Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

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Honor roll students announced at county schools

Principals at three schools in Scott County — Burchfield, Huntsville Elementary, and Robbins — have announced their schools’ honor roll students for the third nine-week grading period. Following are those lists of students.

Burchfield School

Kindergarten

First Honor Roll: Parker Phillips, Kane Smith, Ember Hammock, Alayna Baggett and Caleb Cotton.

Second Honor Roll: Jay Anderson, Memphis Daugherty, Hazel Fosster, Nevaeh Jones, Oakley Olinger, Aaliyah Spence, Hudson Stonecipher, Toni Jo Duncan, Ethan Fritz, Jonnie Phillips, Rowdy Reynolds, Axle Roberts, Ava Smith, Madelyn Emmons, Eunice Jeffers, Cypress Peters, Landon Phillipos, Finnley Sexton, John Henry Smith, Jensen Vaughn, Jordyn York and John Zimlich.

Perfect Attendance: Raiden Gibson, Liam Huckeby, Oakley Olinger, Brooklyn Allred, Jonnie Phillips, Eric Smith, Gunner Chitwood, Eunice Jeffers, Hadassah Metcalf, Landon Phillips and Jordyn York.

1st Grade

First Honor Roll: Grazelin King, Jaelynn Lawson, Laynie Spradlin, Paisley Spradlin, Rowan Dean, McKenna Bradley, Laynie King, Mason Lay and Samuel Tucker.

Second Honor Roll: Ryleigh Floyd, JonahLee Harness, Elliot Spradlin, Kaizlynn Crabtree, Davi Crockett, Ameah Harness, Neyland Harness, Will Crabtree, Mattis Duggar, Jerzie Kimbrell, Zaiden Leib, Braxleigh Patterson, Jorin Shalkowski, Preslee Tucker and Paisley Wilson.

Perfect Attendance: Dorian Davis, Liam Hale, Cole Hughett, Jesse June Manis, Laynie Spradlin, Kaizlynn Crabtree, Davi Crockett, Rowan Dean, Everleigh Etheridge, Gage Griffith, Greyson Warren, Elarah Goodman, Madalyn Graham, Oaklynn Hart, Cash Hazen, Laynie King and Oaklie Worley.

2nd Grade

First Honor Roll: Bryleigh Goodman, Veyda Hanson, Ancil Hutson, Canaan Lloyd, Malachy Mays, JaKoby Duncan, Cooper Garrett and Emmett Golden.

Second Honor Roll: Daxson Adkins, Charley Anderson, Carley Duncan, Huxley Kuhling, Boone Manis, Colton Overton, Jonah Peters, Flynn Chitwood, Logan Martin and Maximus Martin.

Perfect Attendance: Daxson Adkins, Bryleigh Golden, Peyton Jeffers, Huxley Kuhling, Boone Manis, Colton Overton, JaKoby Duncan, Logan Martin, Maximus Martin, Kyndall Massey, Matthew Melton and Eli West.

3rd Grade

First Honor Roll: Jaxon Langlois and Bentley Monroe.

Second Honor Roll: Emma Davis, Evalynne Fogleman, Joey Gibson, Hynlie Regan, Kasen Roysdon, Brooklyn Stephens, Noah Underwood, Aspyn Baggett, Abby Clowers and Xavier Davis.

Perfect Attendance: Zoey Cotton, Kiana Crabtree, Emma Davis, Evalynne Fogleman, Shaylyn Hall, Medoly Jeffers, Hynlie Reagan, Hunter Roe, Brooklyn Stephens, Trinity Wagner, Xavier Davis, Avah Gayheart and Kinlyn Harness-Kirby.

4th Grade

First Honor Roll: Reid Cecil, Alexis Selvidge, Briley West, Nathan Perdue and Haven Reagan.

Second Honor Roll: Lyanna Bradley, Connor Chitwood, Axton Harness, Kinlee Kidd, Kynzie Kidd, Keegan Rogers, Ivy Anderson, Xavier Daniels, Charlee Gibson, Taylin Hale, Adeline King, Jaith Massey, Remington Roberts, Parker Rosser, Barrett Spradlin and Amara Vanderpool.

