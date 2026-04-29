You’re reading Threads of Life, a weekly obituaries newsletter that remembers and honors our friends and family members who made an impact on Scott County through the ways they lived their lives. Threads of Life is delivered to you courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes. (Want to adjust your subscription settings? Click here.)

Eddie Howard Jr., 49

Oneida

January 24, 1977 – April 25, 2026

Max Edward Howard Jr., known as Eddie, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at his home. He was 49.

LIFE

Eddie was born in Delaware, Ohio. His hobbies and favorite things to do were slinging mud in the mountains, vacationing at the ocean, and big family get-togethers.

PRECEDED

Father: Max Howard Sr.

Stepfather: William C. Liming.

Brothers: Woody Howard and Ricky Howard.

Nephew: David Royse.

Best friend: Richie Stein.

Lifelong pet: Mia.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 20 years: Ashley Howard.

Children: Seryna, Shyanne, Savana, and Kaitlin.

Special niece and nephew: James Ressler and Arabelle Ressler.

Grandsons: Sammy Jones and Roman Jones.

Mother: Connie Liming.

Brothers: Steve Howard and wife Renee, Rick Howard, Ronnie Jim Howard, and Dennis Studer.

Sister: Lori Studer.

SERVICES

Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home. Eddie’s wish was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Lourene Jeffers, 97

Oneida

January 23, 1929 – April 20, 2026

Lourene O. Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026, at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 97.

LIFE

Born Jan. 23, 1929, Lourene was the daughter of the late Lewis and Julia Owens. She was a member of Pine Hill United Baptist Church.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Spouse: Tommy Jeffers.

Siblings: Retha Partin and husband John, and Kenneth Owens.

Daughters: Diana Jeffers and Wanda Jeffers.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Pat Puckett and husband Mike.

Siblings: Judy Damron and Jerry Owens and wife Dorothy.

Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation: Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at West-Murley Funeral Home.

Burial: To follow at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida with Bro. Delyn Phillips officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Pamela Jeffers, 71

Oneida

August 16, 1954 – April 26, 2026

Pamela Grace Barnes Jeffers, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 71.

LIFE

Born Aug. 16, 1954, Pamela was the daughter of the late Herman Barnes and Alphene and Jay Hall.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Sister: Wilma Stephens.

Sister-in-law: Sue Barnes.

Brothers-in-law: Junior Sexton, David Duncan, Roy Reagan, Bill Byrd, Jim Jeffers and wife Mary, and Bill Jeffers.

Nieces and nephews: Gary Chambers, Scott Stephens, and Hope Sexton.

Second husband: Melvin Slaven.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Robert Jeffers.

Children: Tammy Carson and husband Dana, Tim Phillips and wife Tobey, Shane Phillips and wife Danielle, Cody Slaven, Robert W. Jeffers, and Matthew Jeffers.

Grandchildren: Carter Miller and wife McKenzie, Kylie Miller, Jarrett Lay and wife Harley, Jaelyn Phillips, Taylor Neal and husband Eddie, Dallan Phillips and wife Macey, and Darcie Phillips.

Great-grandchildren: Jagger Morgan, Aniston Morgan, Parker Lay, Paisyn Lay, Cartlie Miller, Nakeeah Gibson, Tucker Neal, and a new grandbaby arriving in August.

Brothers and sisters: Dean Barnes and wife Marsha, Barbara Sexton, Denzil Barnes and wife Patsy, Tony Barnes, Glennis Reagan, and Jayetta Sexton.

Brother-in-law: Lee Jeffers.

Sister-in-law: Faye Claiborn.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Paul Dean Barnes officiating.

Burial: To follow at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Bud Keeton, 87

Oneida

February 18, 1939 – April 22, 2026

Oscar Curtis “Bud” Keeton, of Oneida, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. He was 87.

LIFE

Born Feb. 18, 1939, Bud was the son of the late Seamon and Mable Buttram Keeton. Bud grew up in the Huntsville area and was a member of White Rock Baptist Church. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force. Following his service, he dedicated 32 years to working at Huntsville Elementary School, where he made a lasting impact on generations of students. Bud enjoyed spending time in nature. He loved Jeep riding, working on and riding motorcycles, and hunting for petrified rocks.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brothers: Stephen Keeton, Roy Keeton, and Gaylon Keeton.

Sister: Nola Sorrell.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 58 years: Gloria Kay Keeton.

Sons: Monty Keeton and wife Lynette, and Shane Keeton and wife Mary.

Grandchildren: Hunter Matthews, Logan Martin, Audrie Vanover and husband Dalton, Kynlie Frogge, and Cam Keeton.

Great-grandchildren: Raylee, Trooper, Everly, Boone, and Kaylynn.

Sisters: Wanda Foust, Lorine Goodman and husband Murl, Leann Phillips and husband Jack, Eloise Byrd, Bonnie West, Frances Bruce and husband Conley, and Barbra Robbins and husband Carl.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2026, at 12 p.m. at Cecil Cemetery in the Cherry Fork community with Bro. Jim West officiating.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Tina Stamper, 99

July 23, 1926 – April 25, 2026

Ernestina Elizabeth Stamper, lovingly known as “Tina,” departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2026. She was 99.

LIFE

Born July 23, 1926, Tina was the daughter of the late Ernest and Georgia Litton Chitwood. She was born in Paint Cliff, Ky., and was raised in Oneida. She later made her home in both Kentucky and Ohio. She was the heart of her family—a woman who helped raise several nieces and nephews, as well as two of her granddaughters. She was more than a grandmother; she was a second mother, a steady presence, and a source of unconditional love to all who knew her. A woman of remarkable strength and determination, Tina achieved a lifelong dream by earning her high school diploma at the age of 70 alongside her brother Richard. She retired from General Motors and went on to start and run several successful businesses, including a carry-out where she made homemade pizzas and a bar and grill. Above all, Tina loved the Lord. She sought Him daily, and her life was rooted in faith and prayer. Her life was a testament to faith, hard work, and unwavering love.

PRECEDED

In addition to her parents:

Son: Clifford Bruce “Bud” Marler.

Daughter: Saundra Dowell.

Granddaughter: Virginia “Jenny” Lee Kinnamon.

Brothers: Henry Clay Chitwood, Richard Chitwood, and an infant brother.

Sisters: Bernette Bell and Virginia “Jenny” Autry.

SURVIVORS

Granddaughters: Delona Cook and husband Jamall, Jessica “Lizzie” Carpenter and husband Casey, and Machell Carberry and husband Shane.

Great-grandchildren: Tyler, Kylie, Alexis, Aliyah, Landon, Mason, Atom, Bravely, and Koleston.

Great-great-grandchildren: Cason and Eros.

Special nephews: Doug Chitwood and John Autry.

Special niece: Georgia Bell.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Chitwood Cemetery in Winfield.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Kenneth West, 64

June 26, 1961 – April 25, 2026

Kenneth E. West, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026. He was 64.

LIFE

Born June 26, 1961, Kenneth was the son of the late Thomas L. West Sr. and Mewanna West.

PRECEDED

In addition to his parents:

Brothers: Art West, Mike West, and Gary West.

Sister: Kim West.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Tom West.

Sister: Toni Gaines and husband Darryl.

His special family at SAI.

SERVICES

Visitation: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Funeral: To follow at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jim West officiating.

Burial: To follow at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Threads of Life is sponsored by Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home: Proudly serving the families of Scott County with care, dignity and trust. Visit jandwfh.com.

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

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