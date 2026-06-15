Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand-new week — a short one for everyone fortunate enough to have Friday (Juneteenth) off work. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

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Early voting is quickly approaching

Photo by visuals on Unsplash

HUNTSVILLE | Fireworks tents beginning to pop up around Scott County is a reminder that the 4th of July is less than two weeks away — when candidates will migrate to the courthouse mall in Huntsville for the town’s annual Firemen’s Fourth festival and court votes from the thousands of Independence Day revelers who’ll be on hand. And after that, it’ll be less than two weeks until early voting starts.

The start of Tennessee’s early voting period for the August 6 county general election and state primary is now just about a month away. The early voting period begins on Friday, July 17, and continues through Saturday, August 1. Anyone registered voter can cast ballots during that two-week period, either at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville or the Oneida Municipal Services Building.

For a big election year, this year’s campaign has been relatively subdued. Changing times — and changing modes of communicating — have made modern elections an evolving process. Gone are the 1980s, when full-page ads for county-wide offices dominated the pages of local newspapers, with spirited battles between the likes of Dwight Murphy and the late Clarence “Denny” Lowe for county executive, or the late J.D. “Headin” Lay and the late Ray Hatfield for road superintendent. Gone, too, are the television infomercials of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Both of those trends went the same way as the stump speeches of the early 20th century, and the door-to-door knock-and-talk campaigns of the 1960s and 1970s.

But even by modern standards, this year’s election has seemed — well, quiet. Races have flared up briefly at times. There was the battle for the Republican nomination for sheriff last month, and the Oneida school board race is the current plat du jour. For the most part, though, it seems like everyone is quietly biding their time as Election Day slowly draws nearer.

Scott County’s biggest elections are on an eight-year cycle. That’s when judicial races are thrown in with county races. Eighth Judicial District officials — judges, prosecutors, and public defenders — are on eight-year terms, and they’ll next be up for election in 2030. But the four-year cycle that falls this year is also a big one, with most county-wide officials — aside from property assessor — and all 14 seats on county commission on the ballot, along with a few school board races.

One big reason for the subdued campaign season is the dearth of contested races. Road Superintendent Kelvin King, County Attorney John Beaty, Circuit Court Clerk Donnie Phillips, Trustee Rena Erwin, and Register of Deeds Ashley Newport Riseden are all running for re-election unopposed.

That leaves just a handful of contested county-wide races: The four-way race for county mayor, the three-way race for sheriff, and the three-way race for county clerk.

In the mayor’s race, first-term incumbent Jerried Jeffers is opposed by Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, Cumberland Clear president Jennifer Shockley, and former county commissioner Dr. Trent Cross.

In the sheriff’s race, first-term incumbent Brian Keeton — who won a tightly-contested Republican primary race against former sheriff Ronnie Phillips in May — is opposed by veteran lawmen Kris Lewallen and Dennis Chambers.

In the clerk’s race, two-term incumbent Felicia Bilbrey is opposed by her 2022 opponent, Amanda Chambers Sexton, and by Christina Kay Cross.

Most of the 14 seats on County Commission are being contested, though there are exceptions. In the 4th District (Helenwood), incumbents Kenny Chadwell and Shonda Gray will be re-elected without opposition. There is limited opposition in the 2nd District (Robbins), where incumbents Taylor Buttram Stephens and Joyce Keeton are being opposed by challenger Adam King. Both the 5th District (Winfield) and the 6th District (Oneida) feature three-person races with one incumbent and one open seat in the mix. In the 5th District, where incumbent Robyn McBroom is not seeking re-election, the ballot includes incumbent Kelly Posey-Chitwood and challengers Zach Strunk and Ralph Trieschman. In the 6th District, where incumbent Shon Terry is not running, incumbent Colby Burke is on the ballot along with challengers Jason Perry and Torrey Slaven.

Elsewhere, incumbents David “Blue” Day and David Jeffers are opposed by Elaine R. Lowe and Allen Phillips in the 1st District (Fairview), and incumbents Jared Burke and Tom Payne are opposed by Kris Byrd and Anthony Carson in the 7th District (West Oneida). The most crowded race for commissioner is in the 3rd District (Huntsville), where there are two open seats up for grabs with both Amy Jeffers and Sheila Buttram choosing not to run. On the ballot are Mike Keeton, Ron Keeton, Kenny Morrow, Daniel Murley, and Dacy Williams.

The school board races feature incumbent Tommy Silcox and challenger Rhonda Marlow Davis in the 1st District; incumbent Angela Anderson King and challenger Roger Douglas in the 5th District; and incumbent Dr. Tressa Murphy and challenger Matt Stiltner in the 7th District. In the 4th District, incumbent Kimberly Kidd is unopposed.

The Oneida Special School District, which will elect three board members with incumbent Dorothy Watson not seeking re-election, features four candidates: incumbents Kevin Byrd and Mark Matthews, along with challengers Benji Jacobs and Stuart Jones.

The deadline to register to vote in the August general election is July 7, ten days before the start of the early voting period.

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Train derailment impacts Obed Wild & Scenic River visitation

WARTBURG | A portion of the Obed Wild & Scenic River near here has been placed off-limits to visitors as clean-up continues in the aftermath of a train derailment that occurred last week.