Perfect Attendance: Reid Cecil, Connor Chitwood, Luke Crockett, Mason Davis, Kynize Kidd, Emit King, Raiden Olinger, Abigail Stephens, Jacob Burk, Nevaeh Hall and Nathan Perdue.

5th Grade

First Honor Roll: Breanna Helton, Christian Mabry, Kye Wilson, Cadence Phillips and Bretley Stephens.

Second Honor Roll: Bristol Harness, Idra Hutson, Avery King, Brynden Lawson, Braxton Smith, Jessica Smith, Mason Underwood, Maggie Gibson, Carly Byrge, Karsyn Clowers, Lila Belle Gibson, Talanie Hackworth, Aytumn Howard, Willow Kidd, Jase Phillips, Bentley Roe and Brayden Stephens.

Perfect Attendance: Breanna Helton, Avery King, Brentley Lloyd, Kye Wilson, Kloee Young, Maggie Brooks, Willow Kidd, Bentley Roe, Brayden Stephens and Canzada Terry.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Kayden Brazzeal, Raven Carson, Genesis Chitwood and Shaelyn Marcum.

Second Honor Roll: Weston Carl, Syren Reagan, Jeremiah Bellmore, Kamryn Brazzeal, Anderson Hall, Tinleigh Martin, Tyson Miller, Dalton Reed and Lilly York.

Perfect Attendance: Kayden Gunter, Chloe King, Shaelyn Marcum, Syren Reagan, Lillie Sanford, Tyson Miller and Dalton Reed.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Aleighana Cotton and Emmaleia York.

Second Honor Roll: Tyson Wagner, Luke Cecil, Jazmyne Kimbrell and Riley Newport.

Perfect Attendance: Aleighana Cotton, Jayda Gibson, Savanna Grundy, Koda Hughett, Allyssa Phillips, Korbin Richardson, Zaidyn Takemoto, Luke Cecil, Liam Chitwood, Jackie Gibson, Alizah Kimberlin, Jazmyne Kimbrell, Luke Miller and Blake Moore.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Mena Carson, Victoria Kidd, Anisten Harvey, Zoe Lewallen and Cheyenne Watson.

Second Honor Roll: Kendyl Daugherty, Megan Duncan, Kasen Golden, Elijah Jeffers, Keiley Noe, Abygale Overton, Jacelynn Sexton, Alexis King, Allie Privett and Kenneth Wiliams.

Perfect Attendance: Branson Bowling, Kasen Golden, Payton Graham, Abygale Overton, Jacelynn Sexton, Matthew Acres, Alexis Duncan, Anisten Harvey, Emma King, Madalen Partin, Jozey Sexton and Cheyenne Watson.

Huntsville Elementary School

Kindergarten

First Honor Roll: Addison Jeffers, Arya Phillips, Raylee Blevins, Ada Douglas, Namoi Howard, Serayah Strunk and Lydia Braden.

Second Honor Roll: Karmyn Butler, Erick Guzman, Adrianna Louvins, Casen McKee, Aary Patel, Aaliyah Sexton, Josie Terry, Dawson Brewster, Jaci Phillips, Greyson Stansberry, Marnie Wilcon, Ellanor Howard, Rafe Allen, Raelyn Stephens, Levi Henry, Reagan Buttram, Brantlee Massey, Adonis Lee, Cage McKee, Waylon Sharpe and Avery Jeffers.

Perfect Attendance: Raven Manley, Casen McKee, Raylin Smith, Serayah Strunk, Tucker Bell, Raelyn Sexton, Brighton Bowe, Lydia Braden, Amaya Terry and Avery Jeffers.

1st Grade

First Honor Roll: MaKayla Bryson, Kenleigh Mullins, Avery Capley, Abram Dople, Henry Jeffers, Magnus Sands, Enoch Carson, Aree Jeffers, Jaxon Litton, Bo McKinnon, Callie Miller, Elliot Patton and Hudson Stevens.

Second Honor Roll: Mariah Lowe, Ari McCann, Gunner Moffitt, Noah Compbell, Gwendylan DeLaCruz, Macie Ward, Aurora Ellis, Ethan Coil, Henley Adkisson, Brenda Potter and A.J. Strunk.

