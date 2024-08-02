😎 Good Friday morning, Scott County! TGIF! Here’s a look at what’s happening in the community this weekend.

Pictured: Tyler Warner shared this photo of Double Ledge Arch in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. For more photos, check out the Hiking Big South Fork group on Facebook.

Weather

⛈️ Thunderstorm chances continue today and tomorrow.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:43/8:45 • Records: 97° (1980), 50° (1974) • YTD Precipitation: 39.2” (Normal: 36.8”).

Details: Some folks saw rain yesterday but most were for much of the day, until another round of thunderstorms rolled through during the late evening hours. Those late evening thunderstorms dropped another half-inch of rain or more for most areas, as our stretch of waterlogged days continues. Today will be more of the same, as thunderstorms become likely … and remain likely into tomorrow. As has been the case recently, it’ll be impossible to know in advance where the heaviest thunderstorms are going to set up. But some areas could receive another two to three inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

Further Out: Dry weather will finally set in on Sunday, along with hot temperatures. We’ll push 90° both Monday and Tuesday of next week. The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday will be much the same, with only slight chances for isolated thunderstorms.

River Conditions: The Big South Fork River spiked to over 4,000 cfs late Wednesday, though it has since settled back to about half that — still well above normal for this time of year, and well above the 75th percentile. Further upstream, Clear Fork is also well above normal, above 1,000 cfs and climbing. Water clarity is poor, with muddy waters due to rainwater runoff. Additional increases to streamflows are possible the next two days.

You can always find the latest weather forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Election Results: Chris Shelton will represent Scott County’s 3rd District on the Board of Education, while Dr. Danny W. Cross and Dr. Nancy Williamson were re-elected by narrow margins in the Oneida Special School District. But in Robbins, the school board race remains undecided. It’s a tie vote, with the outcome hinging on a provisional vote that was cast in Thursday’s election.

➔ Scott Has Its Man: Rusty Yaden will coach both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Scott High. He was named head coach of the women’s program on Thursday, replacing Jake Wright. Yaden has coached the SHS men’s team for the past two seasons, but had his best success as the women’s coach at Sunbright, where he won nearly 150 games in six years.

➔ Drought Status Scaled Back: After an extremely dry start to summer, Scott County has received six inches of rain over the past 10 days, which has erased drought conditions that were becoming prevalent.

➔ Unemployment Rate Up: Scott County followed a statewide trend in June, with its unemployment rate increasing 1.3 percentage points to 5.4%.

➔ Severe Weather Strikes Again: Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to thousands of people in Scott County on Tuesday, as strong weather continues to hammer the region.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: First Saturday night services will be held at Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), Norma Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), and Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is Leatherwood Baptist Church. It is located on Leatherwood Road in Oneida, and the pastor is Bradley Kidd. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

