Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Open your account online — anytime, anywhere! First National Bank makes it easier than ever to bank with us. You can open an account online, from the comfort of your home or on the go. Start now. (Sponsored content.)

First story headline

New River is pictured from the Winona Bridge by Lacey Strunk on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The river went from record low flow to record high flow, cresting at over 12,000 cubic feet per second at the New River Bridge downstream.

HUNTSVILLE | Officially, much of Scott County is still in an extreme drought. However, that drought status appears to be on life support, as early-summer rains have put a big dent in the year-to-date rainfall deficit.

Multiple inches of rain fell across southern Scott County during the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning. Between two and four inches of rain were received in places like Smokey Junction and Glenmary, and much more was received further south in parts of Morgan County.

As a result, local rivers went from record-low streamflows to record-high streamflows for the date of May 30, as both New River and the Big South Fork River crested at around 12,000 cubic feet per second, as measured at the U.S. Highway 27 bridge near Huntsville and Leatherwood Ford, respectively.

Officially, the Scott County Airport received 1.1 inches of rain — far less than areas further south, but still enough to end the month with 4.97 inches of rainfall, making June 2026 the first month since October 2025 that has ended with a rainfall surplus.

For the year, Scott County has received 18.7 inches of rain, still well below the normal of 26.1 inches that typically falls by June 1. However, the month of May started with 2026 on par with 2007 for the driest start to a year in Scott County’s history. The trend, at least for now, is in a positive direction, and NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting another month of above-average rainfall in June.

Need a good rate on your auto insurance? Contact your local State Farm agent, Roger Baldwin. (Sponsored content.)

Tennessee turns 230

Today — June 1, 2026 — is the State of Tennessee’s 230th birthday.

Tennessee was admitted to the union on June 1, 1796, becoming the sixteenth state.

The area that is now Tennessee was originally claimed by North Carolina. The earliest white settlements were in upper East Tennessee and in the Nashville area. Eventually, North Carolina ceded its land west of the Appalachians to the federal government to pay off debts from the Revolutionary War. The settlers west of the mountains set up the State of Franklin, in what was the first attempt to establish a state on the western side of the mountains. Franklin had a constitution, a legislature, and even a governor — John Sevier. But the federal government wasn’t ready for a new state, and gave the lands back to North Carolina. The land that is now Tennessee became known as “The Territory South of the River Ohio,” or the Southwest Territory. William Blount was placed in charge of the territory by President George Washington.

But the people of Tennessee didn’t stop. In 1796, a census was conducted that found more than 77,000 people living here. A petition for statehood was carried to Philadelphia — then the nation’s capital — on horseback, and the Senate eventually voted to make Tennessee the sixteenth state. President Washington made it official with his signature on June 1, 1796.

The Growth Chart

On Mondays, we present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County. Already-completed projects will shift to the bottom of this list, before eventually falling off the list.

The Oak & Ash: Scott County’s newest restaurant is the Oak & Ash, which opened last week in Winfield. It is located in the building that has formerly housed Moose’s Sports Bar & Grill, Murf’s Gearbox Grill, and Boo’s Roadhouse. The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Tuesdays.

The Florist: A new flower shop has opened in Oneida. The Florist is located in Northtown Plaza, 20435 Alberta Street, and is owned by Tony Litton. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area re-opened last week, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park.

Parkside Villas: Stanley Building General Contractors has begun construction on a new condominium unit near Oneida City Park. Parkside Villas will be located next-door to the Scott County Ambulance Service headquarters off Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road, and will consist of four units with two-bedrooms and two baths that will be offered for sale once completed. There will be a monthly HOA. Amy Martin, Oneida realtor and Stanley Building representative, called it “a new style of housing here in the county. Home ownership and someone else does the maintenance.”