Perfect Attendance: Mariah Lowe, Gunner Moffitt, McKinleigh Terry, Maleah Pierce, Allison Childs, Heavenleigh Harris, Xylah Roberts, Magnus Sands, Allie Sexton, Enoch Carson, Dawson Lowe and Emma Webb.

2nd Grade

First Honor Roll: Travis Sharpe, Jenna Hickman, Maddox Bailey, Oaklan Hughett, Noah Strunk, Mia Allen, Kynzlee Carr, Tucker McKinnon, Jayla Phillips, Tymberley Reagan, Hensley Shelton and Kenny Greene.

Second Honor Roll: Adalee Ray, Laithen Harness, Katelyn Lewallen, Kellan West, Jaxxin Hibbard, Noah Kennedy, Camden McKee, Harper Pendergrass, Brooks Braden and Shaylen Bryson.

Perfect Attendance: Maddox Bailey, Karson Lay, Katelyn Lewallen, Noah Strunk, Aliyah Webbb, Kellan West and Camden McKee.

3rd Grade

First Honor Roll: Noah Roberts, Jaylee Sexton and Gamble Walker.

Second Honor Roll: Casie Carson, Adleigh Hamby, Lily Mason, Branson Mullins, Liam Terry, Owen Marlow, Colton Byrge, Carson Hutson, Brylee Abney, Brayden Botts, Brody Ellis, Isabella Miller, Abigail Adkins, Isaac Ball, Rylan Blevins, Eli Harness, Braecyn Myers, Kambryn Phillips and Tristan Phillips.

Perfect Attendance: Adleigh Hamby, Kessa Rash, Owen Marlow, Liam Terry and Zelda Bates.

4th Grade

First Honor Roll: Jycen Casey, Adalyn Richardson, Reegan Jeffers, Elleigh Hutson, Ethan Horne, Ashlynn Bowling, Abel Carson, Harper Hughett, Evan Patton and Brandy Hall.

Second Honor Roll: Baylee Brummett, Camdyn Cotton, Lariah Stephens, Xarayah Roberts, Brinleigh Jeffers, Weston Goodman, Alyssa McGee, Braylee Sexton, McKinley Humphrey, Jace Sexton, Abigail Jones and Emerie Jeffers.

Perfect Attendance: Baylee Brummett, Xarayah Roberts, Riley Letner, Cali Boyatt, Conlee Jeffers and Josh Sexton.

Robbins School

Pre-K

Perfect Attendance: Harper Adams, Hazel Adam and Wyatt Willoughby.

Kindergarten

1st Grade

First Honor Roll: Rustle Boshears, Nora Duncan and Kamden Willoughby.

Second Honor Roll: Marley Anderson, Addilynn Gayheart, Bella Hatfield, Johnathan Jeffers, Maddox Morgan, Roman Sexton, Khloe Soloe and Ryker Stephens.

Perfect Attendance: Rebekah Green.

2nd Grade

First Honor Roll: Cannon Blevins, Grayson Elliott, Rhylee Henry, Kaidon Hughett, Katalina Newport and Thea Sharpe.

Second Honor Roll: Melinda Davidson, Clara Davis, Raven Harness, Haley Myers, Amelia Ross, Maddie Smith and Ivy Terry.

Perfect Attendance: Cannon Blevins and Katalina Newport.

3rd Grade

First Honor Roll: Easton Gibson, Blake Walker and Brynlee West.

Second Honor Roll: Damien Jeffers, Kable Jeffers, Paige Lavery, Silar Shafer and Harley Terry.

Perfect Attendance: Callie Terry and Owen West.

4th Grade

First Honor Roll: Millie Carson, Easton Jeffers, Noah Price, Arya Smith, Darcee Stonecipher and Rodrick Terry.

Second Honor Roll: Nova Eskew, Arabella Newport, Raylynn Oxendine, Granger Thompson and Raeleigh West.

Perfect Attendance: Rodrick Terry.

5th Grade

First Honor Roll: Rosalie Russelburg and Matthan Sharpe.

