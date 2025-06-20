Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

HUNTSVILLE | A coalition of local governments is being built in opposition to a planned landfill at Bear Creek and a correlating trash transfer station along the railroad nearby.

At its meeting Thursday evening, the Town of Huntsville became the first government to take action to join the fledgling coalition, though it appears that other governments will follow suit. The town’s Board of Mayor & Aldermen passed a resolution that authorizes the town to participate in “the landfill coalition.”

According to the resolution, “It has been proposed that local governments impacted by the landfill developments, including the Towns of Huntsville, Oneida and Winfield, and McCreary County, Kentucky form a coalition to coordinate efforts in gathering and researching information and issues related to the proposed landfill developments and to make recommendations to the local governing boards that the coalition believes to be in furtherance of protecting its citizens, land and water resources…”

The resolution adds that, if approved by all local governments, the coalition could “employ environmental specialists or legal professionals, on an equal pro-rata basis, to research, advise, and make recommendations to the coalition, which would require further actions by the local governing bodies.”

While Huntsville is the first local government to take action, it doesn’t appear that it will be the last. The resolution specifically mentions the towns of Oneida and Winfield, as well as the governing bodies of Scott County and McCreary County, indicating that there has been discussion and coordination among the various governments.

Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers will serve as the town’s representation on the coalition.

The coalition appears to have been born from a mayors’ meeting that was held earlier this week. The mayors of Scott County and its three municipalities meet quarterly to strategize and share ideas as part of the community’s Three Star strategy.

Although Huntsville is not directly impacted by the landfill or by concerns about potential stream pollution, Jeffers told the Independent Herald Thursday that the proposal impacts all Scott Countians and requires a coordinated response.

Scott County Commission next meets in a work session on July 7. Its next formal session is on July 14. There’s a special called meeting scheduled for Monday, but it is for the purpose of approving the budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The Town of Oneida Board of Mayor & Aldermen next meets on June 26. The Town of Winfield Board of Mayor & Aldermen next meets on July 8.

Local governments have already taken several actions since the landfill issue came to light last month. Scott County Commission adopted the Jackson Law, a 1989 state statute that gives county and municipal governments more control over the approval of privately-owned landfills. The Town of Winfield has passed the first reading of an ordinance that would establish overlay zoning restrictions that prohibit landfills or trash transfer stations within one-half mile of a residence or one mile of a school. The Town of Oneida will consider the first reading of a similar overlay zoning ordinance at its meeting on June 26.

The landfill is being planned on part of approximately 700 acres of Bear Creek that are being purchased by a group of investors based in Chattanooga and Atlanta. The property includes a 24-acre landfill permit that was approved by the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation in 2010. The developers have applied for a trash transfer station permit on Poplar Lane, along the Norfolk-Southern Railroad, on part of the property they’re purchasing. TDEC has not yet approved that permit, saying supplemental information is needed from the applicants.

The Town of Oneida includes part of the property where the landfill is being planned, including the 24 acres permitted in 2010. The Town of Winfield includes the property where the trash transfer station is planned. McCreary County’s interest in the project is that its primary source of water is the Big South Fork River.

Previous landfill coverage:

May 18, 2025: Talking trash: Landfill issue set to become a front-burner issue

May 19, 2025: Residents sound off on landfill, but county’s options appear limited

May 20, 2025: Downtown trash transfer station no longer an option, developer says

May 22, 2025: New details indicate trash transfer station was never close to reality

May 23, 2025: Landfill developer pledges job creation, seven-digit payments to local governments

May 24, 2025: County Commission to move on ‘Jackson Law’ implementation at special meeting

May 29, 2025: Scott County, Oneida and Winfield all rejected the Roberta landfill, but a judge overruled them

June 3, 2025: County commissioners adopt ‘Jackson Rule’

June 6, 2025: Trash transfer station planned for Poplar Lane in Winfield

June 9, 2025: Landfill fight next moves to Town of Winfield

June 11, 2025: Winfield attempts to stop transfer station through overlay zoning

June 11, 2025: Flashback: Residents turned out to oppose landfill in 2010

June 13, 2025: Bearcat Properties issues statement on landfill