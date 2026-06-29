Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

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Minor damages left behind from Sunday flooding

New River picture by Lacey Strunk.

Flood waters receded across Scott County Sunday afternoon, but left several damaged roads, flooded basements, and other minor damage in their wake.

The Scott County Road Department worked throughout the day Sunday to reopen roads that were temporarily closed by the flooding, but some damage remained as the sun went down. Bull Creek United Baptist Church, south of Huntsville, canceled Sunday evening services after part of the road near the church began to slide away.

At one point Sunday, several roads were closed. Flood-prone roads like O&W Road in Oneida were closed, and also closed were roads with tree damage due to the heavy rains and soft grounds. S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork River gorge was temporarily closed by the National Park Service due to downed trees.

Additionally, widespread power outages occurred throughout Scott County Sunday morning, some due to transformers being struck by lightning, and others due to trees that uprooted in the soggy ground. At one point, more than 5,000 homes and businesses were without power throughout Scott County.

More than six inches of rain fell in places over a 12-hour period beginning just before midnight Saturday night. The National Weather Service had issued a Flood Watch for Scott County and surrounding areas at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, after indications began to grow that thunderstorms might train over the area during the overnight hours. That is exactly what transpired, especially during the last hours before dawn Sunday morning. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and remained in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

At the Scott County Airport in Oneida, 6.12 inches of rain fell over the 12-hour period from midnight to noon. Added to lighter rain that fell earlier Saturday, more than 6.5 inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period.

To put the magnitude of the rainfall into perspective, more rain fell in a 12-hour period Sunday morning that had fallen during the entire months of May and June combined up to that point.

The Big South Fork River was nearing a crest at 24.7 feet near sunset Sunday evening, up almost 20 feet in a 15-hour period. The streamflow of 36,100 cubic feet per second (cfs) smashed the record for the date of June 28, and was the highest streamflow on the BSF River in 3.5 years, dating back to January 2023.

Further upstream, New River was nearing a crest at 22,800 cfs, and Clear Fork crested at 5,770 cfs, as measured at New River Bridge and Burnt Mill Bridge, respectively. Both sites broke single-day streamflow records for the date that were set in 2018.

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The Growth Chart

On Mondays, we present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County. Already-completed projects will shift to the bottom of this list, before eventually falling off the list. There are no major updates this week.

Toomey Road: Contractors for the Scott County Road Department earlier this month completed a paving project on Toomey Road in the Coopertown area west of Oneida. Toomey Road serves as the entrance for the rapidly-growing Toomey Falls subdivision that extends into Black Oak, and is the entrance to the O&W area of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. This parks the first time the road has ever been paved with “hot mix” asphalt.

Dollar General: Although an official opening date has not been announced, construction of the new Dollar General on Coopertown Road in West Oneida is complete, and the store is being stocked. Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, the Goodlettesville, Tenn.-based corporation secured property at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road in the Coopertown community, across from New Haven Baptist Church. The new location is currently hiring. More information can be found at www.dollargeneral.com. The new DG will join other stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins, and Winfield, and is likely not the last DG location in Scott County.

Hammer’s: Signage is now in place for the forthcoming Hammer’s in Huntsville. It will be located in the former Napa Auto Parts building, which is owned by Oneida-based Brewco and is currently being remodeled. The signage reflects the chain’s recent branding as Hammer’s Dry Goods. Hammer’s is not new to Scott County; the company has a warehouse in the Tibbals Industrial Park in Oneida.

Parkside Villas: Stanley Building General Contractors has begun construction on a new condominium unit near Oneida City Park. Parkside Villas will be located next-door to the Scott County Ambulance Service headquarters off Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road, and will consist of four units with two-bedrooms and two baths that will be offered for sale once completed. There will be a monthly HOA. Amy Martin, Oneida realtor and Stanley Building representative, called it “a new style of housing here in the county. Home ownership and someone else does the maintenance.”

Niggs Creek Road: After the condemned railroad overpass at High Point was demolished in late April, Cookeville-based contractors have begun construction of the new bridge that will eventually result in the reopening of Niggs Creek Road.

The Oak & Ash: Scott County’s newest restaurant is the Oak & Ash, which opened last week in Winfield. It is located in the building that has formerly housed Moose’s Sports Bar & Grill, Murf’s Gearbox Grill, and Boo’s Roadhouse. The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Tuesdays.

The Florist: A new flower shop has opened in Oneida. The Florist is located in Northtown Plaza, 20435 Alberta Street, and is owned by Tony Litton. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant is being constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. The targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast-food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and continues to prepare it for the start of construction.

Dairy Queen: Nick Patel, who owns several other businesses in Scott County, is planning to purchase a DQ franchise that will be located in Oneida. Patel told the Independent Herald in March that the property for the new store has not yet been finalized.

Polo’s Italian Restaurant: Polo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, which will be located in Oneida Plaza (up the sidewalk from Walmart), announced on April 3 that its new store will open soon. A grand opening has not yet been announced.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza.

Huntsville Store: Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store. Signage for that store went up at the site of the old Hickory Mill on S.R. 63 last month. A convenience store and “fast food” are also planned for the location. Mayor Dennis Jeffers says the fast food portion of the business will not be a recognizable chain, but will instead be a store kitchen.

Veterans Memorial: Although not officially open, work has been completed on the new Revolutionary veterans memorial, which is located at the John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville. The memorial pays tribute to the Revolutionary War veterans who later moved to present-day Scott County.

New Flea Market: The 63/27 Flea Market recently opened at the former mobile home retail lot on U.S. Highway 27 just south of the S.R. 63 intersection in Huntsville. Tina Reed — who most folks will recognize from Perdue’s Shell Kitchen in Huntsville — is the face behind the new flea market, which rents spaces for $25 per day.

O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area re-opened last month, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park.

Alberta Street resurfacing: Rogers Group has completed its resurfacing of U.S. Highway 27 through Oneida.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has added cardiology and neurology to the list of services it is offering at its new clinic, located adjacent to the Scott County Food Court on U.S. Highway 27 in south Oneida.

27/63 Site Prep: Excavating work has been ongoing at a commercial lot located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville, and a home that was located on the property has been demolished. According to Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, there is no construction slated for the site. Dirt removed from the property is being used for the new convenience store across the road, while the property itself remains for sale through Ayers Auction & Real Estate.

More to Come: Something to add? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

☀️ Weather: The rain is behind us, and this week is going to be hot and dry. Temperatures will be in the low 90s each day this week, with heat indices reaching 100 degrees or greater at times. Nighttime temperatures won’t offer much relief, as we’ll be stuck in the low 70s at night. It’ll be very muggy. There’ll be slight chances of thunderstorms beginning Wednesday night and continuing through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

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📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Huntsville Municipal Pool is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. each week day. Admission is $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 9:45 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Friday: The Big South Fork swimming pool at Bandy Creek is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $3 for ages 13 and up, or $2 for ages 6-12.

The Community Calendar is presented weekly by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District pipelines are generally safe. They can be damaged by things such as excavation, natural forces, and automobile accidents. These can potentially cause a leak. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)