Second Honor Roll: Annie Braden, Kayleigh Hughett, Trinitee Kimbrell, Blake Overton, Easton Pendergrass and Jaxton Sumner.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Greyson Frogge, Paisley Hammonds, Jace Storey and Hadley West.

Second Honor Roll: Harley Cooper, Kelci Duncan and Rhylee Smith.

Perfect Attendance: Aeron Chitwood, Emma Daugherty, Jeremiah Newport and Hadley West.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Emma Kidd, Baylen Miller and Brielle Swinson.

Second Honor Roll: Houston Carroll, Bella Ellis, Hannah Gilbert, Brenna Griffith, Lydia Griffith, Brinley Mason, Alyssa Nagy, Lilli Newport, Jad Overton, Kimber Smith and Faith Wagner.

Perfect Attendance: Hannah Gilbert, Baylen Miller and Brielle Swinson.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Jacob Byrd, Kaitlyn Russ and Roland Russelburg.

Second Honor Roll: Pyper Anderson, Auston Bertram, Melanija Bjelanovic, Cloey Daugherty, Preston Hammonds, Aliahna Hughett, Xander Kimbrell, Rubyann Melton, Kaylee Richardson, Banner Ritchie, Railey Smith, Jerry Terry, Gabe Valladares and Allie Wall.

Perfect Attendance: Xander Kimbrell.

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Drought conditions worsen locally

One of the driest springs in recent memory is leading to the onset of drought conditions throughout the Southeast and much of the continental United States, including here at home.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor — a collaborative effort of various state and federal agencies — released Thursday shows all of Scott County in either a “Moderate Drought” or “Abnormally Dry” status.

The Drought Monitor uses a five-step assessment scale to classify drought conditions, beginning with “Abnormally Dry,” then progressing to “Moderate Drought,” “Severe Drought,” “Extreme Drought,” and “Exceptional Drought.”

Virtually all of Tennessee was at least “Abnormally Dry” as of Thursday’s release. Seventy percent of the state’s land mass is in a “Moderate Drought,” including part of Scott County. “Severe Drought,” which encompasses 20% of the state’s land mass, creeps as close by as southern Morgan County.

According to the National Weather Service, just over half an inch of rain was received in the Oneida area early Sunday morning, as observed at the Scott County Airport, where 0.54 inches of rain was officially recorded. That came on the heels of just over an inch of rain — 1.03 inches, to be precise — that was recorded during thunderstorms on Wednesday. As a result, April is off to a wet start, but it comes on the heels of a very dry month of March. Only 2.53 inches of rain were recorded in Scott County in March, far below the month’s normal of 5.70 inches. Annual rainfall since January 1 is running more than five inches below normal already — about 11.4 inches, compared to 16.7 inches by this time in an average year.

As a result, streamflows have dipped to record springtime lows at times. Even with the rainfall that has been seen in recent days, the Big South Fork River was flowing at just 600 cubic feet per second (cfs) at Leatherwood Ford west of Oneida late Sunday morning. That was not quite a record low for the date; the record was set in 1986, at 436 cfs. However, it was easily in the bottom 25th percentile for the date. The normal streamflow on the Big South Fork in early April is over 2,000 cfs. Further upstream, the Clear Fork River was flowing at just 170 cfs at Burnt Mill Ford — slightly above record low of 124 cfs set in 1986, but well below the average of almost 600 cfs.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

The Week Ahead

☀️ Weather: Beautiful weather returns this week, with lots of sun each day and relatively light winds for this time of year. Temperatures will start on the cool side — in the mid 30s Monday morning before warming to about 64° in the afternoon, and perhaps only topping out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. But we’ll see a nice warming trend later in the week, with temperatures approaching 70° by Wednesday and pushing closer to 80° by Friday! Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

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📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Tai Chi at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Golden Grooves Exercise at 1 p.m.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Tai Chi at 11 a.m. and Crafts at 1 p.m.

Thursday: The Scott County Board of Education will meet in regular session at the Central Office in Huntsville, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Citizens Gas Utility District operates natural gas distribution pipelines in portions of Scott and Morgan counties. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)