, whom he loved spending time with. He preached salvation and witnessed members of his family come to know Christ. His heart’s desire was for the whole world to be in Heaven with him and his darlin’.

PRECEDED

Parents: Raymond and Blanche Perkins Strunk.

Wife: Freela “Faye” Stephens Strunk.

Niece and nephew: Terrie Stephens and Phillip Stephens.

Mother-in-law and father-in-law: Edward and Dorothy Stephens.

Sister: Charolette Smith.

Sister-in-law: Doris Jean Martin and husband Welby.

Brothers-in-law: Fos Stephens, Fred Stephens, Mitch Smith, Don Stephens, and Dan Reynolds.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Buffy Cathers and husband Wade, Denise Johnson and husband Joe, April Strunk, and Rebekah Strunk.

Son: Scott Strunk and wife Mandy.

Grandchildren: Nicholas Cathers and wife Samantha, Dwayne Cathers, Tiffany Stephens and husband Jerico, Zachery Chambers and wife Gracelyn, Blake Hubbard, Braeden Hubbard, David Strunk, Samantha Phillips and husband Matt, Ezra Chambers, Sadie Jeffers, and Jael Jeffers.

Great-grandchildren: Brantlee Chambers, Rallee Stephens, Deslee Stephens, Zaelyn Chambers, Aiden Chambers, Maddie Phillips, Waylon Cathers, and Oakley Cathers.

Siblings: Almeda Norma and husband Donnie, Deborah, Tom and wife Laurie, Valda and husband Steve, Lee and wife Michele, Bill and wife Jennifer, Bob and wife Kim, and Troy and wife Michelle.

Brother-in-law: Fenton and wife Theresa.

Sister-in-law: Melissa.

SERVICES

Visitation: Friday, June 5, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at New Light United Baptist Church in Winfield.

Funeral: To follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Chase Lay and Bro. Steven Perry officiating.

Burial: To follow at New Light Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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