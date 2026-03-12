You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Nina Butler, 57

February 19, 1969 – March 6, 2026

Nina Michelle Davis Butler passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was 57.

LIFE

Born Feb. 19, 1969, Nina was the daughter of Rodney Davis and Pam Davis. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend whose life was marked by faith, love, and service to others. She was the devoted wife of Jay Butler for 35 years, and together they built a family rooted in the love of Jesus. She was a devoted mother to Emalee, Ethan, and Erin and a proud grandmother to Elowyn Maeve Arroyo and Bennett Davis Butler. Nina and Jay’s journey together began at Oneida High School as they started their senior year in 1986. They married on June 1, 1991, and her gentle strength and steadfast partnership enriched every chapter of their lives together. Her nurturing heart guided their children through life’s joys and challenges, always encouraging them with compassion and an open ear. To her family, she was the heart of their home, and her presence was a constant source of comfort and joy. For 16 years, Nina taught first grade at Oak Mountain Elementary School in Birmingham, Alabama. Her classroom was a place where children felt seen, heard, and celebrated. Students flourished under her patient guidance and creativity, and colleagues remember her as a mentor and friend who taught not only academics but also kindness, perseverance, and joy. For more than 20 years, Nina and her husband served together at Hunter Street Baptist Church, where they cared for three-year-old children on Sunday mornings. Through their gentle guidance and joyful presence, they helped nurture the youngest hearts, sharing their faith and love with each child they encountered. Her compassion and generosity also defined her friendships, and she was known for offering encouragement, wisdom, and comfort to those around her.

PRECEDED

Father: Rodney Davis.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 35 years: Jay Butler.

Children: Emalee Butler, Ethan Butler, and Erin Butler.

Grandchildren: Elowyn Maeve Arroyo and Bennett Davis Butler.

Children-in-law: Stefan Arroyo, Samantha Butler, and Bo Barker.

Mother: Pam Davis.

Sister: Denise York.

Brothers: Christopher Davis, James Davis, and Joel Davis.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Burial: To follow at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

Tammy Scali, 65

July 7, 1960 – March 3, 2026

Tammy Scali departed this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. She was 65.

LIFE

Born July 7, 1960, Tammy found her greatest joy in the simple moments of life. She loved spending time with her sister and best friend, Wanda, sharing laughter and conversation. Tammy also adored her dogs, who she lovingly considered her babies, and they brought her great comfort and happiness. Tammy will be remembered for her love of family, her loyal heart, and the warmth she shared with those closest to her.

PRECEDED

Father: William “Bill” Moffitt.

Mother: Irene Patterson.

Sister: Pamela “Sue” Reagan.

Brother: William Moffett.

Husband: Michael Scali.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Wanda Foster.

Cousin: Andy Barnette.

SERVICES

Tammy’s wish was cremation. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 20, 2026.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Ronald Troxtell, 57

Helenwood

August 27, 1968 – March 4, 2026

Ronald Troxtell, of Helenwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. He was 57.

LIFE

Born Aug. 27, 1968, Ronald was the son of the late Franklin Denver Troxtell and Vivian Honeycutt Troxtell. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Autumn, and a proud and loving father to his two children, Jaylynn and Kaden, who were the center of his world. Ronald will be remembered for his love for his family, his steady presence, and the countless memories he created with those he loved. His absence leaves a space that can never be filled, but his spirit will continue to live on through the lives he touched.

PRECEDED

Parents: Franklin Denver Troxtell and Vivian (Honeycutt) Troxtell.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Autumn Troxtell.

Children: Jaylynn Troxtell and Kaden Troxtell.

Brother: Donald Troxtell.

Sister: Pam Troxtell.

Aunt: Kathleen Golden and husband Bill.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 6, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Honeycutt Cemetery in East Robbins with Bro. Jamie Duvall officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Larry West, 79

Huntsville

January 19, 1947 – March 8, 2026

Larry Richard West, of Huntsville, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 8, 2026, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.

LIFE

Born Jan. 19, 1947, Larry was the son of the late Harold and Ida Bell Coffey West. Larry was a longtime teacher and businessman. Following college graduation, he taught in the Scott County School System and at the Tennessee Technology Center. He later established Scott Appalachian Industries in 1984, serving as executive director until his retirement. He also founded Housing Opportunities and People Enterprises (HOPE) in 1997, developed an alternative-fuel station using compressed natural gas, and helped youth develop athletic skills by coaching his children’s youth teams. He helped start the Scott County Junior Pro leagues and coached several Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) teams. Most recently, he was awarded “Person of the Year” by the Independent Herald and the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. He served on many state and special-interest committees to improve both local and special-interest policies. His desire was always to improve the lives of citizens in the community and to make things better for all. He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church, where he served in many roles. He was a Christian man who loved the Lord and Savior and strove to live his life in a manner pleasing to God, according to His word, as the provider, protector, and spiritual leader of his home. His favorite Bible verse was 2 Corinthians 3:17: “… where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Grandson: Kadon Tristin Babb.

Great-granddaughter: Myla Rose Brewster.

Father-in-law and mother-in-law: Seamon and Mable Buttram Keeton.

Brothers: Arnold West and wife Kathleen, and Donald West and wife Wanda.

Sister: Francine Wilson and husband Greg.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 58 years: Bonnie Keeton West.

Children: Terina Cantrell, Kaprecia Babb and husband Donnie, Toya Ellis and husband Ashley, Bo Mandy Yancey and husband Chris, and Miata Richardson and husband Michael.

Grandchildren: Taylon West and husband Cole, Chevan Brewster and wife Heather, Malaki Ellis and wife Haley, Journey Rudd and husband Steadman, Shaelee Hembree and husband Eli, Sadie West and husband Austin, Skye Babb, Stone Yancey, Hannah Ellis, Brody Yancey, Rygel Yancey, and Jep Yancey.

Great-grandchildren: Hailyn West, Ellie West, Emrie West, Colden West, Gentry West, Hudson Ellis, Adley Rudd, Iva Hembree, McCoy Hembree, Auzie West, and Landry West.

Sister-in-law: Mary Helen West.

SERVICES

Larry’s wish was cremation. A private family memorial service will be held.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

