You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Arvis Blakley, 96

December 30, 1929 – April 11, 2026

Arvis Glynn Blakley passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 96.

LIFE

Born Dec. 30, 1929, Arvis was the son of John Hamilton Blakley and Edith Pearl Stonecipher Blakley. Arvis joined the Air Force out of high school and served in the Korean War as a forward air controller. Following that, he completed college at Tennessee Technological University and began his teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse on Cherry Fork. Over the next 50-plus years, he served in both the Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District in various roles, including science teacher, principal, and materials coordinator. For more than 30 years, he was the director and later president of the Tennessee Technology Center, now the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, where he oversaw the expansion of the school into a greater role in serving the community. During this time, the Huntsville campus was built and later named The Arvis G. Blakley Campus in his honor. Arvis had many close friends during his life and loved them all dearly. His greatest joy was his family, whom he cherished deeply.

PRECEDED

Wife: Frankie June Strunk Blakley.

Parents: John Hamilton Blakley and Edith Pearl Stonecipher Blakley.

Brothers and sisters-in-law: Clifton Blakley, Clendon Blakley and wife Ruth, Alton Blakley and wife Myrtle, Norvan Blakley and wife Barbara.

Sisters and brothers-in-law: Iris Jeffers and husband Claude, Naomi Byrd and husband Clifton, and Sue Reid.

SURVIVORS

Children: John Blakley and wife Shelia, Mark Blakley and wife Paula, Spencer Ellis and wife Leesa Blakley Ellis, and Joe Blakley.

Grandchildren: Amanda Kirk and husband Eric, Andrew Blakley and wife Rachael, Arvis Gary Blakley and wife Sydney, Isaac Blakley and wife Syrena, Eric Blakley and wife Emily, Ben Blakley, Will Blakley and wife Caley, Matthew Blakley, Frankie Ellis, and Spence Ellis.

Great-grandchildren: Hannah, Ethan, Caroline, Caleb, Baker, Marley, Jonas, Boone, and Asher.

Brothers-in-law: Lonnie Strunk and wife Mary Jo, Kenneth Strunk, and Jerry Reid.

Sister-in-law: Brenda Steeley and husband Paul.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Funeral: To follow at 5:30 p.m. with Spencer Ellis officiating.

Burial: To follow in Mossop Cemetery in Huntsville.

In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or local organizations that help the community.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Sue Newport, 84

June 30, 1941 – April 8, 2026

Marilyn Sue Newport, of the Straight Fork community, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. She was 84.

LIFE

Born June 30, 1941, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Archie and Thelma Stanley.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Grandparents: Rube and Bertha Stanley, and Lora and Ida Reed.

Sons: Johnny Newport and Calvin Newport.

Grandsons: Christopher Carson and Brian Carson.

Nephew: Wayne Posey.

Great-nephew: Zack Chitwood.

Son-in-law: Jeff Owens.

Brother-in-law: Clarence Halburnt.

Special friend: Nellie Cotton.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jennie Carson, Janice Owens, Jeff Newport and wife Robin, and Donna Ainsworth and husband Kenny.

Sister: Carolyn Halburnt.

Brothers: Sonny Stanley and wife Linda, and Larry Stanley.

Grandchildren: Cristy Carson, Tammy Russ and husband Travis, Jennifer Reynolds and husband Brandon, Shon Owens and wife Jennifer, Jessica Crabtree and husband Lance, Kimberly Wands and husband Bob, Megan Spradlin and husband Josh, Brooke Garrett and husband Jesse, Jessica Jeffers, Matt Cole and wife Taylor, and Zach Cole.

Great-grandchildren: Savannah, Will, Kaitlyn, Abby, Lauren, Kendall, Marley, Grey Riley, Keaton, Maverick, Aubrie, Mason Avery, Autumn, Ezra, Mikah, Cara, and Robert.

Great-great-grandchild: Katie Couch.

Special nieces: Becky Chitwood and Gina Rutherford.

Nephews: Steve Posey, Mark Posey, Scott Posey, Mike Stanley, and Jackie Stanley.

Special friends: Chris Anderson and wife Michelle, Kristin Wilson and husband Sterling, T.L. Lay and Kathy Lay, and Pam Bradley.

SERVICES

Visitation: Monday, April 13, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Oneida Church of God.

Funeral: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. at Oneida Church of God with Bro. Jared Meredith and Bro. Chuck Jeffers officiating.

Burial: To follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Deborah Washam, 74

April 27, 1951 – April 10, 2026

Deborah Sue Jeffers Washam passed away on Friday, April 10, 2026, at her home. She was 74.

LIFE

Born April 27, 1951, Deborah was the daughter of the late Ira and Gladys Simpson Jeffers and was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Husband: Woody McCoy Washam.

Infant daughter: Sabrina Nartella Washam.

Brother: Douglas Scott Jeffers.

Grandparents: Oza Simpson, Bertha Hill Simpson Tharpe and husband William, Steve Jeffers, and Anna Smithers Jeffers Chadwich and husband Fred.

In-laws: Earl and Flossie Wright Washam.

Special brother-in-law: PFC Denny Lee Washam (KIA Vietnam War).

Special nephew: CPL Rusty Lee Washam (KIA Iraq War).

Uncles: Harry Lee Simpson, Ova Bud Simpson and wife Mary Rose, and Oza Junior Simpson.

Aunts: Geraldine Simpson Jeffers Brock and husband Oscar, and Vivian Simpson Byrd Lindsay and husbands Verlon Byrd and Junior Lindsay.

Special brothers-in-law: Teddy Joe Washam and Bobby Washam.

Sisters-in-law: Helen, Dean, Wanda, Lois, and Ann.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Darian Washam, and Erian Washam and wife Sabrina.

Daughter: Kayla Sue Washam.

Sister: Beverly Ann Jeffers Washam and Sonny.

Grandchildren: Taylor Washam and wife Alexis, Brailey Goodman, Isaiah Washam and wife Emma, Landon Washam, Jaxon Washam, and Knox Washam.

Great-grandchild: Saraya Washam.

Special aunt and uncle: Milred Simpson Moon, Buster Luster Simpson and wife Marlene.

Special nieces and nephews: Sonnie Michelle Washam Wisner, Misty Washam Day, Donny Washam, Lilly Washam Lewis, Dustin Washam, Chastian Jeffers Hoffman, Syngine Jeffers, Kathy Day Dixon, Shelda Day Lowe, and many other nieces and nephews.

Special friends: Alene Goodman, Elizabeth Washam White, Beulah Harness, Connie Goodman, Donna Chambers and husband Dana, Debbie Boshears, Donna Boshears, Rhonda Marlow, Teresa Boshears, and Mary Lowe.

SERVICES

Visitation: Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mill Branch Baptist Church.

Funeral: To follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Watson officiating.

Committal Service: To follow at Mill Branch Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

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• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

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• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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