(Pictured: Mervin Wood shared this photo of O&W Bridge in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. See more photos in the Hiking Big South Fork group on Facebook.)

Weather

🌦️ There’s a slight chance of isolated to scattered showers today, but most of us will see a break in the rainfall for a couple of days.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:38 a.m./8:50 p.m. • Records: 93° (2005), 53° (2019) • YTD Rainfall: 35.8” (Normal: 35.6”).

Details: There’s a 30% chance of rain today and tomorrow, and we’ll see warmer temperatures that climb into the mid 80s each day. The rain chance will come during the afternoon hours each day, with rain chances diminishing quickly in the evening hours. Rain becomes likely again on Sunday, with good rain chances continuing through Monday and Tuesday of next week as an upper level trough rotates through our area. Areas that see repeated thunderstorms during this time frame could see another couple of inches of additional rainfall.

Further Out: As the trough moves out on Tuesday, rain chances will diminish and return to normal for this time of year for the remainder of next week. We’ll be warmer than we have been for the past week or so, but the worst of the summer heat will be well to our north, across the northern Rockies and northern Plains states. Temperatures in our neck of the woods should be pretty close to average through the middle of August. Slightly above-average rainfall may continue through the middle of August, as well.

River Conditions: The Big South Fork River is flowing right about normal for this time of year, slightly above 300 cfs. Clear Fork received another bump with some upstream showers late Wednesday and is now flowing above normal for this time of year, at about 100 cfs. Water clarity is good on Clear Fork and improving on Big South Fork. Water temperatures are about normal for this time of year.

The Latest

➔ Remembering Skull Bone: In 1870s Scott County, there was a community called Skull Bone. The name was later changed to Norcross, and still later to the name we know it as today: Norma. And it was once Scott County’s largest town. This is Forgotten Times.

➔ Profiling H.C. Smith Cemetery: In 1927, a 10-year-old boy named David Marcum was bitten by a rapid dog and contracted rabies. When he died a few weeks later, he was buried on the West Oneida farm of his grandfather, H.C. Smith. And that was the start of the H.C. Smith Cemetery, which has grown to become one of the largest family cemeteries in Scott County. This is Sacred Ground.

➔ Celebrate Labor Day in Oneida: The Town of Oneida has announced a Labor Day celebration that will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Oneida City Park. The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 1 at the park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include fireworks.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month in 2024, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School as part of the Museum of Scott County complex.

⦿ Saturday: Fourth Saturday night worship services will be held at Straight Fork Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and Antioch Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is Little Charity Ministries. It is located at 220 Oak Avenue in Oneida and the pastor is Daniel Woods. Services are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

