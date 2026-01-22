Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) any of these newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t subscribed, please consider doing so!

State wildlife resources agency states no objections to proposed landfill in Oneida

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says that it has no objections to the proposed Roberta Phase II landfill project in the Bear Creek area north of Oneida.

In a letter dated Dec. 18, the state agency said that it has reviewed the project, including its potential impacts and planned mitigation efforts. TWRA’s review was requested by the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation, which is considering a proposal to recertify a 2010 landfill permit, and is separately considering a permit application for a trash transfer station along the Norfolk-Southern Railroad.

The letter was written by Dennis Lindbom, a wildlife biologist at TWRA’s Knoxville-area office. It states that Roberta Phase II has proposed 1,573 feet of stream impacts on the Bear Creek property, along with 1.01 acres of wetland or pond fill and 642 linear feet of stream relocation.

The original landfill permit from 2010 covers 24 acres.

“To avoid impacts to any state listed species we recommend instream construction be conducted during periods of low flow to the extent possible, that any necessary instream operation of heavy equipment is minimized, that bank or channel modifications are contained to the minimum extent necessary for project completion, and that best management practices to address erosion and sediment be implemented and maintained during all construction activities,” Lindbom wrote.

Assuming stream and wetland mitigation requirements prescribed by TDEC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lindbom said TWRA “has no additional specie requirements or objections to the project, as the implementation of best management practices will be sufficient to reduce potential impacts to fish and wildlife associated with this project.”

Earlier this week, Scott County Commission approved a resolution authorizing an additional $15,000 for legal fees to fight the proposed landfill. The county commission’s authorization is part of a second round of funding by all government entities involved in contesting the landfill proposal, which also includes all three of Scott County’s municipalities and McCreary County, Ky.

Election qualifying remains slow

HUNTSVILLE | There continues to be little action on the election qualifying front, as a Feb. 19 qualifying deadline looms for the August general election in Scott County and the May primary that will precede it.

Late last week, two new potential candidates for County Commission picked up paperwork: Timber Rock Lodge owner Ralph Trieschmann in the 5th District, and educator and coach Torrey Slaven in the 6th District. As of Wednesday evening, the only action this week was Mike Keeton returning his qualifying papers to seek a seat on County Commission in the 3rd District.

Separately, Greg Smith, a representative of the Libertarian Party, told the Independent Herald that the Scott County Libertarian Party will be registering as a minor party in February, and plans to field several candidates, including a County Commission candidate in the 2nd District. Under state laws, the Libertarian Party does not hold a primary, but instead caucuses to choose its candidates.

Dive deeper: The complete qualifying list

Winter storm threatens East Tennessee

A major winter storm is expected to impact much of the eastern United States this weekend, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region in East Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of East Tennessee from early Saturday morning through Sunday evening, with the National Weather Service stating that “up to six inches of snow” are possible.

Precipitation is expected to begin as snow on Saturday with temperatures in the 20s, before transitioning to a mix of snow and freezing rain as temperatures in the mid-levels of the atmosphere warm above freezing Saturday night. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to warm to above freezing at the surface, which could result in rain mixing with the snow and freezing rain.

Much colder air is expected to sweep in Sunday evening, with temperatures plunging into the single digits Sunday night and struggling to get out of the teens on Monday before dropping to near zero Monday night. A warming trend will begin on Tuesday.

See the latest updates here.

The Weekend

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Snow is likely Saturday, changing to a wintry mix Saturday night and perhaps mixing with or changing to rain on Sunday as temperatures rise above freezing.

📅 Community Calendar

• Friday: In high school sports, Oneida basketball will travel to Coalfield (6:30 p.m.) and Scott High basketball will travel to Anderson County (6 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast on the IH Sports Network.

• Saturday: Fourth Saturday night worship services will be held at Straight Fork Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and Antioch Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com.

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

THURSDAY NIGHT on the IH Sports Network: The Round Table is live from the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood, beginning at 6 p.m. Guests include Scott High basketball’s Mia Smith and Shay Riseden, and Isaiah and Landon Washam, and Oneida basketball’s Kendall Duncan and Tynleigh Jeffers, and Drayton Wade and Canaan Shoemaker.