Hammer’s: A poorly-kept secret was made official last month, when Hammer’s — best-known locally for its store in Clinton, though it also has a store in Wartburg and in several other locations throughout the region — announced that it will soon be opening a new store in Huntsville. It will be located in the former Napa Auto Parts building, which is owned by Oneida-based Brewco and is currently being remodeled. Hammer’s is not new to Oneida; the company has a warehouse in the Tibbals Industrial Park in Oneida.

Niggs Creek Road: Construction of a new railroad overpass at High Point has begun, with the demolition of the existing bridge — which has been condemned by TDOT — beginning in late April and nearing completion.

Alberta Street resurfacing: The resurfacing of Alberta Street through Oneida is nearing completion. Rogers Group is laying down new asphalt along a stretch of highway from near the Boys & Girls Club on the south end to near Bear Creek Road on the north end. The lanes of travel and shoulders have been completed, with only some intersection work needed to complete the project.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant is being constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. The targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast-food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and continues to prepare it for the start of construction.

Dairy Queen: Nick Patel, who owns several other businesses in Scott County, is planning to purchase a DQ franchise that will be located in Oneida. Patel told the Independent Herald in March that the property for the new store has not yet been finalized.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of constructing a store at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road in the Coopertown community, across from New Haven Baptist Church. The new location is currently hiring. More information can be found at www.dollargeneral.com. The new DG will join other stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins, and Winfield, and is likely not the last DG location in Scott County.

Polo’s Italian Restaurant: Polo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, which will be located in Oneida Plaza (up the sidewalk from Walmart), announced on April 3 that its new store will open soon. A grand opening has not yet been announced.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza.

Huntsville Store: Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store. Signage for that store went up at the site of the old Hickory Mill on S.R. 63 last month. A convenience store and “fast food” are also planned for the location. Mayor Dennis Jeffers says the fast food portion of the business will not be a recognizable chain, but will instead be a store kitchen.

Veterans Memorial: Although not officially open, work has been completed on the new Revolutionary veterans memorial, which is located at the John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville. The memorial pays tribute to the Revolutionary War veterans who later moved to present-day Scott County.

New Flea Market: The 63/27 Flea Market recently opened at the former mobile home retail lot on U.S. Highway 27 just south of the S.R. 63 intersection in Huntsville. Tina Reed — who most folks will recognize from Perdue’s Shell Kitchen in Huntsville — is the face behind the new flea market, which rents spaces for $25 per day.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville has opened both its new buildings on the Oneida campus, which represents a $17 million investment. The back building houses the college’s diesel and power line programs, while the front building houses industrial maintenance, building construction, and a new program that will launch soon: aviation maintenance. The existing buildings on the Oneida campus have been painted to match the new buildings. The only thing that remains incomplete is the final paving of the parking lots. Gov. Bill Lee visited Scott County to officially open the new buildings on May 12.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has added cardiology and neurology to the list of services it is offering at its new clinic, located adjacent to the Scott County Food Court on U.S. Highway 27 in south Oneida.

27/63 Site Prep: Excavating work has been ongoing at a commercial lot located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville, and a home that was located on the property has been demolished. According to Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, there is no construction slated for the site. Dirt removed from the property is being used for the new convenience store across the road, while the property itself remains for sale through Ayers Auction & Real Estate.

More to Come: Something to add? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

The Week Ahead

🌦️ Weather: There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny with a high near 80°. After today, we’ll be dry the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that start off in the mid 70s on Tuesday before warming into the mid 80s by Friday. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

—

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Huntsville Municipal Pool will be open each day this week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3. The Oneida City Park Splashpad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 423-569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Friday: The Big South Fork swimming pool at Bandy Creek is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $3 for ages 13 and up, or $2 for ages 6-12.

The Community Calendar is presented weekly by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District pipelines are generally safe. They can be damaged by things such as excavation, natural forces, and automobile accidents. These can potentially cause a leak.Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ About the IH • IH Sports Network • The Encyclopedia of Scott County

◼️ Subscribe • Sponsor • Manage Your Account

◼️ Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, YouTube

Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)