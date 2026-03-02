Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Human remains discovered in eastern Scott County

HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning that human remains have been discovered in the Pioneer community, and authorities are working to identify them.

The remains were discovered by a hunter Saturday evening in the Pioneer area.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it is “working diligently to determine the identity of the individual. Once a positive identification is made and next of kin have been properly notified, we will provide an update to the public.”

The Sheriff’s Office also asked the public to refrain from speculation. However, speculation began almost immediately. There are a number of unsolved missing persons cases in Scott County.

One of those cases was closed in March 2025, when Kentucky authorities announced that human remains discovered in McCreary County in October 2023 were those of Will Cross, a 29-year-old Scott County man who had been missing since 2018.

Other missing persons from Scott County include:

Philip Bowling, 43, missing from the Brimstone area since 2021 when he became the subject of a manhunt after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Christina Bussell, 26, missing from the Winfield area since 2011.

Darlene Chitwood, missing from the Strunk, Ky. area since 2022.

Audie Harness, 78, missing from the Huntsville area since 2024, when a TBI Silver Alert was issued.

Justin Lowe, 41, missing from the Pioneer area since 2022.

Curtis Lowe, missing from the Pioneer area since 2022.

Dowell Phillips, 57, missing from the Helenwood area since 2012.

D.A.’s office holds domestic violence training

HARROGATE, Tenn. | The office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler hosted domestic violence training last week on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University here, featuring nationally-recognized trainer Mark Wynn.

Law enforcement, prosecutors, advocates, health care professionals, educators, and others from Tennessee and Virginia traveled to LMU for the training, which focused on strengthening coordinated community response efforts, improving investigation and prosecution practices, and enhancing victim safety in stalking, domestic and sexual violence cases.

Mark Wynn, a former lieutenant over the Domestic Violence Division with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, has trained professionals in all fifty states and internationally for more than three decades. A Fulbright Specialist and survivor, Wynn brings both professional expertise and lived experience to his work, equipping communities with practical tools to improve offender accountability and trauma-informed response.

Among the agencies represented were the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksboro Police Department, LaFollette Police Department, Lee County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, LMU Police Department, New Tazewell Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Partner agencies who attended included the Scott County Shelter Society, CASA, Community Health of East Tennessee, Claiborne County Advisory Board, Claiborne County Family Justice Center, Claiborne County School District, the District Attorney’s Office, Lee County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Lincoln Memorial University staff, LMU criminal justice students, LMU social work students, McNabb Center, Safe Space, and Servolution.

“Strong partnerships create stronger outcomes for victims,” said Assistant District Attorney Ashley Hamilton Denton. “We appreciate everyone who continues to prioritize coordinated, informed responses to domestic violence in our communities.”

Campbell County mother convicted in child abuse case

JACKSBORO, Tenn. | On Thursday, February 26, 2026, following a three-day trial, a Campbell County jury found Holly Daugherty, 28, of LaFollette, Tennessee, guilty of three counts of Aggravated Child Abuse of a Child Under 8. The convictions stem from abuse inflicted upon her three-month-old twin sons.

After the jury’s verdict, Campbell County Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden immediately revoked the defendant’s bail and placed her in custody. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

This case was investigated by Special Agent Danielle Lawson, formerly of the LaFollette Police Department, and Kayla Mayle, formerly of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. The State also recognizes the critical assistance of Special Agent Rachel Bakaletz of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the medical expertise of Dr. Karen Lakin of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys General Andi L. Bridges and Apryl C. Bradshaw.

USDA announces grant for new skid steer for Huntsville

Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers (left) poses with a new Kioti skid steer loader purchased by the Town of Huntsville using $38,000 in grant funding. He is joined by State Rep. Kelly Keisling, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann field representative Tammy Merritt, representatives of the USDA, and Huntsville Alderman Jackson Sharp.

HUNTSVILLE | U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development Tennessee Director Patrick Jaynes on Friday announced a $38,000 Community Facilities grant for the Town of Huntsville to purchase a new skid steer.

The skid steer will support maintenance of the town’s water and wastewater systems, as well as park services.

“Rural Development is proud of our partnership with Huntsville to ensure the community has the investment it needs to serve its residents safely and effectively,” Jaynes said. “These investments reflect the commitment of President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to continue strengthening rural infrastructure and supporting essential services in communities that need it most.”

Over the past four years, USDA Rural Development has invested more than $287,000 in Community Facilities projects for Huntsville, including fire protection, municipal operations, and infrastructure maintenance.

The Week Ahead

🌧️ Weather: Some light rain showers today will kick off a very warm week. We’ll be a bit on the cool side today, but temperatures will be in the 70s most of the week, with only slight chances of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday: The Oneida Lady Indians will face Oakdale at Roane State in Harriman in the Region 2-A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the IH Sports Network.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott Highlanders will face Fulton at Clinton in the Region 2-3A semifinals at 6 p.m. The Oneida Indians will face Jellico at Roane State in Harriman in the Region 2-A semifinals at 6 p.m. The games will be broadcast on the IH Sports Network.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Region 2-A girls championship game will be at 7 p.m. at Roane State in Harriman.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Oneida Special School District Board of Education will meet at the Central Office Training Center at 6 p.m.

Thursday: The Region 2-A boys championship game will be at 7 p.m. at Roane State in Harriman, and the Region 2-3A boys championship game will be at 7 p.m. at Clinton.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District.

