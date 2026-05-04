Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

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Highway 27 Unity Club announces new chapter

ONEIDA | Highway 27 Unity Club has announced what it calls a “meaningful new chapter in its journey of serving the recovery community.”

The club, located on Alberta Street in Oneida, has officially acquired its building, securing a safe and welcoming place that will “continue to be available for individuals for as long as they need it.”

As previously reported, Oneida’s Jerry and Diane Slaven — the faces behind JDS Technologies in Oneida and Winfield — acquired the Highway 27 Unity Club property from a court-ordered auction and provided lifetime use of it to the club.

The club’s Amy Montgomery — who is also the owner of Recovery Ridge sober living home in Oneida — said the stability of acquiring the property “allows us to better fulfill our mission — helping people from all walks of life find support, healing, and a path toward rebuilding their lives.”

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jerry and Diane Slaven for this incredible gift,” Montgomery said. “Their generosity has made it possible for us to continue serving the community in a bigger and more meaningful way. Their belief in recovery and in people has truly changed lives.”

Montgomery called the club’s meeting space more than just a building.

“It’s a lifeline,” she said. “Every day, individuals come through our doors seeking connection, understanding, and the tools necessary to overcome addiction and life’s challenges. The impact has been powerful, with many finding hope and purpose again.”

Highway 27 Unity Club has also added a meeting. Alcoholics Anonymous now meets at the club at noon on Wednesdays, in addition to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

“This ensures that more individuals have access to recovery support at times that fit their daily lives,” Montgomery said.

The contributions the Slavens have made toward recovery, meanwhile, don’t stop with the meeting space. They have also provided employment opportunities to members of the recovery community.

“These jobs are more than just work. They represent dignity, responsibility, and a renewed sense of purpose,” Montgomery said. “For many, this has been a crucial step in reclaiming their lives and building a stable future.

“The Highway 27 Unity Club continues to stand as a beacon of hope, unity, and transformation,” Montgomery said. “With the support of compassionate individuals like Jerry and Diane Slaven, we are able to make a lasting difference, one life at a time.”

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The growth chart

On Mondays, we present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County.

Parkside Villas: Stanley Building General Contractors has begun construction on a new condominium unit near Oneida City Park. Parkside Villas will be located next-door to the Scott County Ambulance Service headquarters off Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road, and will consist of four units with two-bedrooms and two baths that will be offered for sale once completed. There will be a monthly HOA. Amy Martin, Oneida realtor and Stanley Building representative, called it “a new style of housing here in the county. Home ownership and someone else does the maintenance.”

O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is slated to re-open in weeks, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park.

Niggs Creek Road: Construction of a new railroad overpass at High Point has begun, with the demolition of the existing bridge — which has been condemned by TDOT — beginning in late April.

Alberta Street resurfacing: The resurfacing of Alberta Street through Oneida is currently underway. Rogers Group is simultaneously milling the existing pavement, and laying down new asphalt along a stretch of highway from near the Boys & Girls Club on the south end to near Bear Creek Road on the north end.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant is being constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. The targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and continues to prepare it for the start of construction.

Dairy Queen: Nick Patel, who owns several other businesses in Scott County, is planning to purchase a DQ franchise that will be located in Oneida. Patel told the Independent Herald in March that the property for the new store has not yet been finalized.

Polo’s Italian Restaurant: Polo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, which will be located in Oneida Plaza (up the sidewalk from Walmart), announced on April 3 that its new store will open soon. A grand opening has not yet been announced.

Huntsville property: Although mum remains the word — at least officially — on the potential tenant for the former Napa Auto Parts building on Baker Highway in Huntsville, Oneida-based Brewco, which owns the property, continues to make significant renovations to the building. The pending tenant is a poorly-kept secret, but the owner of the business has said he is not ready to make a formal announcement.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of constructing a store at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road in the Coopertown community, across from New Haven Baptist Church. The floor has been poured and parking lot paving is set to begin. The new DG will join other stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins, and Winfield, and is likely not the last DG location in Scott County.

New Flea Market: The 63/27 Flea Market recently opened at the former mobile home retail lot on U.S. Highway 27 just south of the S.R. 63 intersection in Huntsville. Tina Reed — who most folks will recognize from Perdue’s Shell Kitchen in Huntsville — is the face behind the new flea market, which rents spaces for $25 per day.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville has opened both its new buildings on the Oneida campus, which represents a $17 million investment. The back building houses the college’s diesel and power line programs, while the front building houses industrial maintenance, building construction, and a new program that will launch soon: aviation maintenance. The existing buildings on the Oneida campus have been painted to match the new buildings. The only thing that remains incomplete is the final paving of the parking lots.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza. Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store. Signage for that store went up at the site of the old Hickory Mill on S.R. 63 last month. A convenience store and “fast food” are also planned for the location.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain has opened a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance, which was the home of Marcum’s Parts before that.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened a new medical facility next-door to the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida that is currently accepting patients for University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers said in January that cardiology and high-risk pregnancy will be added later.

More to Come: There are several other businesses that are in the preliminary or planning stages, including some in Huntsville. No official announcements have yet been made, but could be forthcoming shortly. Something to add? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

☀️ Weather: Today will be nice, but it won’t stay that way all week. We’ll be sunny and 77° this afternoon, but rain returns to the forecast tomorrow afternoon, with slight rain chances at first, and then rain will become likely tomorrow night and remain likely through Thursday. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

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📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additionally, Bingo will be offered today at 1 p.m and Golden Grooves Exercise at 2 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Primary elections will be held for the August general election today across Tennessee. Polls will be open in Scott County from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Tai Chi at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Golden Grooves Exercise at 1 p.m.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Crafts at 1 p.m.

Thursday: The Oneida Special School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at the Central Office Training Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Community Calendar is presented weekly by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District pipelines are generally safe. They can be damaged by things such as excavation, natural forces, and automobile accidents. These can potentially cause a leak.Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)