UTMC specialty clinic set to open, mayor says

UT Medical Center’s new clinic in Oneida is located next-door to the Scott County Food Court.

ONEIDA | University of Tennessee Medical Center’s specialist clinic in Scott County is set to open, County Mayor Jerried Jeffers said last week.

The big picture: Jeffers said Tuesday that he met with UTMC representatives at his office in Huntsville, and that the new medical center — located between Plateau Electric Cooperative and the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida — is now accepting patients for both University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates.

The back story: As the Independent Herald reported in September, UTMC had begun renovating the medical facility and had placed signage announcing both the midwives office and the rheumatology office, though no formal announcement had been made at that point.

What’s happening: In addition to accepting patients for the first two offices in the new medical center, Jeffers said UTMC told him that cardiology and high risk pregnancy programs will be offered at the facility in the near future. Additionally, UTMC is planning a grand opening soon, Jeffers said.

What they’re saying: “I cannot tell you how deeply humbled I am,” Jeffers said. “I appreciate the UT Medical Center family for their vision and dedication to Scott County.”

Honor roll, perfect attendance students announced

Last week, principals at most Scott County schools announced honor roll and perfect attendance students for the second nine-week grading period, which ended in December.

Burchfield School

Kindergarten

First Honor Roll: Evelyn Austin, Alayna Baggett, Caleb Cotton, Madelyn Emmons, Blayze Gibson, Eunice Hernandez, Cypress Peters, Landon Phillips, Finnley Sexton, John Henry Smith, Jensen Vaughn, Jordyn York, John Zimlich, Ember Hammock, Ava Smith and Jay Anderson.

Second Honor Roll: Amelia Dobbs, Aurora Mabry, Waylon Stephens, Toni Jo Duncan, Tyler Litton, Nova Roberts, Rylee Wisner, Hazel Foster, Nevaeh Jones, Delilah Mays, Parker Phillips, Kane Smith and Hudson Stonecipher.

Perfect Attendance: Eunice Hernandez, Jordyn York and Tyler Litton.

1st Grade

First Honor Roll: McKenna Bradley, Mattis Duggar, Laynie King, Mason Lay, Laynie Spradlin and Rowan Dean.

Second Honor Roll: Will Crabtree, Jerzie Kimbrell, Zaiden Leib, Braxleigh Patterson, Jorin Shalkowski, Preslee Tucker, Samuel Tucker, Paisley Wilson, Oaklie Worley, Dorian Davis, Graezlin King, Jaelynn Lawson, Huxley Leib, Elliot Spradlin, Paisley Spradlin, Davi Crockett and Neyland Harness.

Perfect Attendance: Jerzie Kimbrell, Jorin Shalkowski, Rowan Dean and Greyson Warren.

2nd Grade

First Honor Roll: Flynn Chitwood, JaKoby Duncan, Cooper Garrett and Levi Newport.

Second Honor Roll: Karliah Cabbage, Emmett Golden, Malachi Golden, Adleigh Martin, Kyndall Massey, Aria Miller, Eli West and Daxson Adkins.

Perfect Attendance: Veyda Hanson, Ancil Hutson and Rowan Stevens.

3rd Grade

First Honor Roll: Jaxon Langlois and Hynlie Reagan.

Second Honor Roll: Zoey Cotton, Emma Davis, Evalynne Fogleman, Jackson Newport, Kasen Roysdon, Aspyn Baggett, Xavier Davis, Avah Gayheart and Bentley Monroe.

Perfect Attendance: Zoey Cotton, Evalynne Fogleman, Medoly Hernandez, Amara Herrera, Hunter Roe, Rhyder Bobbitt, Aubrey Dowden, Avah Gayheart, Adler Golden and Ivan Noe.

4th Grade

First Honor Roll: Parker Rosser, Reid Cecil and Alexis Selvidge.

Second Honor Roll: Ivy Anderson, Xavier Daniels, Charlee Gibson, Taylin Hale, Jaith Massey, Haven Reagan, Remington Roberts, Barrett Spradlin, Amara Vanderpool, Lyanna Bradley, Connor Chitwood, Axton Harness, Emit King, Keegan Rogers and Briley West.

Perfect Attendance: Kinlee Kidd.

