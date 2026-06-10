You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Regina Allen, 67

Oneida

January 4, 1959 – June 5, 2026

Regina Allen, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 67.

LIFE

Born Jan. 4, 1959, in Hamilton, Ohio, Regina was the daughter of the late Charlie Allen Sr. and Leah June Botts Allen. She was a member of Winfield Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed by First National Bank of Oneida for many years and more recently worked for Citi Power Gas Company in Whitley City, Ky.

PRECEDED

Parents: Charlie Allen Sr. and Leah June Botts Allen.

Brother: Charlie Allen Jr.

Great-grandchildren: Jayden Allen Blevins and Wrenley Elizabeth Blevins.

Son-in-law: Jason Adkins.

SURVIVORS

Children: Trent O’Brian Byrd II, Jessica Adkins, Danielle Horne, and Bryce Walker and wife Samantha.

Grandchildren: Raysa Lay, Christian Adkins, Kailyn Johnson, Jaylee Adkins, Adisyn Lindemann, Reagan Horne, Rebecca Horne, and Ethan Horne.

Special great-grandchildren: Rylan Blevins, Raylee Blevins, and Carleigh Blevins.

Siblings: Charline Terry and husband Bruce, Pauline Krahn and husband Daryl, Rick Allen and wife Vicki, and Terena Deuso and Angela Hickman.

Husband: Doug Burkhead.

Mother-in-law: Sandy Mudd.

Brother-in-law: Kevin Burkhead.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. David Acres and Bro. David Peters officiating.

Burial: To follow at Botts Cemetery in the Annadell Community.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Katrina Deanna Bertram, 57

September 12, 1968 – June 2, 2026

Katrina Deanna Bertram, departed this life on June 2, 2026. She was 57.

LIFE

Born Sept. 12, 1968, Katrina was the daughter of the late R.D. Posey and Anna Lou Brewster. Little did we know the day that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly; in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.

PRECEDED

Parents: R.D. Posey and Anna Lou Brewster.

Brother: Rick Posey.

Grandson: Hayden Miller.

SURVIVORS

Children: Michael Miller, Bryant Bertram and wife Felicia, Desiree Bertram and wife Tracy, Dustin Lloyd, and Daniel Lloyd.

Companion of 22 years: Herbert Lloyd.

Brothers: Donnie Posey, Chad Posey and wife Amanda, Jerry Posey and wife Tracey, and Dewayne Posey and wife Kathy.

14 grandchildren.

Three great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating.

Burial: To follow at Duncan Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Anna Fairchild, 86

Seabrook, Tex.

September 2, 1939 – June 2, 2026

Anna Joyce Fairchild, of Seabrook, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. She was 86.

LIFE

Born Sept. 2, 1939, in Robbins, Anna was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ada Norris. She had been a member of the Alvin, Tex., community for 47 years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, painting, and celebrating Christmas. She will be remembered for her love of family and the joy she found in life’s simple pleasures.

PRECEDED

Parents: Arthur and Ada Norris.

Husband: Bill Fairchild.

Son: Billy Fairchild.

Sisters: Shirley Newport and Judy Positano.

Brother: Hubert Norris.

Grandson: Joey Christian.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Tammy Christian and husband Wade Strunk.

Sisters: Janice Driggins, Kathy Filippell, Lovella Shannon, Lela Kochan, and Denise Mutlik.

Brothers: Ken Norris, Jackie Norris, and Wendell Norris.

Grandchildren: Rusty Christian and Priscilla Murrmann.

Great-grandchildren: Jasper Bill Christian, Aryan Christian, and Lillie Gent.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, June 8, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home.

Burial: Friday, June 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. in Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in the Robbins community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Nathan Jay Hill, 42

Knoxville, Tenn.

September 17, 1983 – June 6, 2026

Nathan Jay Hill, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Tennova North. He was 42.

LIFE

Born Sept. 17, 1983, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., Nathan was the son of Karen Louise Shoopman-Minton and Columbus Jay Hill.

PRECEDED

Brother: Jayden Nathaniel Hill.

Maternal grandparents: Maxie Louise Shoopman and Donald Miller Shoopman.

Paternal grandparents: Ben Hill and Wilda Mae Hill.

Stepfather: Darwin Lee Minton.

Uncles: Roger Dale Shoopman, Billy Ray Hill, Robert Lee Watson, Lee Roy Brewer, Bill Winchester Jr., and Jim Slaven.

Aunts: Orangie Hill Winchester, Letha Mae Hill Slaven, and Veda Watson.

Cousins: Jessica “Jessie” Lisa Marie Smith-Shoopman, Anthony Shannon Boutwell, Jeffrey Watson, Michael Eugene Watson, Gregory Paul Babb, April Dawn Reynolds, and Kimberly Renee Winchester.

SURVIVORS

Partner: Aaron Nicholas Douglas.

Mother: Karen Louise Shoopman-Minton.

Father: Columbus Jay Hill and wife Annbella.

Sisters: LaKeisha Hill-Keck and wife Candace Keck, and Katie Anna Hill.

Brothers: Preston Lee Hill and wife Jennifer Hill, and Ben Javin Hill.

Special niece: Lily Brook Hill.

Stepsister: Darla Crabtree and husband Robert.

Aunts and uncles: Kirk and Sharon Shoopman, Charity and Kenny Babb, Betty Brewer, Cheryl Hill, Barbara and Richard Reynolds, Marilyn and Richard Foster, and Louise and Danny Bowlin.

Nieces and nephews: Jessamyn, Lochcan, Zola, Haley, Jordan, Dustin, Luke, and Issac.

In-laws: Samuel W. Douglas and Katherine T. Douglas.

Sister-in-law: Lyndsey Allison.

Brother-in-law: Bernard Chad Ullom.

Special friends: JoAnna, Laura, Ann, Billy, Kyle, Talisa, Ryan, and Bailey Allen.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating.

Burial: To follow at Davey Boyatt Cemetery in the Foster Crossroads community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Faye McDonald, 82

August 11, 1943 – June 5, 2026

Minda Faye Reynolds McDonald, of Scott County, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She was 82.

LIFE

Born Aug. 11, 1943, Faye was the daughter of the late T.O. and Cordelia Stanley Reynolds. While she wore many titles throughout her life, “Mom” and “Mamoo” were the ones she cherished most. Above all, she was a woman of unwavering faith whose love for the Lord guided her throughout her life. She lived by example, demonstrating kindness, compassion, humility, and grace to all who knew her. Her devotion to God was evident in the way she loved and cared for her family, who were among her greatest blessings.

PRECEDED

Parents: T.O. and Cordelia Stanley Reynolds.

Brother: Freddie Reynolds.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 66 years: Miller “Buddy” McDonald.

Son: Johnny McDonald and wife Donna.

Daughter: Judy Whaley.

Grandchildren: Haley McDonald, Tara Leingang and husband Mike, Torey McDonald, Christa Gray and husband Zeke, and Olivia Whaley.

Sister: Joann Adkins.

Great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Timothy, Ziya, Melody, Caide, Theodore, Ceaton, and Owen.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, June 8, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jim West officiating.

Burial: To follow at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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