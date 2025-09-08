Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Brylee Rector crowned Miss Scott County to conclude annual county fair

Brylee Alexis Rector was crowned Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at the 99th Scott County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

ONEIDA | The 99th annual Scott County Fair ended Saturday night with Brylee Alexis Rector being crowned Miss Scott County.

Brylee, the 17-year-old daughter of Seth and Tristin Rector, was crowned from a field of 17 contestants that was first trimmed to 10 and then to five by the panel of three judges before they made their final decisions. She was also chosen by judges as the Photogenic winner, based on photos submitted by each contestant.

First runner-up was Ava Claire Byrd, the 16-year-old daughter of Casey Byrd, and Daniel and Amanda West. Second runner-up was Lauren Faith Stephens, the 17-year-old daughter of Chris and Renae Stephens, who was also chosen by the judges as the best interviewer among the field of contestants. The contestants met with judges earlier Saturday for their interview sessions.

Pictured at the Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 are, from left: First runner-up Ava Claire Byrd, winner Brylee Alexis Rector, and second runner-up Lauren Faith Stephens. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

Miss Congeniality, voted on by the contestants, went to Monroe Elizabeth Thompson, the 16-year-old daughter of Caleb and Misty Thompson.

The Fan Favorite award, based on monetary votes to raise money for charity, went to RaeLynn Elizabeth Blevins, the 16-year-old daughter of David and Rebecca Blevins.

Throughout the fair, the Fan Favorite voting raised a total of $2,025 across eight pageants, which was divided equally into $405 donations to Halo’s Animal Rescue, Pinnacle Resource Center, For the Love of Paws, Scott Christian Care Center, and Oneida First Methodist Church.

Also making the cut to five finalists were Kaitlyn Joy Butts, the 20-year-old daughter of Jack and Beth Butts; and Jayda Rogers, the 16-year-old daughter of Chris and Kayla Rogers.

The five finalists at the Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, included, from left: Ava Claire Byrd, Brylee Rector, Lauren Reynolds, Kaitlynn Butts and Jayda Rogers. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

Making the first cut to 10 semifinalists were Adysan Mae Douglas, the 16-year-old daughter of Adam Douglas and Dedra Douglas; Shayleigh Love Gray, the 17-year-old daughter of Tim and NaRicka Gray; Makia Jade Terry, the 17-year-old daughter of Chance and Jessica Terry; RaeLynn Elizabeth Blevins, the 16-year-old daughter of David and Rebecca Blevins; and Briley Duncan, the 18-year-old daughter of Darren and Kristin Duncan.

Other contestants in the pageant included Abbie Nishae Crabtree, the 18-year-old daughter of Tim Crabtree and Jennifer Perry; Chloe Jace Hill, the 17-year-old daughter of Jared and Rebecca Hill; Larissa Jones, the 17-year-old daughter of Jason and April Jones; Brooklyn Miles, the 20-year-old daughter of Kelly Muse; Emalee Grace Owens, the 16-year-old daughter of Paul and April Owens; and Kaylynn Parton, the 16-year-old daughter of Billy and Evelyn Parton.

Each of the eight Fairest of the Fair pageants were broadcast live by the Independent Herald through its partnership with South Fork Networks. Sponsoring the live broadcasts were First National Bank, United Cumberland Bank, The Highland Connection, Salvage LLC, McDonald’s of Oneida, State Sen. Ken Yager, and Lay Family Furniture.

Recapping the fair winners

A total of eight young ladies were crowned at the 99th Scott County Fair as Fairest of the Fair winners. They included:

• Brylee Alexis Rector, Miss Scott County

• Zoie Skye Terry, Miss Teen

• Carson Skylie Smith, Miss Pre-Teen

• Ciri Ruth Lay, Little Miss

• Luna Angeline Strunk, Little Miss Junior

• Wrenley Jaymes Lloyd, Little Miss Tiny Tot

• Wrenley Mae Duncan, Little Miss Tiny Tot Junior

• Blakely Rae Anderson, Little Miss Petite

The Week Ahead

🌤️ Weather: There’s only a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, with near normal temperatures. Daily thunderstorm chances will increase for the remainder of the week. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Finance Committee will meet at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday: The Town of Winfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. at the Winfield Municipal Building.

Monday: The Round Table will air live on the IH Sports Network at 6 p.m. Special guests include Kamryn Stiltner, Larissa Jones, Ben Gilbert, Jaxson Cross, Gage Privett, Caleb Bell, Brock Ryon, Drayton Wade, Olivia Vanhook, Jaigen Morgan, Shayleigh Gray and Darci Watson.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Oneida City Park Farmers & Makers Market will be from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Call (423) 569-8300 for more information about becoming a vendor.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Office in Huntsville.