5th Grade

First Honor Roll: Karsyn Clowers, Talanie Hackworth and Cadence Phillips.

Second Honor Roll: Ansley Hall, Breanna Helton, Braxton Smith, Jessica Smith, Mason Underwood, Kye Wilson, Maggie Brooks, Lila Belle Gibson, Ashia Henry, Willow Kidd, Jase Phillips, Brayden Stephens, Bretley Stephens and Cricket Terry.

Perfect Attendance: Idra Hutson, Christian Mabry and Cadence Phillips.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Raven Carson, Genesis Chitwood and Lily York.

Second Honor Roll: Kayden Brazzeal, Weston Carl, Shae Marcum, Kamryn Brazzeal, Anderson Hall, Tinleigh Martin, Brayleigh Moore and Dalton Reed.

Perfect Attendance: Shae Marcum, Dalton Reed, James Ressler and Lily York.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Aleighana Cotton.

Second Honor Roll: Luke Cecil, Jackie Gibson, Ariel Jeffers, Jazmyne Kimbrell, Kelsey Pyburn, Caven Sexton, Emmaleia York, Valerie Phillips, Mariska Trosper and Tyson Wagner.

Perfect Attendance: Jazmyne Kimbrell, Blake Moore, Riley Newport and Caleb Helton.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Zoe Lewallen, Ashton Newport, Cheyenne Watson, Mena Carson and Kasen Golden.

Second Honor Roll: Anisten Harvey, Lexi King, Madelen Partin, Allie Privett, Arianna Roden, Kenny Newport, Kendyl Daugherty, Megan Duncan, Tori Kidd, Keilley Noe, Jacelynn Sexton and Madelynn West.

Perfect Attendance: Lexi Duncan, Anisten Harvey, Mena Carson and Abygale Overton.

Fairview School

Pre-K

Perfect Attendance: Jericho Adkins.

Kindergarten

Perfect Attendance: Azeria Lowe.

1st Grade

First Honor Roll: James Yancey, Robert Boocher, Joe Chambers, Ella Goad, Clayton Lowe, Harper Stephens and Alexander Winnie.

Second Honor Roll: Myla Haase, Jeffery Adkins, Willow Adkins, Ayla Bond and Jayden Jeffers.

2nd Grade

First Honor Roll: Levi Potter, Maylee Douglas, Brindyl Litton, Grady Watson and Riley Young.

Second Honor Roll: Bella Winnie, Airistyn Jones, Ava Lawson, Dillon Gagne, Harper Hembree, Allie Byrge, Jolie Lowe and Kade Newport.

Perfect Attendance: Airistyn Jones, Aubree Mason and Kade Newport.

3rd Grade

First Honor Roll: Brentley Goodman and Arielle Ranta.

Second Honor Roll: Gabby Botts, Jayden Lowe, Sadie Massengale, Kendrick Phillips, Gabe Strunk and Athena Yaden.

Perfect Attendance: Gabby Botts, Jaxon Byrge, Kayson Harness and Kendrick Phillips.

4th Grade

First Honor Roll: Zane Shepherd.

Second Honor Roll: Jansen Adkins, Teddy Goad, Patience Jeffers, Ethan Mason, Tyson Pennington, Cadee Winnie and Anna Young.

Perfect Attendance: Bree Haynes and Ethan Mason.

5th Grade

Second Honor Roll: Bentlee Cash, Luke Lloyd, Rylee Mills, Kember Phillips and Kamden Strunk.

Perfect Attendance: Mea Fitzgerald, Troy Caldwell, Weston Crowley, Brynlee Lloyd, Sawyer Mason, Kember Phillips and Kamden Strunk.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Makinlee Carson, Mackenzie Crowley, Neveah Jeffers, Bethany Young, Emily Young and Josie Duncan.

Second Honor Roll: Aisaac Goad, Kaydence Holicki, Jayden Lloyd, Isabelle Young, Levi Hatfield, Hazen Lowe, Maddix Lowe and Kylie Shepherd.

Perfect Attendance: Josie Aleshire, Mackenzie Crowley, Zander Jeffers, Bethany Young, Emily Young and Isabelle Young.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Ava Fitzgerald, Brantley Jeffers, Hannah Massengale and Cooper Urann.

