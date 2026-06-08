Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Open your account online — anytime, anywhere! First National Bank makes it easier than ever to bank with us. You can open an account online, from the comfort of your home or on the go. Start now. (Sponsored content.)

ATV accident near Smokey claims life

HUNTSVILLE | An ATV accident in the Norma Road area south of Smokey Junction claimed a life late Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Stoney Fork area, on the Campbell County side of the county line just south of Smokey.

According to WLAF Radio in LaFollette, the accident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The Scott County Rescue Squad and Scott County Ambulance Service responded to the scene, along with various agencies from Campbell County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No further information is yet available from THP, which is leading the investigation.

Need a good rate on your auto insurance? Contact your local State Farm agent, Roger Baldwin. (Sponsored content.)

County powers workshop is today

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Tennessee’s County Technical Advisory Service (CTAS) will conduct a workshop on Tennessee’s County Powers Act here Monday, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting will take place in the conference room of the Scott County Office Building.

The County Powers Act grants counties the authority to exercise certain policies and regulatory powers that are typically reserved for incorporated municipalities. It is designed primarily to help un-zoned counties address public nuisances and regulate potentially harmful land uses in unincorporated areas. According to CTAS, it is used to limit or regulate any business or property use that is detrimental “to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare of the inhabitants of the municipality, and exercise general police powers. Existing homes, businesses, and uses of property, however, are grandfathered in.

A county can only adopt the County Powers Act by a two-thirds majority vote of County Commission. Any zoning ordinance or other action under the Powers Act must also pass by a two-thirds majority vote.

The Growth Chart

On Mondays, we present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County. Already-completed projects will shift to the bottom of this list, before eventually falling off the list. No major updates since June 1.

The Oak & Ash: Scott County’s newest restaurant is the Oak & Ash, which opened last week in Winfield. It is located in the building that has formerly housed Moose’s Sports Bar & Grill, Murf’s Gearbox Grill, and Boo’s Roadhouse. The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Tuesdays.

The Florist: A new flower shop has opened in Oneida. The Florist is located in Northtown Plaza, 20435 Alberta Street, and is owned by Tony Litton. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area re-opened last month, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park.

Parkside Villas: Stanley Building General Contractors has begun construction on a new condominium unit near Oneida City Park. Parkside Villas will be located next-door to the Scott County Ambulance Service headquarters off Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road, and will consist of four units with two-bedrooms and two baths that will be offered for sale once completed. There will be a monthly HOA. Amy Martin, Oneida realtor and Stanley Building representative, called it “a new style of housing here in the county. Home ownership and someone else does the maintenance.”

Hammer’s: A poorly-kept secret was made official last month, when Hammer’s — best-known locally for its store in Clinton, though it also has a store in Wartburg and in several other locations throughout the region — announced that it will soon be opening a new store in Huntsville. It will be located in the former Napa Auto Parts building, which is owned by Oneida-based Brewco and is currently being remodeled. Hammer’s is not new to Oneida; the company has a warehouse in the Tibbals Industrial Park in Oneida.

Niggs Creek Road: After the condemned railroad overpass at High Point was demolished in late April, Cookeville-based contractors have begun construction of the new bridge that will eventually result in the reopening of Niggs Creek Road.

Alberta Street resurfacing: Rogers Group has completed its resurfacing of U.S. Highway 27 through Oneida.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant is being constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. The targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast-food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and continues to prepare it for the start of construction.

Dairy Queen: Nick Patel, who owns several other businesses in Scott County, is planning to purchase a DQ franchise that will be located in Oneida. Patel told the Independent Herald in March that the property for the new store has not yet been finalized.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of constructing a store at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road in the Coopertown community, across from New Haven Baptist Church. The new location is currently hiring. More information can be found at www.dollargeneral.com. The new DG will join other stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins, and Winfield, and is likely not the last DG location in Scott County.

Polo’s Italian Restaurant: Polo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, which will be located in Oneida Plaza (up the sidewalk from Walmart), announced on April 3 that its new store will open soon. A grand opening has not yet been announced.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza.

Huntsville Store: Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store. Signage for that store went up at the site of the old Hickory Mill on S.R. 63 last month. A convenience store and “fast food” are also planned for the location. Mayor Dennis Jeffers says the fast food portion of the business will not be a recognizable chain, but will instead be a store kitchen.

Veterans Memorial: Although not officially open, work has been completed on the new Revolutionary veterans memorial, which is located at the John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville. The memorial pays tribute to the Revolutionary War veterans who later moved to present-day Scott County.

New Flea Market: The 63/27 Flea Market recently opened at the former mobile home retail lot on U.S. Highway 27 just south of the S.R. 63 intersection in Huntsville. Tina Reed — who most folks will recognize from Perdue’s Shell Kitchen in Huntsville — is the face behind the new flea market, which rents spaces for $25 per day.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville has opened both its new buildings on the Oneida campus, which represents a $17 million investment. The back building houses the college’s diesel and power line programs, while the front building houses industrial maintenance, building construction, and a new program that will launch soon: aviation maintenance. The existing buildings on the Oneida campus have been painted to match the new buildings. The only thing that remains incomplete is the final paving of the parking lots. Gov. Bill Lee visited Scott County to officially open the new buildings on May 12.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has added cardiology and neurology to the list of services it is offering at its new clinic, located adjacent to the Scott County Food Court on U.S. Highway 27 in south Oneida.

27/63 Site Prep: Excavating work has been ongoing at a commercial lot located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville, and a home that was located on the property has been demolished. According to Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, there is no construction slated for the site. Dirt removed from the property is being used for the new convenience store across the road, while the property itself remains for sale through Ayers Auction & Real Estate.

More to Come: Something to add? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

⛈️ Weather: A Flood Watch is in effect today, as widespread thunderstorm activity is expected, some of which may contain heavy rain. Rain will remain likely the next couple of days, and it’s possible that we see rain each day this week. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Huntsville Municipal Pool is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. each week day. Admission is $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Finance Committee will meet at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday: The Winfield Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Winfield Municipal Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: TCAT Oneida/Huntsville will host a retirement party for President Dwight Murphy at the Oneida campus (180 Eli Lane, Oneida) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Come and go as you please! Lunch will be served.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott County Board of Education will meet at the Central Office in Huntsville, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Friday: The Big South Fork swimming pool at Bandy Creek is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $3 for ages 13 and up, or $2 for ages 6-12.

The Community Calendar is presented weekly by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District pipelines are generally safe. They can be damaged by things such as excavation, natural forces, and automobile accidents. These can potentially cause a leak.Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ About the IH • IH Sports Network • The Encyclopedia of Scott County

◼️ Subscribe • Sponsor • Manage Your Account

◼️ Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, YouTube

Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)