The National Park Service announced Friday that the Nemo Picnic Area has been temporarily closed, and the waters around the Rock Creek Campground and Nemo Picnic Area have been temporarily closed to swimming and fishing.

A train carrying ethanol derailed on the Norfolk-Southern line near Lancing in Morgan County on Thursday. The derailment sparked a fire, and there were concerns that contaminants might leak into the Emory River, which flows through the Obed Wild & Scenic River.

The Obed is a sister park to the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, which is not impacted by the derailment cleanup process.

The Growth Chart

On Mondays, we present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County. Already-completed projects will shift to the bottom of this list, before eventually falling off the list.

Toomey Road: Contractors for the Scott County Road Department last week completed a paving project on Toomey Road in the Coopertown area west of Oneida. Toomey Road serves as the entrance for the rapidly-growing Toomey Falls subdivision that extends into Black Oak, and is the entrance to the O&W area of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. This parks the first time the road has ever been paved with “hot mix” asphalt.

Dollar General: Although an official opening date has not been announced, the new Dollar General on Coopertown Road in West Oneida is nearing completion. Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, the Goodlettesville, Tenn.-based corporation secured property at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road in the Coopertown community, across from New Haven Baptist Church. The new location is currently hiring. More information can be found at www.dollargeneral.com. The new DG will join other stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins, and Winfield, and is likely not the last DG location in Scott County.

Hammer’s: Signage is now in place for the forthcoming Hammer’s in Huntsville. It will be located in the former Napa Auto Parts building, which is owned by Oneida-based Brewco and is currently being remodeled. The signage reflects the chain’s recent branding as Hammer’s Dry Goods. Hammer’s is not new to Scott County; the company has a warehouse in the Tibbals Industrial Park in Oneida.

Parkside Villas: Stanley Building General Contractors has begun construction on a new condominium unit near Oneida City Park. Parkside Villas will be located next-door to the Scott County Ambulance Service headquarters off Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road, and will consist of four units with two-bedrooms and two baths that will be offered for sale once completed. There will be a monthly HOA. Amy Martin, Oneida realtor and Stanley Building representative, called it “a new style of housing here in the county. Home ownership and someone else does the maintenance.”

Niggs Creek Road: After the condemned railroad overpass at High Point was demolished in late April, Cookeville-based contractors have begun construction of the new bridge that will eventually result in the reopening of Niggs Creek Road.

The Oak & Ash: Scott County’s newest restaurant is the Oak & Ash, which opened last week in Winfield. It is located in the building that has formerly housed Moose’s Sports Bar & Grill, Murf’s Gearbox Grill, and Boo’s Roadhouse. The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Tuesdays.

The Florist: A new flower shop has opened in Oneida. The Florist is located in Northtown Plaza, 20435 Alberta Street, and is owned by Tony Litton. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant is being constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. The targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast-food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and continues to prepare it for the start of construction.

Dairy Queen: Nick Patel, who owns several other businesses in Scott County, is planning to purchase a DQ franchise that will be located in Oneida. Patel told the Independent Herald in March that the property for the new store has not yet been finalized.

Polo’s Italian Restaurant: Polo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, which will be located in Oneida Plaza (up the sidewalk from Walmart), announced on April 3 that its new store will open soon. A grand opening has not yet been announced.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza.

Huntsville Store: Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store. Signage for that store went up at the site of the old Hickory Mill on S.R. 63 last month. A convenience store and “fast food” are also planned for the location. Mayor Dennis Jeffers says the fast food portion of the business will not be a recognizable chain, but will instead be a store kitchen.

Veterans Memorial: Although not officially open, work has been completed on the new Revolutionary veterans memorial, which is located at the John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville. The memorial pays tribute to the Revolutionary War veterans who later moved to present-day Scott County.

New Flea Market: The 63/27 Flea Market recently opened at the former mobile home retail lot on U.S. Highway 27 just south of the S.R. 63 intersection in Huntsville. Tina Reed — who most folks will recognize from Perdue’s Shell Kitchen in Huntsville — is the face behind the new flea market, which rents spaces for $25 per day.

O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area re-opened last month, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park.

Alberta Street resurfacing: Rogers Group has completed its resurfacing of U.S. Highway 27 through Oneida.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has added cardiology and neurology to the list of services it is offering at its new clinic, located adjacent to the Scott County Food Court on U.S. Highway 27 in south Oneida.

27/63 Site Prep: Excavating work has been ongoing at a commercial lot located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville, and a home that was located on the property has been demolished. According to Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, there is no construction slated for the site. Dirt removed from the property is being used for the new convenience store across the road, while the property itself remains for sale through Ayers Auction & Real Estate.

More to Come: Something to add? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

☀️ Weather: We’re going to see a couple of days of really nice weather to start this week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, with a high of only 76 degrees on Monday and 79 degrees on Tuesday. Temperatures will push back into the mid 80s with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, then rain will become likely Thursday and Friday. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

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📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Huntsville Municipal Pool is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. each week day. Admission is $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Tai Chi at 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Town of Oneida Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Oneida Municipal Services Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday: The Town of Huntsville Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Huntsville Municipal Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday: The Big South Fork swimming pool at Bandy Creek is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $3 for ages 13 and up, or $2 for ages 6-12.

The Community Calendar is presented weekly by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District pipelines are generally safe. They can be damaged by things such as excavation, natural forces, and automobile accidents. These can potentially cause a leak. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)