Second Honor Roll: Jacob Boutcher, Atlas Bruce, Jaxon Cummins and Maddie Douglas.

Perfect Attendance: Issac King, Marley Lowe and Bradley Mason.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Ari Archer, Addie Botts, Ethyn Brooks and Korbin Litton.

Second Honor Roll: Jaxon Bertram, Bella Daugherty, Annaleigh Hatfield, Shalynn Pickard, Abby Potter, Gage Rectenwal, Scarlett Shafer, Wesley Smithers and Drew Walker.

Perfect Attendance: Analeigh Hatfield, Lucas Mason and Scarlette Shafer.

Huntsville Middle School

5th Grade

First Honor Roll: Emma Bass, Amara Chambers, Penelope De La Cruz, Destiny Holter, Addilyn Lowe, Westen Winchester and McKinleigh West.

Second Honor Roll: Easton Bowling, Gabriel Butts, Bailey Emmons, Isaiah Freitag, Paisley Goodin, Owen Hatfield, Rebecca Horne, Destinee Lay, Maddox Lay, Jeremiah Phillips, Chloe Powell, Zechariah Sexton, Hadlee West and Lily Yancey.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Emma Anderson, Mikensley Byrge, Teagan Ellis, Canton Flowers, Raidyn Howard, Emma Hughett, Abigail Kennedy, Kallen Stephens and Annalisa West.

Second Honor Roll: Khloe Bond, Kolton Boshears, Chase Boyatt, Luke Caldwell, Dagen Chambers, Brettley Cox, William Freitag, Jayden Gansore, Jacob Goodman, Ana Guzman–Ramirez, Brensen Harness, Addison Kennedy, Koleson Krahn, Briella Lawson, Lukas Lawson, Emery McConnell, Caleb Prater, Alexis Richardson, Rydel Rodgers, Brianna Wagaman, Kiona Yazzie and Roman Yazzie.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Destiny Byrd, Mason Ellis, Parker Eskew, Liberty Hughett and McKinley Lowe.

Second Honor Roll: Caleb Adkins, Sydney Bertram, Anakin Casey, Zoe Chambers, Brady Duncan, Jason Ellis, Zander Fitzgerald, Markaylynn Humphrey, Victorian Hutson, Lily Lawson, Kadence Lay, Kase McMahan, Nicole Miller, Railey Montgomery, Hayden Perkins, JB Perkins, Cage Perry, Patience Perry, Brody Phillips, Krisha Prajapati, Teegan Seaton, Piper Stacy, Remy Terry, Shae Trotter, Hunter Wagaman and Elan Weatherford.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Addison Anderson, Cage Austin, Bo Brown, Jaxon Hughett, Tidus Kidd, Adelynn Rivera, Sophia Smith and Sophia West.

Second Honor Roll: Ava Bass, Krislyn Chambers, Jace Green, Adrianna Harness, Lauren Kennedy, Chapel Lay, Hailey Meadors, Leland Rissler, Ransom Slay and Kyelee Wagaman.

Robbins School

Kindergarten

Perfect Attendance: Weston Davis.

First Grade

First Honor Roll: Marley Anderson, Addilynn Gayheart, Nora Duncan, Lori Flarity and Ryker Stephens.

Second Honor Roll: Rustle Boshears, Rebekah Green, Johnathan Jeffers, Bella Hatfield, Khloe Soloe and Kamden Willoughby.

Second Grade

First Honor Roll: Cannon Blevins, Grayson Elliott, Raven Harness, Rhylee Henry, Kaidon Hughett and Katalina Newport.

Second Honor Roll: Hazel Byrge, Clara Davis, Jordin Rollins, Amelia Ross and Thea Sharpe.

Perfect Attendance: Hazel Byrge, Clara Davis and Katalina Newport.

Third Grade

First Honor Roll: Easton Gibson, Marshall Russelburg, Harley Terry, Blake Walker and Brynlee West.

Second Honor Roll: Damien Jeffers, Paige Lavery, Bayler Miller, Hunter Partin and Silar Shafer.

Perfect Attendance: Marshall Russelburg.

Fourth Grade

First Honor Roll: Millie Carson, Noah Price, Arya Smith, Darcee Stonecipher, Rodrick Terry and Granger Thompson.

Second Honor Roll: Nova Eskew, Arabella Newport, Raylynn Oxendine, Kaylee Soloe and Raeleigh West.

Perfect Attendance: Noah Price.

5th Grade

First Honor Roll: Matthan Sharpe.

Second Honor Roll: Annie Braden, Kayleigh Hughett, Levi Kidd, Blake Overton, Easton Pendergrass, Rosalie Russelburg, Skyler Spurling and Camden Swinson.

Perfect Attendance: Rosalie Russelburg.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Kelci Duncan, Greyson Frogge, Paisley Hammonds and Hadley West.

Second Honor Roll: Harley Cooper, Emma Daugherty, Rylan Daugherty, Mattie Hamby, Rhylee Stonecipher and Jace Storey.

Perfect Attendance: Theo Chitwood and Jeremiah Newport.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Lydia Griffith, Emma Kidd, Baylen Miller, Jad Overton and Brielle Swinson.

Second Honor Roll: Houston Carroll, Bella Ellis, Xavier Overton, Kimber Smith and Faith Wagner.

Perfect Attendance: Bella Ellis.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Jacob Byrd, Preston Hammonds, Banner Ritchie, Roland Russelburg and Gabe Valladares.

Second Honor Roll: Pyper Anderson, Brycen Barry, Austin Bertram, Brayden Bertram, Melanija Bjelanovic, Tanner Chambers, Cloey Daugherty, Xander Kimbrell, Rubyann Melton, Chloe Mason, Sadie Price, Kaylee Richardson, Kaitlyn Russ, Elijah Shelton, Railey Smith, Jerri Terry and Allie Wall.

Perfect Attendance: Austin Bertram and Sadie Price.

The Growth Chart

This Monday (and every Monday), we’ll present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

*Update* University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened a new medical facility next-door to the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida that is currently accepting patients for University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates. According to Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers, cardiology and high-risk pregnancy will be added later.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

The Grizzly: The Grizzly is a locally-owned, dine-in restaurant located at 271 South Main Street in Oneida (former location of The Little Kitchen). It offers hand-cut steaks and hand-crafted burgers, among other items. The restaurant announced a limited menu on Dec. 7, one day after its soft opening after the annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant will soon be constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers announced earlier this month that Oneida Plaza owner Mendy Bohm has entered into an agreement with the company, and the targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and is currently preparing it for the start of construction.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain is currently constructing a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of purchasing property for a store a little further west, at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers made that announcement at a County Commission meeting in November. This will be Dollar General’s fifth location in Scott County, joining stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins and Winfield. And it may not be the last. DG is currently eyeing potential locations in other parts of Scott County, though it has not finalized anything.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville is adding two new buildings on its Oneida campus. The first, which will house the college’s diesel and power lineman programs, will open in January. The second, which will house earthmoving equipment operator, industrial maintenance, and several other programs, is slated to open late Spring 2026.

*Update* O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is slated to re-open in mid-to-late February, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park. Shortly thereafter, construction will begin on a new bridge overpassing the Norfolk-Southern Railroad on Niggs Creek Road in Oneida.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly.

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: The week will start off nice, with sunny skies and temperatures that warm into the mid 40s today and the low to mid 50s tomorrow. Rain will return on Wednesday, followed by snow Wednesday night. Minor accumulations are possible. Thursday will be cold, with a brief warm-up as we head into the weekend. More rain or snow is possible this weekend. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu includes chili/chili dogs, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Finance Committee will meet at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday: The Town of Winfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at the Winfield Municipal Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Monday: In high school sports, Oneida basketball will travel to Cosby for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: In high school sports, Scott High wrestling will host district duals beginning at 6 p.m. Oneida basketball will The match will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Huntsville) will offer crafts at 1 p.m.

Thursday: The Scott County Board of Education will meet in regular session at the Central Office in Huntsville, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: The Round Table airs on the IH Sports Network, beginning at 6 p.m. at the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood.

Friday: Scott High basketball hosts Clinton at 6:30 p.m., and Oneida basketball travels to Jellico at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District.

